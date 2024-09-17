RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers planning a trip to Richmond, British Columbia, or seeking accommodation, services and adventure while exploring the coastal city now have AskLulu, a free AI travel assistant, to answer any and all travel questions about the area. Tourism Richmond recently launched the AI travel genius on its website , Instagram and WhatsApp using GuideGeek artificial intelligence technology from Matador Network .

Tourism Richmond Joins a Growing List of Canada Destinations Adopting GuideGeek Travel AI

"Richmond is a vibrant locale with an incredible culture set in a stunning location," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "With AskLulu's help, travelers can instantly access Tourism Richmond's treasure trove of data to find whatever they are looking for, from Asian cuisine to historical destinations and whale watching."

Travelers can prompt AskLulu to plan an entire itinerary, or answer specific questions about activities, monuments, restaurants, hotels and more. The personalized, real-time responses are generated by AI, trained on extensive data from Tourism Richmond as well as over 1,000 integrations for travel information from GuideGeek's award-winning technology .

"We were surprised at how quick and accurate the AI has been," says Nancy Small, CEO of Tourism Richmond. "It's proving very useful for helping visitors discover what they may perceive as more unapproachable aspects of Richmond such as ordering Dim Sum or visiting Asian-style food courts and shops. It really is like talking to a local who knows everything."

Use of AI travel tools is up 40% in the past year, and Richmond is one of the first destinations in Canada to leverage this technology to drive visitor engagement. Tourism Richmond joins other tech-forward destination marketing organizations (DMOs) in Canada that have adopted GuideGeek's technology, such as Travel Manitoba .

"We work hard to make sure we are giving our visitors the best experience by using the best practices and latest technologies available to our industry," Small says. "At the same time, because we are a medium-sized DMO we need to be careful about how we direct our resources. GuideGeek provided an AI solution that was easy, affordable and quick to market. It has been a game changer."

In addition to its integrations in Canada, Matador Network has partnered with DMOs (or tourism boards) in Europe and throughout North America and the Caribbean in locations such as Greece, Aruba, Reno-Tahoe, Idaho, Illinois and Estes Park, Colorado.

About Tourism Richmond

Tourism Richmond is British Columbia's 4th largest destination marketing organization (DMO), responsible for promoting Richmond to residents, leisure travelers, meeting planners, travel media, and anyone that influences travel. They also work closely with travel and tourism industry stakeholders and municipal officials to enhance and position Richmond as a can't-miss part of Metro Vancouver. Their ultimate goal is to ensure Richmond and the community benefit from a thriving visitor economy.

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and creator of the free AI travel assistant GuideGeek. With more than 16 million followers across social media, Matador has become a leading travel brand through its production of article features, city guides, creator-first content and original videos. Matador is the top-ranking travel brand on TikTok and its videos are viewed more than 140 million times per month. It has content distribution deals with American Airlines, Hearst Media and GSTV, and works with brands like Ford, REI, Samsung, YETI, Southwest Airlines, Visit California and Microsoft. matadornetwork.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE Matador Network