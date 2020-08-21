Tourism in 2020 and the COVID-19 Pandemic: Signs of Recovery Within the Domestic Tourism Sector

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the travel industry "Staycations Give Boost to Domestic Travel Amid COVID-19 Pandemic"

There are signs of recovery within the domestic tourism sector. As lockdowns and travel restrictions were lifted, customers have sought to act on their pent up desire to get out of the house by focusing on staycations within their own local area. Choice Hotels has seen a surge in revenue from domestic travelers, some of whom come from within 25 miles of its hotels while AirBnB has also seen a significant increase in bookings for close to home trips. The company has seen the percentage of bookings within 200 miles grow from one third in February to more than fifty percent in May.



The World Travel and Tourism Council has called for European governments to adopt uniform policies to help ease tourists' fears over traveling internationally. WTTC research shows each 2.7% increase in travel traffic can generate one million jobs in the tourism sector. However, different measures applied after the easing of travel restrictions could discourage cross border travel and delay recovery in the sector. According to the WTTC, adopting a coordinated approach to measures like the wearing of face masks in public could increase travel by 27% and recreate 10 million jobs in the travel and tourism sector.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Staycations Give Boost to Domestic Travel Amid COVID-19 Pandemic"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

