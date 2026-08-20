TOUS les JOURS Connects With Thousands of K-Culture Fans at KCON LA

The Korean bakery brand welcomed approximately 5,000 attendees to its interactive activation, deepening its connection to K-culture and the next generation of U.S. consumers

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its participation at KCON LA, TOUS les JOURS, the bakery café known for its freshly baked breads, handcrafted pastries, cakes, and beverages inspired by Korean traditions, is celebrating a successful activation that connected the brand with thousands of K-culture fans and showcased its Korean heritage, signature products, and modern bakery café experience.

Held from August 14 through August 16 at Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center, KCON LA drew 142,000 attendees across the three-day event, providing TOUS les JOURS with a high-impact platform to connect with one of the largest and most engaged K-culture audiences in the U.S. Throughout the weekend, approximately 5,000 attendees visited the TOUS les JOURS booth, which featured interactive experiences, photo opportunities, games, giveaways, and opportunities to engage directly with the brand.

The activation generated 3,152 sweepstakes entries through QR code sign-ups and other digital engagement, alongside the distribution of approximately 5,000 TOUS les JOURS tote bags, 3,410 plush keyrings, and 960 branded mugs. Attendees also had the opportunity to win daily $100 TOUS les JOURS gift cards, with a $300 grand prize offered as part of the activation.

"The continued growth of K-culture in the U.S. gives TOUS les JOURS a meaningful opportunity to share authentic Korean bakery café culture with a broader audience," said Max Gallegos, Chief Marketing Officer of TOUS les JOURS. "KCON allowed us to celebrate our Korean roots while connecting with passionate fans who are eager to experience more of Korean culture. By bringing some of our signature breads, pastries and cakes to the event, we gave attendees a genuine taste of TOUS les JOURS and introduced them to the freshness, craftsmanship and hospitality that distinguish our brand."

The activation also reflected TOUS les JOURS' broader strategic evolution as the brand continues to become more consumer-centric, expressive, and lifestyle-oriented, with a focus on building deeper connections with today's audiences. The booth highlighted several signature offerings that reflect the brand's Korean identity, including the Kimchi Croquette, Milk Cream Bread, Ube Latte, Cloud Cream Donuts, and the Cloud Cake, which was featured in a dedicated photo opportunity designed to encourage attendee engagement and social sharing.

As K-culture continues to influence food, entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle trends across the U.S., TOUS les JOURS' KCON LA activation underscores the brand's commitment to celebrating and elevating Korean food and culture while building stronger connections with the next generation of consumers. For more information, please visit www.tljus.com, or follow along @touslesjoursusa.

About TOUS les JOURS

Since its debut in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS, a Korean bakery café brand owned by CJ Foodville, has evolved into a beloved bakery café chain, renowned for its premium, handcrafted baked goods made with the finest ingredients. True to its name, meaning "every day" in French, TOUS les JOURS offers a wide array of breads, pastries, gourmet cakes, desserts, and handcrafted beverages, all freshly baked each day. The menu also celebrates its Korean heritage, thoughtfully incorporating signature Korean flavors into many of its offerings. With a commitment to quality, the brand meticulously selects its ingredients to ensure each item is as fresh and delicious as possible. With more than 200 bakery cafés across the United States and more than 1,750 locations worldwide, the brand's franchise model offers aspiring entrepreneurs a unique opportunity supported by ongoing guidance and expertise. Learn more about TOUS les JOURS and find a location nearby at www.tljus.com and on @touslesjoursusa.

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SOURCE TOUS les JOURS