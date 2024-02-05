Tourism Market in Costa Rica to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2023 to 2028; Market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like American Express Co., BCD Travel Services BV and Bella Aventura Costa Rica, and many more - Technavio

Technavio

05 Feb, 2024, 18:12 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The tourism market in Costa Rica is estimated to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.76%. The tourism market in Costa Rica is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer tourism market in Costa Rica are American Express Co., BCD Travel Services BV, Bella Aventura Costa Rica, Booking Holdings Inc., Carlson Inc., Costa Rican Trails, Direct Travel Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., G Adventures, Imagenes Tropicales S.A., The Costa Rican Tourism Institute, Thomas Cook India Ltd., Thrillophilia, and Intrepid Group Pty Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tourism Market in Costa Rica 2024-2028

Company Offering:

  • American Express Co. - The company offers Costa Rica tourism services including premium hotel booking, luxury spa, and resort booking through American Express Travel.
  • BCD Travel Services BV - The company offers Costa Rica tourism services including airline booking, hotel booking, and travel consulting services.
  • Bella Aventura Costa Rica - The company offers Costa Rica tourism services such as eco-tourism with local tour guides.
  • Impactful driver- Ecotourism and sustainability of Costa Rica
    Given the rich natural reserves, biodiversity, and commitment to environmental preservation, Costa Rica has become a sought-after destination for eco-conscious travelers. The country's emphasis on preserving its natural resources drives the market growth during the forecast period. Owing to its dedication to promoting ecotourism and sustainability, Costa Rica has gained popularity on a global scale and is drawing responsible tourists from all over the world.
  • Key Trend - Adventure and active tourism
  • Major Challenges - High costs and price sensitivity

 Market Segmentation

  • The international segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The country has emerged as a popular international tourism destination in recent years because of its rich biodiversity, stunning landscapes, and commitment to sustainable ecotourism. The country offers a unique experience to travelers from around the world, attracting a diverse range of visitors. Zip-lining, white-water rafting, and surfing are some of the popular activities that adventure seekers prefer to do in the country. Similarly, nature enthusiasts enjoy wildlife spotting, birdwatching, and exploring Costa Rica's many nature reserves. Furthermore, wellness and yoga retreats have also gained popularity, where tourists can indulge in relaxation and rejuvenation amidst the country's serene surroundings. Hence, owing to the country's natural beauty, commitment to sustainability, well-developed infrastructure, and diverse range of activities, Costa Rica's tourism is estimated to flourish at an international level.

Related Reports:
The Global Wellness Tourism Market size is estimated to grow by USD 327.56 billion accelerating at a CAGR of 7.55% between 2023 and 2027.

The Global Cultural Tourism Market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,600.71 million accelerating at a CAGR of 20.77% between 2023 and 2027.

News Releases in Similar Topics

