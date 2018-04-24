Townsquare Announces Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

The conference call dial-in number is 1-855-327-6837 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-631-891-4304 (International) and the confirmation code is 10004702. A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company's results will be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 317 radio stations and more than 325 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 12,400 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite), and approximately 350 live events with nearly 18 million attendees each year in the U.S. and Canada. Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; music festivals such as Mountain Jam, WE Fest and the Taste of Country Music Festival; touring lifestyle and entertainment events such as the America on Tap craft beer festival series and North American Midway Entertainment, North America's largest mobile amusement company; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

