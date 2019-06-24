Toyota Announces North American Executive Leadership Changes

Ericksen has been with Toyota since 1991, serving most recently as vice president, TMNA cross carline, alt fuels and Lexus product planning. His previous roles have included vice president of marketing for the Lexus Division, and vice president and corporate manager of vehicle marketing and communications at TMNA. Ericksen also has experience working in several of Toyota's regional offices, including Central Atlantic, San Francisco, Portland and Boston.

He will report to Bob Carter, executive vice president, sales.

Ericksen will replace Andrew Coetzee, who plans to retire on Aug. 2 after 31 years of service to Toyota. Coetzee's vast contributions to Toyota include helping to form, and being the first leader of, the Product Planning group, which strengthened the collaboration between the longer-range focus of Advanced Product Strategy and Vehicle Planning.

The following manufacturing changes will take effect on July 1, 2019:

Mike Bafan will take on a new assignment as chairman of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Baja California (TMMBC) and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Guanajuato (TMMGT) in addition to his responsibility as president, Toyota de Mexico. He currently serves as president of TMMBC and TMMGT.

Oscar Quijada will be promoted to president, TMMBC, from his current position of vice president, manufacturing.

Francisco Garcia will be promoted to president, TMMGT, from his current position of vice president, manufacturing.

