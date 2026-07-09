TOYO participates in Citi's "10-Hour Teach-In: The Space Economy & Future of AI" Investor Webcast

Senior Technical Leadership Presents on Solar Applications in Space

TOKYO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) (OTC: TOYWF), ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar manufacturing company, today announced that senior members of its leadership team participated in Citi's "10-Hour Teach-In: The Space Economy & Future of AI," a full-day institutional investor webcast held on July 8, 2026, covering Space, Artificial Intelligence, Solar, and Robotics.

TOYO was invited to present on the topic of solar applications in space. The Company was represented by Chief Technology Officer Aihua Wang, Chief Technical Advisor Dr. Jianhua Zhao, and Chief Strategy Officer Rhone Resch.

Dr. Wang and Dr. Zhao are globally recognized authorities in high-efficiency solar cell technology. Both were previously members of the research team at the University of New South Wales that was awarded the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering — one of the world's highest honors in engineering — for their groundbreaking contributions to high-efficiency solar cell development.

"TOYO's research and technical leadership team represents some of the deepest solar technology expertise in the world," said Mr. Takahiko Onozuka, Chief Executive Officer of TOYO. "Their participation in Citi's Space Economy Teach-In reflects our conviction that the convergence of space, AI, and next-generation solar has the potential to create significant new opportunities. We believe we have the technical insight and manufacturing know-how to be well positioned for wherever this industry goes next."

A copy of the presentation materials from TOYO's participation in the Citi "10-Hour Teach-In: The Space Economy & Future of AI" is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.toyo-solar.com.

About TOYO Co., Ltd.

TOYO is a solar manufacturing company that is committed to becoming a vertically integrated solar manufacturer in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells and modules at a competitive scale and cost.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Contact Information:

For TOYO Co., Ltd.

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Crocker Coulson

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (646) 652-7185

SOURCE TOYO Co., Ltd.