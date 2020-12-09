TOUS Les JOURS to Launch Christmas Seasonal Cakes

COMMERCE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery-cafe chain, is launching 19 new Christmas cakes this month.

The brand is launching festive cakes featuring adorable cake decorations that can bring joy to your dinner table. This year, TOUS les JOURS has collaborated with Nanan, a famous illustrator/artist from Korea, to develop seasonal cake decorations and packages, inspired by the Nordic holiday flair.

Delicious Vanilla Berry (front) and delicate Choco Earl Grey (behind) cakes.

The seasonal cakes include but not limited to:

Vanilla Berry – A sweet blend of vanilla mousse and raspberry puree, finished with a custom hand-drawn wreath decoration

Choco Earl Grey - Chocolate sponge meets earl grey cream to create a distinct flavor profile for the season

Sweet Snowman - A Snowman-shaped sponge cake with caramel cream, and chocolate crunch cream in its layers

Party Rudolf - An adorable Rudolf-shaped cake made with chocolate sponge cakes, chocolate buttercream, and crunchy chocolate bites

White Snow Choco – A creamy white chocolate cake topped with white chocolate shavings

Wonderland Cloud Cake – A light and airy sponge cake with fresh strawberries and seasonal cake decorations

At the chain's locations, the seasonal cakes will be available until the end of December, and customers can pre-order the cakes starting from this week.

"We're very excited to launch new holiday cakes that can bring joy to our customers," says Brian Nam, Marketing Manager of TOUS les JOURS USA. "This holiday season might feel a bit different for all of us, but we hope we can bring the holiday spirit with something sweet."

TOUS les JOURS also offers delivery at selected locations via major on-demand delivery service platforms, so customers can order cakes and other bakery goods without visiting the store. For more information on the Christmas cake selection, visit https://www.tljus.com.

About TOUS Les JOURS

TOUS les JOURS is a French-Asian inspired bakery café, offering more than 300 different kinds of bakery goods, including bread, pastries, cakes, desserts, and beverages. The bakery bakes every day to provide fresh products for the guests and takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected fine ingredients.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up a small business.

Currently, there are more than 60 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,600 stores all around the world. TOUS Les JOURS means "every day" in French.

For more information about the brand, see https://www.tljus.com.

Joon Kwon

323-480-9158

[email protected]

Related Images

tous-les-jours-christmas-cakes.jpg

TOUS les JOURS Christmas Cakes

Delicious Vanilla Berry (front) and delicate Choco Earl Grey (behind) cakes.

Related Links

TOUS les JOURS Homepage

TOUS les JOURS Christmas Cakes

SOURCE TOUS Les JOURS