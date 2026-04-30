TowerPoint Prices Inaugural $386M Securitization, Achieving Record Execution Levels

Transaction Massively Oversubscribed, Driving Among the Tightest Spreads in the Wireless Tower Sector

ATLANTA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TowerPoint Infrastructure Partners ("TowerPoint"), a leading owner and operator of wireless infrastructure assets, announced the successful pricing of its inaugural $386M securitization, marking a significant milestone in the company's capital markets strategy.

The transaction was met with exceptionally strong investor demand, with the offering over 9 times oversubscribed at guidance. This robust interest enabled TowerPoint to achieve substantial spread tightening and deliver record-setting execution levels for the wireless tower sector.

TowerPoint Cell Tower; Sebastian, FL USA

"This inaugural securitization is a landmark achievement for TowerPoint," said Jared Halperin, Chairman of the Board of TowerPoint and Head of Real Estate at Meritage Group. "The overwhelming investor demand and pricing levels reflect the strength of our platform, the quality of our assets, and the long-term durability of our cash flows."

"We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this inaugural transaction, which demonstrates the strength of TowerPoint's platform and the confidence the market has in our long-term strategy," said Jesse Wellner, Chief Executive Officer of TowerPoint Capital, the company's manager. "Achieving this level of demand in our inaugural securitization validates the quality of our portfolio and positions us to accelerate our growth strategy."

Proceeds from the transaction will be used to refinance existing indebtedness and support ongoing portfolio expansion.

TD Securities served as sole structuring advisor and sole active bookrunner on the transaction, along with J.P. Morgan acting as passive bookrunner. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as issuer's counsel.

About TowerPoint

TowerPoint Infrastructure Partners is a premier digital infrastructure platform specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mission-critical telecommunications infrastructure and wireless real estate assets. The company owns and operates one of the largest privately held portfolios of macro cell towers, tower easements, and rooftop installations in the United States. With a strategic focus on essential, fast-growing population centers, TowerPoint Infrastructure Partners is committed to providing high-quality, expertly managed infrastructure in dense, high-growth markets, while delivering reliable and scalable solutions that drive the digital age. The company is supported by an institutional investor base, including Meritage Group, Ullico Infrastructure Fund, and MEAG on behalf of Munich RE.

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SOURCE TowerPoint