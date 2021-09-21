Town Village Walk - The Crown Jewel of Fort Myers Multifamily

As a 2021 Multifamily Executive Award winner, the Property is honored as a best-in-class development contributing to community transformation and social impact. Town Village Walk was selected as a "merit winner" by the jury of industry experts, beating out over 40 nominations in the garden-style category for 2021.

This vacation-like, Bermuda-style community located at 7922 Dani Drive, is also WELL Health-Safety Rated, and is certified under Green Globes® for sustainable building achievements.

About The Property

This brand new, concrete block, Class A+ community was recently completed in 2021 by nationally recognized developer - Related Group. The Property is comprised of one, two, and three-bedroom units with an average unit size of 972 square feet. Product highlights include: an 8,000 SF resort-style, beach-entry pool with grotto waterfalls and covered hot tub, expansive concrete paver sundeck with reservable poolside cabanas, sunken poolside fire pit with lake views, a 3,400 SF state-of-the-art fitness center with weight training and CrossFit room with Fitness OnDemand™ classes, a walk-in sauna, 7.5 acres of fully stocked lakes allowing fishing, kayaking and paddleboarding, EV charging stations, and much more!

Call For Offers to purchase the Property have been scheduled for October 7th, 2021

TVW - Executive Summary

About JBM

Jamie May and his team at JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors focus exclusively on multifamily asset disposition services, equity placement, capitalization and recapitalization of new merchant development and existing opportunities of large apartment type portfolios and singular assets for domestic and foreign institutional, private national, and regional clientele. They specialize in high-rise, mid-rise, and garden style apartment communities throughout Florida.

In the trailing 60-month period, JBM® has achieved over 101% average strike vs. sold pricing for all listings.

JBM® has $15.4 Billion+ in transaction multifamily sales in the state of Florida.

JBM® Available Properties

JBM.com

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors

Related Links

www.jbm.com

