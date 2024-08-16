NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed The Centro – a brand new, four-story mid-rise, Class A+ trophy asset in South Fort Myers, FL. The Property is comprised of 264 units averaging 904 square feet and is located on 14.15 acres. The Centro boasts excellent lease-up velocity with 26+ approved applications per month YTD.

JBM Exclusively Lists The Centro Apartments in South Fort Myers, FL - 264 Units, Class A+, Brand New 2023 Construction

The Centro features air-conditioned interior corridors, as well as an unparalleled, ultra-modern amenity package, including: a heated, resort-style pool with sun shelf, poolside cabanas, expansive sundeck, grilling, package lockers, movie theater room, EV chargers, outdoor pet wash stations, car care center, and barber/beautician rooms. The expansive courtyard includes beach volleyball, cornhole, putting green, bocce ball, shuffleboard, giant chess, ping pong, dog park, and community citrus garden. The two-story, state-of-the-art fitness center showcases Peloton bikes, infrared sauna, children's playroom, and dedicated yoga room with Tonal machine.

The Property consists of a diverse mix of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom units. These modern unit interiors feature open-concept floorplans with chef-inspired kitchens including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliance package, blue-green designer tile backsplash, single basin undermount sinks, black, soft close cabinets with gold hardware, and high-end front control ranges. The luxury spa-inspired bathrooms have cultured marble vanity tops, double sink vanities, glass walk-in showers in select units, framed mirrors, upscale wood finish flooring throughout, large walk-in closets, and screened-in patios/balconies.

The Centro has exceptional drive-by visibility and connectivity located on Interstate-75 with proximate access to Alico Road, Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, and U.S. Highway 41. This provides access to major shopping destinations and retail options such as The Gulf Coast Town Center (1 mile away) and The Miromar Outlets (5 miles away). The Centro is located on Three Oaks Parkway which is currently undergoing a $27MM+ expansion to connect to Daniels Parkway which will dramatically improve North/South connectivity throughout Fort Myers.

JBM® holds a 70%+ market share across Southwest Florida and is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. despite only transacting in Florida. Green Street's 2023 national multifamily broker rankings ranks JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. and #1 highest average sales price per unit throughout Florida. JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $19.4 billion and 170,000 units.

