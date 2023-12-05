Tower Arch Capital Forms S&N Infrastructure Services and Completes Recapitalization of S&N Communications

News provided by

Tower Arch Capital

05 Dec, 2023, 08:35 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital is pleased to announce that it has formed S&N Infrastructure Services, LLC in partnership with Allen Powell and the S&N leadership team, to complete the recapitalization of N&S Construction, Inc d/b/a S&N Communications ("S&N" or the "Company").

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Louisa, VA, S&N and its subsidiaries operate from 12 offices across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast including Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and Maryland. S&N provides turnkey maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation services for communications and electric utilities infrastructure. The Company recently broadened its suite of services to include underground facility locating. S&N's customers consist of national, regional, and local fiber and telecom providers, electric utilities, technology companies, and municipalities.

Allen Powell, S&N Infrastructure Services Executive Chairman and Founder, said, "S&N has been blessed to be a trusted partner to our exceptional customers across Virginia and the surrounding states for decades. Our team strives each day to deliver on our customer promise of integrity, safety, quality, and cost competitive services. We are excited about this new partnership with Tower Arch Capital as we focus on delivering excellent services and expand our presence to better support our current and future customers." Sean Davis, S&N President and CEO commented, "We remain committed to the safety of our people with a plan to aggressively expand our capabilities and service offerings to our customers."

Dave Parkin, Partner at Tower Arch Capital, added, "We are pleased to announce our first Fund III partnership with Allen Powell and the fine leadership team at S&N. The Company's absolute commitment to safety, integrity, and innovation make S&N unique in the markets it operates." David Calder, a Tower Arch Capital Partner, said, "We look forward to supporting the S&N team to further expand the Company's geographic reach and service offerings while building upon the Company's exceptional reputation."

Terms of the transaction were undisclosed. Financing for the transaction was provided by Zions Bank, UMB Bank, and Carter Bank & Trust. Advisors for Tower Arch Capital included Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and BDO USA, LLP. Advisors for S&N included J. Lee Lloyd, LLC, Smith Leonard PLLC, and Tuggle Duggins P.A.

About S&N Infrastructure Services

N&S Construction, Inc d/b/a S&N Communications ("S&N") is a Louisa, VA based specialty infrastructure services provider primarily focused on maintenance, repair, upgrade, and new construction services for communications and electric utilities infrastructure. S&N services many of the largest fiber and telecom providers in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast and has been a trusted partner in the region for over 40 years. For more information, please visit www.sncomm.com

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and grow high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

SOURCE Tower Arch Capital

Also from this source

Tower Arch Capital Closes Fund III at $750M

Tower Arch Capital Closes Fund III at $750M

Tower Arch Capital, LP ("Tower Arch Capital") a Salt Lake City, UT-based investment firm, is pleased to announce the closing of Tower Arch Partners...
Tower Arch Capital Announces New Partner and Principal

Tower Arch Capital Announces New Partner and Principal

Tower Arch Capital, a Salt Lake City, Utah-based middle-market private equity firm, announced two significant promotions in the month of August....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.