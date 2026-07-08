Townsend's "Townie Cares" Community Initiative Brings Free CPR Training to Local Retirement Community

Employee-driven program anchored in company values puts life-saving skills in residents' hands

DANVERS, Mass., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsend's Townie Cares program is rooted in the belief that "Townies help Townies." The employee-led initiative empowers Townsend employees to give back to the customers and communities they serve, guided by the company's core values of Integrity, Legacy, Commitment, and Excellence.

Anchored by "Townie," the company's newly revitalized penguin mascot, Townie Cares brings employee-driven and company-led projects to life, translating Townsend's values into meaningful community action.

Townie the Penguin, Townsend's mascot

Townie Cares launched a CPR initiative after a sobering event: a resident at a Boxford retirement community suffered a heart attack, exposing a critical gap in first aid preparedness among those living there. The residents expressed a need, and Townsend quickly responded by offering free CPR training sessions.

To help bring the CPR initiative to life, Deanna Patterson, Townsend's Vice President of Experience, coordinated the planning and execution of the training sessions with Kevin Willey, Townsend's Safety Manager and a CPR-Certified Trainer. With years of hands-on experience as a former police officer, in addition to his certifications, Kevin brought technical expertise and a deeply personal perspective to that training, which residents truly appreciated.

To date, 31 residents have attended across two sessions, with certifications awarded to those who actively participated. Importantly, less mobile residents were welcome to attend for knowledge and awareness, even if they couldn't be certified. This ensured that no one was left out of the conversation about safety. A third session is already planned for the fall.

"Townie Cares is about people showing up for each other. We saw a need in our community, and our team didn't hesitate. We're passionate about helping our community."

— Deanna Patterson, Vice President of Experience, Townsend

Townie Cares programs can be proposed by any employee within Townsend, ensuring they are responsive to real community needs and things Townsend employees are passionate about.

About Townsend

Founded in 1931, Townsend is a family-owned and operated company serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. With over 90 years of experience, Townsend provides comprehensive HVAC, electrical, and fuel delivery services to residential and commercial customers throughout New England. The company's NATE-certified technicians are committed to delivering professional, reliable service backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Townsend operates with core values of integrity, legacy, commitment, and excellence, maintaining 24/7 availability for emergency services. For more information, visit www.townsend360.com or call 978-717-0490.

Media Contact:

Townsend

27 Cherry Street

Danvers, MA 01923

Phone: 978-717-0490

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Townsend