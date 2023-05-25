Tower Arch Capital Welcomes Madi Lang as Vice President of Business Development

News provided by

Tower Arch Capital

25 May, 2023, 05:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital, LP ("Tower Arch Capital") a Salt Lake City, UT-based lower middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Madi Lang has joined the firm as Vice President of Business Development.

Madi was most recently with New State Capital Partners where she worked in Business Development sourcing investment opportunities. She has also spent several years at Fifth Third Bank in roles including Associate Relationship Manager and was in the Commercial Associate Leadership Program. 

Rhett Neuenschwander, a Partner at Tower Arch Capital, said, "We are delighted to have Madi join Tower Arch Capital. She is a fantastic addition to the team and brings a unique ability to development relationships. We are excited to have her work with our investment staff to help identify new platform opportunities as well as add-ons for our current portfolio companies."

Madi can be reached at 801-810-1456 or by email at [email protected].

About Tower Arch Capital
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm, with over $780 million in equity under management. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and grow high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $20 million and $150 million or EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

SOURCE Tower Arch Capital

