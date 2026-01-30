Tous les Jours Partners with Rakuten Viki for Valentine's Day Promotion

Free one-month Viki Pass Standard with ad-free access to Viki's full library of Asian shows and movies

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tous les Jours , the Korean-French bakery known for transforming everyday moments into extraordinary experiences, is teaming up with Rakuten Viki , the global destination for Asian entertainment, for a limited-time partnership. From February 1 through February 14, eligible customers who make any purchase at participating Tous les Jours locations nationwide will receive a free one-month trial of Viki Pass Standard, while supplies last. Full terms and conditions can be found here .

Tous les Jours Partners with Rakuten Viki for Valentine’s Day

Perfectly timed to Valentine's Day, when consumers are actively seeking desserts and shared experiences, the partnership also includes a Valentine's Day social media sweepstakes running from February 7 through February 14. Three winners will receive a year of Tous les Jours' cakes, such as best-selling airy Cloud Cakes, rich and creamy Buttercream Cakes, and indulgent Mousse Cakes, along with an annual Viki Pass Standard subscription. The sweepstakes invites fans to pair these sweet treats with romantic K-dramas like True Beauty, Lovely Runner, and To My Beloved Thief for cozy, at-home Valentine's moments.

Participants must be 18 years or older and reside in the United States. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. PST on February 14, 2026, and winners will be selected at random and contacted directly via Instagram DM. Full terms and conditions can be found here .

"Today's consumers are looking for experiences, not just products, especially around moments like Valentine's Day," said Regina Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer of Tous Les Jours. "By partnering with Viki, we're elevating dessert into a shared ritual – connecting great food with storytelling, romance, and intentional time together."

"Viki is focused on creating meaningful, culturally relevant moments that engage fans in new and immersive ways," said Karen Paek, vice president of marketing at Rakuten Viki. "As romance is at the heart of so many K-dramas, Valentine's Day felt like the perfect time to join together with Tous les Jours for a fan-driven experience that offers a sweet way to discover new content."

As part of the partnership, Positively Yours,a new Viki Original romance K-drama, will be highlighted through in-store displays at participating Tous Les Jours locations, inviting fans to pair their favorite desserts with a romantic K-drama moment. For more information, please visit www.tljus.com , or follow along on Instagram @touslesjoursusa and @viki .

About Tous les Jours

Since its debut in the United States in 2004, Tous les Jours, a Korean bakery franchise, has evolved into a beloved bakery café chain, renowned for its premium, handcrafted baked goods made with the finest ingredients. True to its name, meaning "every day" in French, Tous les Jours offers a wide array of fresh, daily-made pastries, gourmet cakes, desserts, and handcrafted beverages. The menu also celebrates its Korean heritage, thoughtfully incorporating signature Korean flavors into many of its offerings. With a commitment to quality, the brand meticulously selects its ingredients to ensure each item is as fresh and delicious as possible. With over 100 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,750 locations worldwide, the brand's franchise model offers aspiring entrepreneurs a unique opportunity supported by ongoing guidance and expertise. Learn more about Tous les Jours and find a location nearby at www.tljus.com and on @touslesjoursusa .

About Viki

Rakuten Viki is a leading global destination for Asian entertainment, attracting audiences worldwide with its extensive library of dramas, variety shows, movies, award shows, and exclusive Viki Originals. Reaching over 100 million registered users in 190+ countries and territories, Viki, along with its entertainment news site Soompi, offers its fans unparalleled access to popular and original content. As part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global powerhouse in e-commerce and internet services, Viki continues to connect K-drama fans around the world.

Media Contact

Power Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Tous les Jours