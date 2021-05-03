Toy Association Offers Families "Top 5 Tips" For Safe Outdoor Play

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer just around the corner and families gearing up for an active season outdoors, The Toy Association is offering parents key advice on how to keep their kids safe, whether they are playing with ride-ons, having fun at the park or pool, or simply exploring nature.

"Among the many things we learned during the past year of the pandemic, is how important outdoor play is for kids' physical, social, and emotional development and well-being. But we want families to also be aware of some important safety tips before kids head out to play," said Joan Lawrence, The Toy Association's Toy Safety Mom and senior vice president of standards and technical affairs. "Following this simple safety guidance can go a long way toward preventing unnecessary accidents and injuries."

The Toy Association is sharing these easy-to-follow outdoor safety tips for parents and caregivers. Additional tips for safe play year-round can always be found at www.PlaySafe.org.

TIP 1: Buy only from reputable sellers. Whether you choose to shop online or in store for your outdoor ride-ons, backyard play equipment, or other toys, be sure you are buying from a reputable, verified seller, since their products are rigorously tested for compliance with our nation's world-class safety standards.

TIP 2: Age matters. Always adhere to a toy's age grading and safety information. It's designed to keep kids safe. For example, toys labeled 3+ might contain small parts that are a choking hazard for children under three (or those who still mouth toys).

TIP 3: Ride safely. The whole family should wear a helmet and protective gear when using anything with wheels such as bikes, scooters, and skateboards.

TIP 4: Store your toys. Keep toys away from pools, driveways, and streets with traffic. This will keep kids away from potentially dangerous situations.

TIP 5: Supervise play. Homes with swing sets or pools—even very small kiddie pools—require an extra dose of adult supervision during play. It's especially important to never leave children unattended near water.

"The Toy Association and our members take toy safety extremely seriously and are committed to educating parents and caregivers about safe play year-round," noted Lawrence. "Families can rely on us for the most up-to-date toy and play safety advice, 24/7, 365 days a year. We encourage parents and caregivers to visit www.PlaySafe.org for even more safety tips and information."

About The Toy Association www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $97.2 billion, and its roughly 900 members drive the annual $27 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair New York and Toy Fair Dallas; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

SOURCE The Toy Association

Related Links

https://www.toyassociation.org

