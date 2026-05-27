Tovala Appoints Scott Braun as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Customer and Brand Growth

The appointment comes as Tovala nears 50 million meals delivered and continues to grow its smart oven and meal platform nationwide

CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tovala, the company combining smart oven technology with chef-crafted meals, today announced the appointment of Scott Braun as Chief Marketing Officer. Braun joins from SimpliSafe, where he served as Chief Growth Officer, and previously led as Chief Marketing Officer at Drizly. He brings more than 25 years of experience leading growth, brand transformation, and customer acquisition across consumer and subscription-driven businesses.

In the role, Braun will oversee brand, growth, customer acquisition and retention as Tovala continues scaling its integrated smart oven and meal platform nationwide. His appointment comes as Tovala builds on significant momentum, approaching 50 million meals delivered nationwide while continuing to expand its platform, product offerings, partnerships and marketing capabilities.

"Scott has built and grown some of today's most relevant consumer brands, and he understands what it takes to create products customers come back to again and again," said David Rabie, Co-Founder and CEO of Tovala. "As Tovala continues growing, his experience across subscription, brand, and customer acquisition will be incredibly valuable."

Most recently, Braun served as Chief Growth Officer at SimpliSafe, where he led marketing and growth and helped drive significant subscription revenue gains through both customer acquisition and brand transformation initiatives. Prior to SimpliSafe, Braun served as Chief Marketing Officer at Drizly, where he helped scale the business into a nationally recognized consumer platform. Earlier in his career, Braun held a senior leadership role at Vistaprint and spent more than a decade at Procter & Gamble and Gillette, leading global brands and product innovation initiatives.

"Tovala is such a compelling platform, combining fresh food with a smart oven that cooks to perfection", said Braun. "The company has gained a loyal following by solving such a real everyday problem, bringing ease and convenience without sacrificing on quality. I'm excited to join the team and help introduce the brand to more and more consumers."

Since launching in 2017, Tovala has grown into one of the leading connected kitchen platforms in the U.S., combining chef-crafted meals with proprietary smart oven technology that automatically cooks meals using steam, bake, broil, and convection with the scan of a QR code. The company is continuing to expand its platform through new meal formats, grocery integrations, and partnerships designed to give customers flexibility across how they cook at home.

About Tovala

Tovala is a leader in the meal delivery space, offering a unique twist on traditional meal services by combining chef-crafted meals with smart oven technology. With the scan of a QR code, customers can enjoy fresh, pre-prepped meals that cook automatically, creating a seamless dining experience. The Tovala app expands this convenience by unlocking hundreds of chef-tested recipes and enabling the smart oven to scan and cook over 1,000 name-brand groceries with one touch.

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SOURCE Tovala