Toyota Adds Diversity Advisory Board Members

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced the appointment of three new members to its North American Diversity Advisory Board (DAB).

Robert C. Davidson Jr., CEO, Surface Protection Industries, Domenika Lynch, Executive Director of the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, and retired Army Major General Tammy S. Smith joined the company's DAB effective August 1, 2022.

Toyota DAB Members Toyota DAB Member Robert Davidson Toyota DAB Member Domenika Lynch Toyota DAB Member Tammy Smith

"Toyota's core philosophy of Respect for People is part of our DNA and is reflected in our long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion," said Sandra Phillips Rogers, senior vice president, corporate resources and chief diversity officer, TMNA. "The addition of Robert, Domenika and Tammy bring powerful voices to the DAB which will help us continue developing a diverse and inclusive workforce and innovate our business to be ready to meet the challenges of the future."

"Toyota is grateful to recently retiring DAB members, Phyllis Campbell and Jim Lowry, for their many years of service and outstanding contributions, helping Toyota to achieve a #4 ranking among DiversityInc's Top Companies for Diversity," added Phillips Rogers.

Created in 2002, Toyota's DAB plays an integral role in fostering a more diverse and inclusive company culture. Working closely with the organization's senior leadership, the Advisory Board - led by former U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexis Herman - helps drive adoption of best practices and ensures executive accountability.

"Like the other Board members, Tammy, Domenika and Robert have worked tirelessly for decades to educate and advocate for DEI and bold new ideas, said Alexis Herman, DAB Chair. "We look forward to hearing and learning from them as we continue this important work."

The new members represent a wide range of experience in the field of diversity and inclusion:

Robert C. Davidson, Jr.

Robert C. Davidson, Jr. was Chairman and CEO of Surface Protection Industries, a paint and specialty coatings manufacturing company he founded in 1978. Under Davidson's leadership, the company grew to become the largest African- American-owned manufacturing company in California. Previously, Davidson co-founded and served as Vice President of Urban National Corporation.

Davidson served as Chairman of the Board of Morehouse College and Chairman of the Board of Art Center College of Design. Additionally, Davidson is on the Boards of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, City First Broadway and Vice Chairman of the Board at Smithsonian American Art Museum. In addition to serving on various boards, Robert continues in his pursuit of museum-quality historic African American art from the 19th and 20th Century to add to his collection, mentors young entrepreneurs and is involved in giving back to his community. Davidson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Morehouse College and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the University of Chicago.

Domenika Lynch

Domenika Lynch is the Executive Director of the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program (AILAS), with the mission of empowering Latino communities and promoting long-term economic growth and resiliency. All of AILAS programming is rooted in the goal of increasing recognition that the nation's success depends on Latinos' inclusion at all levels of society.

Over the course of two decades in leadership roles, Lynch has overseen strategic planning, policy advocacy, and public affairs campaigns for nonprofits and corporations, increasing donor and stakeholder support and raising millions of dollars for organizational endowments.

Lynch served as president and CEO of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI), the preeminent Latino leadership institute founded by Hispanic members of Congress in Washington, DC. She previously spent more than a decade as executive director of the Latino Alumni Association (LAA) at the University of Southern California. During her tenure, LAA doubled its membership and tripled its endowment. Her professional breadth extends into the corporate sector, with previous leadership positions at Bank of America and Univision.

Lynch currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Congressional Management Foundation and serves on Bank of America's National Community Advisory Council which advises the bank on community development, environmental and consumer policy issues. She also serves on the Council on Underserved Communities (CUC) which provides the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) with input, advice and recommendations on strategies to help strengthen competitiveness and sustainability for small businesses in underserved communities. She is also an intended appointee to the Commission on Presidential Scholars.

A graduate of the USC Price School of Public Policy, Lynch holds a master's degree from the USC Rossier School of Education.

Tammy S. Smith

Retired Army Major General Tammy Smith served in the Army for 35 years. In her final role, she was Military Advisor to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) at the Pentagon where she designed and implemented Army-wide policy and provided oversight for the Army Quality of Life portfolio.

In 2012, shortly after the repeal of Don't Ask/Don't tell (DADT), Major General Smith was promoted to Brigadier General, gaining visibility as the US military's first openly LGBTQ+ General/Flag officer. MG Smith was awarded the Secretary of the Army Diversity in Leadership award for her contributions to Army inclusion efforts.

During her military career and after, Smith's Board of Directors and Advisory Board activities have focused on workplace inclusion and opportunity for LGBTQ+, military veterans and women, including: VetVoice Foundation; the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), in Washington DC; Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, San Francisco, Calif.; Army Diversity Council; and the External Inclusion Advisory Council, Deloitte, in New York City.

Smith holds a Doctor of Management degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Lincoln University, Jefferson, Missouri.

In addition to Davidson, Lynch and Smith, the Advisory Board is comprised of Alexis Herman, Jyoti Chopra, Howard W. Buffett and Gilbert Casellas.

Learn more Toyota North America's Diversity + Inclusion efforts and the Diversity Advisory Board at https://www.toyota.com/usa/diversity.

