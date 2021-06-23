Tourism Officials Offer Advice for Snagging Yosemite National Park Reservations

OAKHURST, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California's tourism sector is roaring back to life, and although the state is easing restrictions, Yosemite National Park has not announced changes to the temporary day-use reservation system. Yosemite seekers in 2021 must get savvy to gain access to Yosemite National Park.

At the time of this news release, 52 days of August and September are available to book. Additionally, every day this summer, over 1,000 passes are available for those that can plan seven days ahead.

Views of Half Dome on tour with Photo Safari Yosemite.

"About 90% of people coming into our Oakhurst Visitor Center are unaware of the need for a day-use reservation," chirped Brooke Smith, spokesperson for Visit Yosemite | Madera County. "If these travelers had known to look one week in advance, they would have discovered more than 1,000 tickets available per day. The system is frustrating and leaves visitors and locals feeling locked out of their public lands. Everyone on our team is looking forward to the end of the new policy on September 30.

"For those without a reservation, the visitor center can provide some hope. Travelers can book a guided tour, art or photography classes, a guided hike, or use public transportation to get into the park this summer," explained Smith.

Local tour operators have safely guided travelers to Yosemite for decades. Discover group tours, private tours, jeep tours, caravan tours, horseback excursions, new heights of aviation, climbing adventures, and much more! With spectacular views of El Capitan and Half Dome, this summer's family fun times are limitless.

The tour companies listed can provide access to Yosemite National Park:

These organizations offer classes for photography, art, and naturalist studies that include park entry for the day of the class:

These tour companies do not enter the Yosemite National Park boundary but are the perfect alternative for the adventurous:

Yosemite National Park is not off-limits this summer. Day-use reservations are available in August, September, and seven days in advance. When reservations fill, local businesses can save the day and help make memories to last a lifetime.

Media Contact:

Brooke Smith

[email protected]

SOURCE Visit Yosemite Madera County

Related Links

https://www.yosemitethisyear.com/

