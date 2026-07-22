Townsend Participating in Touch-A-Truck Event on July 25th

Townsend will be featuring a crane truck, an oil truck, and a service van at the event.

DANVERS, Mass., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsend is excited to announce that they are participating in the third annual Touch-A-Truck event this weekend, hosted by the Boxford Police Department. Townsend will bring three vehicles: the emergency response trailer, an oil truck, and a service van, all of which will be on display for kids and families to explore and learn about.

Townsend service van; one of the three vehicles that will be on display during the Touch-A-Truck event.

The event will be held at Masconomet Regional High School on Saturday, July 25, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. A variety of local businesses, public safety agencies, and community partners came together to make this event possible. Townsend is excited to be included this year!

The Boxford Police Department recently announced on Facebook that they anticipate visits from the Massachusetts State Police helicopter and Boston MedFlights during the event, pending their availability. The Boxford Police Department has noted that aircraft attendance remains subject to change, as both units stay on active duty and may be called away for emergencies, but organizers are hopeful both will be able to join the day's festivities.

In addition to the Massachusetts State Police helicopter and Boston MedFlight, attendees can look forward to a wide range of vehicles on display, including police cruisers and fire trucks, as well as heavy equipment and specialty vehicles from participating agencies and businesses throughout the region.

With so many vehicles, agencies, and local businesses coming together, Touch-A-Truck has become a can't-miss event for families across the North Shore. Kids and adults alike will have the chance to climb aboard, meet the operators and first responders behind these vehicles, and get a hands-on look at the equipment that keeps their community running and safe.

Event Details

Where: Masconomet Regional High School Parking Lot, 20 Endicott Road, Boxford, MA

When: Saturday, July 25, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

About Townsend

Founded in 1931, Townsend is a family-owned and operated company serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. With over 95 years of experience, Townsend provides fuel delivery services and comprehensive heating & cooling, electrical, and plumbing services to residential and commercial customers throughout New England. The company's NATE-certified technicians are committed to delivering professional, reliable service backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Townsend operates with core values of integrity, legacy, commitment, and excellence, maintaining 24/7 availability for emergency services. For more information, visit www.townsend360.com or call 978-717-0490.

Media Contact:

Townsend

27 Cherry Street

Danvers, MA 01923

Phone: 978-717-0490

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Townsend