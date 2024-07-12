BEIJING, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on traveling in China:

Some viral jokes started by foreign tourists in China have popped up on the Chinese social media lately. For example, a video creator redefined "city," and his part-English-part-Chinese punchline which literally means "city or not" has been imitated by numerous netizens. Another vlogger bluntly said it's too "dangerous" in China at night, because the gourmet foods at night are such a lure.

Tourists having the time of their life in China — What made this possible?

At the beginning, many videos about people's impression of China were posted on non-Chinese video platforms, with the hashtag "China Travel." They've been so popular that some people reposted them back on Chinese social media, with their jokes and punchlines being well received by Chinese netizens.

One important change has made it possible for so many foreign tourists to appear in China — the country again relaxed its visa requirements. Last December, China included altogether 54 countries in its 72/144 visa-free transit list; in less than four months after that, China extended its visa-free policy to 11 European countries including France, Germany and Switzerland. Several days ago, New Zealand, Australia and Poland were added to the visa-free policy list.

Meanwhile, things have become easier for the foreigners who travel in China, both in terms of facilities and services. For example, in the past, many foreign tourists found it difficult to "spend their money" in China, given China's prevailing norm of cashless payment. Now, for those who choose traditional payment methods, foreign bank cards and cash are more acceptable in more places, as an alternative to mobile payments. For those who prefer to try the new way, the required procedures like ID verification and bank card binding have also been streamlined.

Lower thresholds and a smoother experience have spurred more people to travel in China. Statistics show that in Q1 this year, the number of foreign visitors increased over 3-fold compared to Q1 in 2023, with more than 1.98 million people entering China via the visa-free policy, an increase of 266.1% compared to 2023.

With China's gate wide open to the world, more international friends have the chance for a first-hand China experience. The "rookie visitors" usually start with metropolises like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, while the experienced ones will choose to explore other popular destinations, like Chengdu and Chongqing in southwestern China. There are also "advanced players" who are confident enough to begin their adventures in farther places like Xinjiang and Qinghai…

To no one's surprise, many of them fell in love with the kaleidoscope of Chinese gourmet foods. Some of them are amazed by China's infrastructure, like how clean and tidy the bathrooms are in China's subway stations, or how fast and comfortable are the high speed trains; a vlogger posted a video of him accidentally joining a group of elderly public square dancers at night; and some went to Xinjiang and tasted the delicious local foods and watched the local performances…

More and more first-person perspectives about the Chinese people and the country are being posted on international social media platforms. And there are something in common: A lot of these content creators and numerous comments are saying, China is not what they expected.

Of course, there's no perfect destination. In a thousand tourists' eyes, there are a thousand images of China. But, if one pays a visit to China, he or she will for sure find an answer to questions like is China safe at night, or is life in China dim.

Quoting Mark Twain, travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness. Now, China is expanding its "circle of friends" and opening its gate wider. So, book your flight and buckle up, friends — you will be sincerely welcomed.

