Tower Arch Capital partners with CCI Network Services

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital is pleased to announce that it has partnered with CCI Network Services, LLC ("CCI") in conjunction with its co-founders, Chris Nottoli and Chris Gose.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, CCI designs, provisions, and manages customized, mission-critical voice, data and cloud solutions for business customers. CCI provides unique solutions that optimize voice and data traffic while providing redundant network coverage to ensure constant access and improved reliability.

"CCI Network Services has become a leading player in telecom services, providing dual provisioning and redundant networks for enterprise level customers. We're extremely proud of our growth and believe this partnership with Tower Arch Capital will further strengthen our ability to offer innovative products and services that drive value for our customers," said Chris Gose, Co-founder and CCI CEO. "Furthermore, this partnership will allow us to expand our services and offerings across all segments of our market – from small and medium sized businesses to Fortune 500 clients."

Dave Parkin, a Partner at Tower Arch Capital, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Chris Nottoli, Chris Gose and their entire talented team. CCI brings decades of experience in telecom and data networks to solve complex problems for its customers. This solutions-based approach, combined with additional investment capital for growth and acquisitions, will continue to drive its expansion throughout the country. We strongly believe in the team's vision of expanding services, capabilities, and products and look forward to supporting CCI in the next phase of growth."

CCI Network Services was advised by FocalPoint Partners and Sklar Kirsh LLP. Advisors for Tower Arch Capital included Dorsey & Whitney LLP and RSM US LLP. Financing was provided by Zions Bank.

About CCI Network Services

CCI Network Services, is a provider of diversified telecom services. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, CCI designs, provisions, and manages customized, mission-critical voice, data and cloud solutions for enterprise customers and small to medium sized businesses throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.ccicom.com.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and grow high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to small companies to help them improve their operations, scale and grow. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $20 million and $150 million or EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

