Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Launches "Travel Green Thailand" Website to Inspire Meaningful, Sustainable Travel Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled TravelGreenThailand.com , a new digital platform inviting travelers to discover Thailand through a sustainable lens. The website showcases eco-friendly destinations, community-based tourism programs, and travel tips that help preserve Thailand's natural beauty while enriching local communities.

The launch follows Thailand's role as host of the Tourism Cares Global Meaningful Travel Summit in September 2025—an event that brought together global leaders in responsible tourism. Building on the Summit's success, Travel Green Thailand serves as both a traveler resource and an industry call to action, celebrating Thailand's commitment to making tourism a force for good.

The launch underscores Thailand's long-standing commitment to responsible tourism practices that support environmental stewardship, local communities, and long-term destination resilience.

Developed by the TAT Los Angeles Office, the website features curated itineraries, certified green accommodations, and practical tools for eco-conscious travel. From reducing single-use plastics to supporting local artisans, it provides actionable ways for visitors to give back while exploring.

"Sustainability is not a trend—it's Thailand's way forward," said Pornpan Instratat, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Los Angeles Office. "With TravelGreenThailand.com, we're inviting travelers and partners to reimagine tourism that honors local culture, protects nature, and supports communities."

The initiative reflects Thailand's national vision for "Meaningful Travel"—experiences that connect visitors deeply with Thai heritage, people, and landscapes. From organic farm stays in Chiang Mai to mangrove restoration projects in Krabi, the website highlights meaningful opportunities to travel responsibly.

The website will continue to expand as TAT partners with more organizations, showcasing new sustainable experiences and community collaborations across Thailand.

Visit TravelGreenThailand.com for inspiration and planning tools for your next Thai adventure.

About Tourism Authority of Thailand:

Established in 1960 by the Royal Thai Government, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is the official agency promoting Thailand as a leading global destination. With U.S. offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York since 1965, TAT highlights the country's rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and commitment to sustainable, community-based tourism. For more information, visit Thailandinsider.com or follow @Thailandinsider.

Website: www.tourismthailand.org

SOURCE Tourism Authority of Thailand Los Angeles Office