Tour Striker Releases Innovative Golf Training Tool

PHOENIX, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tour Striker is a golf training aid company dedicated to supporting coaches and helping players improve through the use of training aids, instructional content and now the Tour Striker PlaneMate.

The Tour Striker PlaneMate complete with the Pitch-Motion Green Resistance Band, Standard Full Swing Green Resistance Band and Pro Full Swing and Fitness Resistance Band. David Woods and Martin Chuck demonstrating the use of the Tour Striker PlaneMate in one of the 7-Day Protocol Videos.

The PlaneMate is a revolutionary product that uses resistance bands to connect the player to his or her club. The PlaneMate is designed to help players of all levels increase strength and flexibility while developing muscle memory of the key positions common to most high-level swings. With a sold-out exclusive early launch, the PlaneMate will be available for preview at the PGA 2019 Fashion & Demo Experience in Las Vegas on Aug. 13-14 with an expected release on Aug. 15. To pre-order, visit Tour Striker HERE.

The PlaneMate was invented by Martin Chuck, Founder of Tour Striker, and David Woods, Owner of Driven Golf.

"We are proud to have created a product that allows golfers to feel the positions of a world-class golf swing using the PlaneMate," said Woods.

Tour Striker creates training aids designed to help everyone from the rank beginner to the seasoned tour professional. A global brand, its products are used by amateurs, coaches, celebrities, tour players and World No. 1 Golfers.

Tour Striker will be at the Las Vegas PGA Exhibit at The Venetian in booth number 438.

About Martin Chuck

Martin Chuck started the Tour Striker Golf Academy in 2011, which has grown to one of the most successful Golf Academy and Coaching Programs in North America. A prolific inventor, he holds multiple patents for golf training aids, including the world's most popular training club, the "Tour Striker Training Club," and the "Smart Ball." A Top-100 Coach, Chuck has consulted and taught PGA Tour Winners, Ryder Cup, President's Cup and Major Champions.

About David Woods

David Woods has been a member of the PGA of America for more than 20 years and serves as Director of Golf at The Vintage Club. Woods sits on the Presidential Advisory Board for Taylor Made Golf and is a strategic partner with Peter Millar Apparel. A former Desert Chapter PGA "Teacher of the Year," Woods has a passion for golf instruction and helping players improve.

For more information, contact 218382@email4pr.com, call 480-664-1002 or visit tourstriker.com.

SOURCE Tour Striker