Townsquare Announces Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results; Participating In An Upcoming Investor Conference

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) announced today the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Townsquare Media, Inc. will release fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13686487. A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company's results will be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through March 19, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13686487.

Upcoming Investor Conference

On Thursday, March 7, 2019, Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Guggenheim Broadcasting Symposium at The St. Regis Hotel in New York, NY. The conference will consist of one-on-one meetings.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 321 radio stations and more than 330 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 14,500 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and approximately 200 live events with over one million attendees each year. Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic regional and national events such as the Taste of Country Music Festival, WE Fest, Country Jam, the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

