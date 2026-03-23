Townsend's Brookes Townsend to Run the 2026 Boston Marathon

Company Leader Takes on Iconic 26.2-Mile Race in Support of the Thomas E. Smith Foundation, with a Goal of Raising $25,000

BOSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsend, a leading total energy solutions provider, is proud to announce that company President Brookes Townsend will compete in the prestigious 2026 Boston Marathon on Monday, April 20, 2026. Brookes will be running to raise funds and awareness for the Thomas E. Smith Foundation, with an ambitious fundraising goal of $25,000.

Brookes Townsend is running the Boston Marathon and raising funds for the Thomas E. Smith Foundation. Post this Brookes Townsend with his family at an Ironman Race

While this will be Brookes' first full marathon, he is no stranger to endurance competition, having successfully completed three 70.3 Ironman races. The Boston Marathon, known worldwide as one of the most storied and competitive road races in history, represents a natural next challenge for an athlete of his caliber.

"I met Tom when I was 17 years old, and he was still in a wheelchair. We became great friends and later became business partners. Townsend has been a long-time supporter of Tom and his foundation. Running the Boston Marathon has always been in the back of my mind, and Tom talked me into doing it this year."

— Brookes Townsend, President, Townsend

The Thomas E. Smith Foundation holds deep personal significance for Brookes. His relationship with Tom Smith began decades ago and evolved from a meaningful friendship into a lasting business partnership. Townsend has long been a dedicated supporter of the Foundation's mission, and this marathon run is the latest expression of that commitment.

Brookes will not be running alone in spirit. A contingent of Townsend team members will be gathered at the finish line to cheer him across. Adding an extraordinary dimension to the occasion, Michael Chase, who is widely recognized as a hero for his actions during the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing, has personally invited Brookes and the Townsend team to his after-party near the finish line. The team considers this a tremendous honor.

To support Brookes and help reach the $25,000 fundraising goal for the Thomas E. Smith Foundation, please visit https://www.givengain.com/project/brookes-raising-funds-for-thomas-e-smith-foundation-121546. To learn more about Townsend, visit townsend360.com.

About Townsend

Townsend is a comprehensive total energy solutions provider dedicated to serving its customers with excellence. For more information, visit townsend360.com.

About the Thomas E. Smith Foundation

The Thomas E. Smith Foundation is committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those it serves. To learn more or to donate, visit https://www.givengain.com/project/brookes-raising-funds-for-thomas-e-smith-foundation-121546.

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SOURCE Townsend