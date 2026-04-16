towlos Peer-to-Peer Trailer Rental Marketplace Launches "Protect+" Insurance Coverage

Addressing The Biggest Concern Among Trailer Renters, New Option Offers Two Plans Covering Up To $35,000 in Accidental Damage

DENVER, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- towlos, the leading peer-to-peer marketplace transforming trailer rentals by connecting owners directly with renters, introduces "Protect+," an insurance program that eliminates the potential out-of-pocket costs resulting from accidental damage.

towlos "Protect+," an insurance program that eliminates the potential out-of-pocket costs resulting from accidental damage. towlos Founder and CEO Matt Jones (right) and trailer owner Alan.

"As traditional insurance carriers continue to drop or limit coverage, our new Protect+ solution is a seamless, integrated system that provides the assurance and peace of mind that both hosts and guests deserve," said towlos Founder and CEO Matt Jones. "This addresses the number one concern voiced by both trailer owners and potential renters, who want to avoid being stuck with huge bills if damage occurs."

Protect+ eliminates uncertainty and concern by covering accidental physical damage of up to $35,000 during the rental period. Options include a "Basic Plan," which features a lower daily rate with a $1,500 deductible or a "Premium Plan," with a higher daily rate and a $500 deductible. Daily pricing is based on the type of trailer, its value, and the location of the trailer.

Protect+ covers physical damage to the trailer resulting from collisions, impact, accidental loading/unloading, theft and vandalism. This coverage protects against damage to the trailer only and does not cover liability claims, bodily injury, and damage to or loss of cargo.

"This new insurance program marks the latest initiative aimed at making the trailer rental process fluid and worry free," Mr. Jones further states. "For trailer owners looking to become potential hosts, it addresses their single-greatest concern: wondering what happens if their trailer is damaged during the rental."

Founded four years ago, towlos empowers trailer owners to turn underutilized assets into income streams while offering renters affordable, tailored options for their unique needs. With listings now in 48 states, towlos is experiencing a surge in user activity and rental bookings, reflecting the growing demand for its community-driven, cost-effective solutions.

The platform's flat $10 service fee per transaction for renters—regardless of trailer type or duration—and no listing fees for hosts have fueled its rapid expansion. Features like "towlos Chat" for seamless communication, guest vetting tools and refundable security deposits ensure a safe and user-friendly experience.

For more information, please visit towlos.com.

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Jeff Perlman

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SOURCE towlos