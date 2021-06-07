Town of Pecos City Selects Sports Facilities Companies as Operating Partner for Regional Sports Complex

With their investment in the park and selection of SFC as their facility manager/operator, the Town of Pecos City is poised to realize the economic and social benefits of a growing sports tourism industry. According to a 2019 State of the Industry report from the Sports Events and Tourism Association the number of travelers for sports events has grown by 10 million in the last 5 years and is now a $19.2 billion industry.

The Sports Facilities Companies are the trusted resource for communities who want expert management for their sports tourism, community recreation, entertainment and fitness facilities. SFC will lead the organizational and business development of the property during construction and manage all aspects of daily operations after the Grand Opening. SFC's full-service firm provides leadership and support in event booking, tournament development, branding and marketing strategy, human resources, legal, risk management, and more. The firm represents the self-titled SFM Network, the Nation's largest and fastest growing collection of sports and recreation facilities.

Heather Ramirez, Interim Pecos City Manager, says, "This project is something the council has been dreaming about for years and we look forward to executing our vision with SFC to transform our town into a baseball destination. Cyclone Ballparks will be the catalyst for a new era in our region as we expand on our legacy of industrial and agricultural history."

According to City representatives, the Town of Pecos City prides itself on its love for baseball and sense of community. The City will soon draw visitors and traveling teams from local areas such as Midland/Odessa, New Mexico, Dallas and Houston. The opening of Cyclone Ballparks will enhance weekend tourism as it provides out of town guests the opportunity to stay in the 20 local nationally flagged hotels and explore local restaurants, stores, and natural attractions in the area.

SFC CEO, Jason Clement, states, "Cyclone Ballparks represents more than just baseball to the city of Pecos. This facility will bring an unprecedented level of tourism to the city that will benefit local businesses and help to enrich the sense of community that local residents feel in their beloved hometown. We are honored to be selected as the facility operator for Cyclone Ballparks and we will use our time, talent, and resources to serve the City well."

To learn more about Cyclone Ballparks in Pecos, Texas, please visit visitpecos.com . To begin your journey in developing a sports tourism destination, visit: sportadvisory.com or sfmnetwork.com .

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA), Sports Facilities Development, LLC, and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 70+ youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFD serves facility owners through owner's representation, venue planning, and procurement services during pre-development and construction. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-affiliated venues have hosted more than 100 million visitors and generated hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact. For more information, visit: sportadvisory.com and sfmnetwork.com.

