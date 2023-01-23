Tour Striker to Debut Two New Training Aids at 2023 PGA Merchandise Show

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tour Striker is scheduled to exhibit at the 2023 PGA Merchandise Show on January 24-27 in Orlando, Fla. After earning "Best New Product" for the PlaneMate, Tour Striker will return to debut two new training aids: Tour Striker Toolbox and FlexClick.

Named one of the "50 Best Coaches in America" by Golf Digest, one of the "Top 100 Teachers in America" by GOLF Magazine, and 2020 Southwest PGA Golf Teacher of the Year, the company's founder Martin Chuck will be onsite for interviews, workshops and demonstrations at booth #2687.

Tour Striker Founder and Top 50 Coach Martin Chuck will host two exclusive workshops at the 2023 PGA Show in Orlando, FL at Tour Striker Booth #2687. He will also be available to demo the entire Tour Striker product line, including the new Tour Striker Toolbox (shown here). Tour Striker will debut two new training aids: Tour Striker Toolbox and FlexClick (shown here).

Known for teaching many PGA Tour players, including Mike Weir and Darren Clarke, Martin Chuck has more than 34 years of coaching experience with students traveling from all over North America and Europe to attend his acclaimed Tour Striker Golf Academy, which sells out weekly. As one of six Performance Golf coaches, Martin offers instructional content alongside a tight-knit group of golf's most prestigious names like Sir Nick Faldo and Hank Haney.

Supporting coaches and players to achieve their personal best through instruction and training aids, Tour Striker will offer two workshops hosted by Martin Chuck at the PGA Show — "The Modern Coach: How Training Aids and Technology Have Changed the Way We Coach" and "6 Figure Coaching: How to Build a Successful Coaching Practice."

Made entirely in the United States, the Tour Striker Toolbox is an all-in-one training aid for longer, straighter shots with a focus on aim, alignment and ball position. It will be featured in the New Product Zone.

The FlexClick improves long game, short game and putting by achieving an ideal impact position. Accompanied by a 12-video lesson series, the FlexClick is one of many Tour Striker products that includes digital instruction.

The entire product line will be available to demo at the PGA Show.

About Tour Striker

Tour Striker is a golf training aid company dedicated to supporting coaches and helping players improve through the use of training aids and instructional content. From the rank beginner to the seasoned professional, instant feedback is invaluable. Through world class online instruction and innovative training aids, players and coaches worldwide are improving their skills, feeling game-changing feedback, and achieving their personal best with Tour Striker.

For more information, contact Alanna Massey at [email protected], call 480-664-1002 or visit https://www.tourstriker.com/pages/pga-show.

