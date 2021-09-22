Town of Old Orchard Beach, ME digitizes operations with Passport

OLD ORCHARD, Maine, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Town of Old Orchard Beach launches a mobile payment option for parking with transportation software and payments company, Passport. With Passport's end-to-end digital platform in place, the Town can provide a better user experience for its parkers, drive higher parking compliance rates and unlock access to insights and data.

The application, Passport Parking, allows parkers to safely and conveniently manage parking sessions through their smartphones. After downloading the free app, a user enters the respective zone number, license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones. Thanks to Passport's powerful APIs, the Town also has the ability to allow other third-party mobility solutions, such as Google Maps and Google Pay, to plug into Passport's platform, enabling even more ways to pay for parking.

With a population that swells to upwards of 75,000 during the warmer months, the Town was in need of a user-friendly solution to better manage the influx in parking. "We are always striving to improve our parking and mobility operations and Passport's real-time technology is taking us to that next level," says Town Manager, Diana Asanza. "Now our team is equipped with data to make more informed decisions and our parkers can enjoy an enhanced user experience."

In addition to utilizing Passport's end-to-end platform to offer mobile payments for parking, the Town of Old Orchard Beach will also power its enforcement operations with the same platform, allowing it to manage rules, rates and restrictions through one system and communicate to enforcement officers on the streets in real time. Another neighboring Maine destination, the City of Portland , also powers its parking, digital permitting and enforcement operations with Passport's digital platform. Other locations include Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Ogunquit.

"With Passport, the Town of Old Orchard Beach's residents and visitors can savor the beach and local attractions without thinking twice about their parking meter running out or digging for spare change," says Mollie Bolin, Passport account executive. "We are thrilled to partner with the Town to enhance the user experience and to support its needs and goals through our technology."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

[email protected]

SOURCE Passport

Related Links

https://www.passportparking.com/

