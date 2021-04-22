Tough Enough: Honeywell Launches Ultra-Rugged Inertial Measurement Units For Commercial, Military Customers

PHOENIX, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) has launched a new series of miniature inertial measurement units that are ruggedized to offer best-in-class accuracy along with the durability to survive high-shock environments. Roughly the size of a water bottle cap, the new HG1125 and HG1126 inertial measurement units (IMUs) are low-cost and serve both commercial and military applications.

This new family of IMUs can survive shocks up to 40,000 G-force, making it one of Honeywell's toughest IMU products to date. These IMUs can be used for a variety of defense and commercial applications such as tactical military needs, drilling, unmanned aerial vehicles or navigation systems for general aviation aircraft.

"Low-cost, ultra-rugged IMUs are in high demand across a variety of market segments where customers need high-performance navigation, but they're limited by size or cost constraints," said Matt Picchetti, vice president and general manager, Navigation & Sensors, Honeywell Aerospace. "Our new HG1125 and HG1126 products meet all of these requirements, making them an ideal solution for customers operating in a wide variety of high-shock environments, including everything from military tactical operations to industrial applications like drilling."

An IMU uses gyroscopes, accelerometers and electronics to give precise rotation and acceleration data. This enables a vehicle system to calculate where it is, what direction it is going, and at what speed, even when GPS signals are not available. The HG1125 and HG1126 use sensors based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology to precisely measure motion.

The HG1125 and HG1126 are the newest IMUs from Honeywell's tactical IMU production facility, which delivers nearly 100,000 IMUs each year to customers across a wide range of segments. The first deliveries of these new products are set to begin in June 2021.

Honeywell's lineage in navigation dates to the 1920s, and it has long been a pioneer in MEMS-based IMUs. Honeywell has developed and manufactured high-performance navigation solutions found on many aircraft and other vehicles worldwide.

For more information on Honeywell's advanced navigation solutions, visit the IMU page on the Honeywell Aerospace website.

