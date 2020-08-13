Tourism Recovery Solution Drives 66% Uptick in Theme Park Visits

This OOH "industry-first" accomplishment drove a 66% average increase in visits to one theme park among consumers exposed to its Out-of-Home (OOH) ads. Moreover, of those exposed to this OOH campaign, 36% of consumers visited the theme park for the day while 64% made overnight stays. Leading tourism brands, like VISIT PHILADELPHIA , are poised to leverage these capabilities.

"Analytics will play a critical role in helping destinations in their COVID-19 recovery. We will be looking for innovative solutions to help us reach people who can be converted into Philadelphia visitors," said Jeff Guaracino, president & CEO, VISIT PHILADELPHIA®.

This new Clear Channel Outdoor/Arrivalist partnership is a CCO RADARProof® innovation measuring how hospitality and tourism OOH campaigns are exceeding their marketing goals. This comes as summer travel heats up with more than half of all consumers planning to get away on a summer vacation this year.* CCO solidified its Arrivalist partnership as a resource enabling travel/tourism brands to drive consumers to single site vacation destinations, post-COVID, and to help ignite an economic recovery in the category.

"By integrating Arrivalist's geo-location intelligence into our RADARProof® attribution solution, CCO is measuring OOH influence on consumer visitation to a city, state, entertainment attraction or other major travel destination," said Dan Levi, EVP & CMO, CCO. "We're helping hospitality and tourism brands recover by driving consumers to their advertised travel destinations and unique points of interest."

RADARProof® offers the most comprehensive attribution analysis for tourism and hospitality brands by providing specific consumer insights including how far consumers are traveling, where they're originally from, how long they're staying, and, what time of day they're traveling - all insights brands can leverage to measure and inform their future marketing initiatives.

"Not only are Hospitality and Tourism brands looking to measure the effectiveness of their media, but they are actively seeking out partners who can provide actionable insights that will help them navigate this rapidly changing environment," said Arlo Laitin, Chief Revenue Officer & GM, Arrivalist. "We are thrilled to partner with CCO in launching this first to market Tourism recovery solution, which will bring critical performance measurement and consumer insights to these brands."

Campaign Background: OOH Drives Visits to Theme Park Destination

Objective : Increase visitation to a major theme park among local and regional consumers during off-peak fall and winter seasons.

Solution : For Campaign Planning & Strategy, used RADARView® to select OOH displays that were more likely to reach theme park goers in two target DMAs and promoted key seasonal events for a 6-week period in the fall. For Campaign Measurement and Attribution, Measured Tourism visitation impact with RADARProof®, comparing audiences exposed to the campaign vs. those unexposed, throughout the remainder of the year.

Additional Results :

Majority of arrivals occurred within 15-60 days after first exposure.

Exposure to OOH campaign drove more incremental visits over the weekend, from Friday-Sunday.

*study commissioned by the OAAA, and conducted by OnDevice Research, from May 22 through June 1, consisted of 1,000 online survey respondents, ages 18+, matched to national representation for age and gender.

