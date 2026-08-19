Tovala and Fly By Jing Bring Chili Crisp to the Dinner Table with New Chef-Crafted Meals

New collaboration brings Fly By Jing's iconic chili crisp to Tovala's chef-crafted meals, making bold flavor easy to enjoy at home.

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tovala, the smart oven company making it easier to enjoy fresh, flavorful meals at home, today announced its latest collaboration with Fly By Jing, the modern food brand known for its signature Sichuan chili crisp. Together, the brands are introducing a new collection of chef-crafted meals that combine Tovala's convenient Scan, Cook, Drizzle experience with Fly By Jing's beloved chili crisp, giving home cooks an easy way to explore new flavors in their everyday meals.

As chili crisp continues to become a pantry staple for home cooks, Tovala and Fly By Jing are helping Americans discover new ways to incorporate the versatile ingredient into their routines. The collaboration brings together Tovala's chef-developed recipes and smart oven technology with Fly By Jing's signature condiment to create convenient meals that allow customers to customize each dish to their own taste.

The collaboration features three new Tovala meals, each developed by Tovala's culinary team to showcase the versatility of Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp. The lineup includes Spicy Honey-Glazed (available with chicken thigh or pork tenderloin options), Ground Pork Dan Dan Noodles with Chili Crisp, and Teriyaki Chili Crisp Baby Back Ribs. Each meal includes an individual packet of Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp for customers to add after cooking, allowing them to personalize the level of flavor and heat in every bite.

"Great meals should make it easy to discover new flavors without adding extra work in the kitchen," said Chef Chrissy, Tovala's in-house chef. "With these meals, we wanted to pair the convenience of the Tovala experience with the craveable flavor of Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp, giving customers an easy way to try something new while enjoying a chef-crafted meal at home."

"Chili crisp makes everything better — that's always been true, and more people are finally catching on. What I love about working with Chef Chrissy and the Tovala team is that they approach food the way I do: with real care for food and a belief that people deserve restaurant-quality flavors at home, without the hassle. Dan dan noodles made the way they should be, baby back ribs with chili crisp glaze, a chili crisp ranch you'll crave more of — this is chili crisp doing exactly what it was born to do," says Jing Gao, Founder of Fly By Jing.

The collaboration adds to Tovala's growing roster of partnerships with standout food brands, bringing together innovative companies to create new ways for customers to enjoy fresh, flavorful meals at home

The Tovala x Fly By Jing meal collection will be available beginning August 19 to customers throughout the continental U.S. through Tovala's meal subscription service. To learn more, visit tovala.com or follow @tovalafood on Instagram and Facebook.

About Tovala

Tovala is a leader in the meal delivery space, offering a unique twist on traditional meal services by combining chef-crafted meals with smart oven technology. With the scan of a QR code, customers can enjoy fresh, pre-prepped meals that cook automatically, creating a seamless dining experience. The Tovala app expands this convenience by unlocking hundreds of chef-tested recipes and enabling the smart oven to scan and cook over 1,000 name-brand groceries with one touch.

ABOUT FLY BY JING

Fly By Jing is a revolutionary Chinese food company that brings thoughtfully crafted pantry staples to the modern kitchen. The brand is committed to highly charged flavors and 100% real ingredients that elevate every meal from ordinary to extraordinary. Their best-selling Sichuan Chili Crisp is a testament to this, offering a symphony of bold, authentic flavors that awaken the palate with every bite. After debuting in 2018 with a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, Fly By Jing has gone on to pioneer a new category for Asian condiments and make an indelible mark on the culinary landscape of America. As a B Corp certified company, Fly By Jing products are vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, with no MSG, artificial preservatives, or flavors, providing customers with nothing but the best taste experience. Developed by Jing Gao, a chef, entrepreneur, cookbook author, and renowned expert on Chinese cuisine, the Los Angeles-based company is on a mission to evolve culture through taste, and expand palates and minds. Fly By Jing's products can be found nationwide at major retailers including Target, Costco, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Wegmans, HEB, and more.

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SOURCE Tovala