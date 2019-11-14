Toyota Drives Culture Forward Through Music

"Music permeates our lives daily – in the car, hanging with friends or celebrating with family," said Matt Ozawa, engagement marketing manager, Toyota Motor North America. "Supporting talented, emerging Latino talent is fundamental to our belief in bringing our guests closer to their favorite artists in an atmosphere that further propels music and cultural connections."

The music season kicked off with Toyota's fourth year at Ruido Fest, an annual multi-day Latin American alternative music festival held in Chicago, Illinois. The ride continued to the epic Lollapalooza, highlighting some of the most anticipated artist performances in the U.S. and marking Toyota's ninth year as the automotive sponsor of the festival. The Toyota Music Den kept the festivities going over Labor Day weekend at the third installment of Los Dells Festival, coined as the biggest Latin music festival in the Midwest.

Toyota capped its 2019 festival season as the official automotive sponsor of the third annual Tropicalia Festival, held November 9-10 in Pomona, California. Toyota's branded stage featured an impressive lineup of artists throughout the weekend. In addition, indie/alternative band The Red Pears returned to the Toyota Música activation area for a special meet and greet with fans.

At each of the year's festivals, the Toyota Música interactive area highlighted vehicle activations featuring the all-new 2020 Toyota Corolla sedan (at Tropicalia; 2019 model at other festivals) and the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4. Socially-shareable activities and cool giveaways enhanced the fan experience, which emphasized the evolution of culture through music, art and self-expression.

Toyota's Music Den within the Música footprint provided an intimate setting for an impressive lineup of emerging artists to perform and connect with fans, including:

Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and poet, Camila Luna

Mexican electro-pop duo, Clubz

South Floridian, Dominican singer and rapper, DaniLeigh

Los Angeles based producer and DJ, Deorro

based producer and DJ, Mexican R&B and contemporary artist, Nan de Miguel aka Girl Ultra

aka Chicago born contemporary urban and R&B artist, Jesse Baez

born contemporary urban and R&B artist, Two-time GRAMMY award-winning producer, composer and reggaeton singer, from Puerto Rico , Jhay Cortez

, Ecuadorian contemporary urban artist, Kablito

Singer and songwriter, Loyal Lobos

Mexican singer, songwriter and producer, Marrón

Mexican hip-hop artist and rapper, Niña Dioz

Uruguayan band fusing cumbia and pop, Rombai

L.A. native indie/alternative band, The Red Pears

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Leigh Anne Sessions

Toyota Motor North America

469-292-5849

leigh.sessions@toyota.com

Marissa Borjon

Toyota Motor North America

469-292-6395

Marissa.borjon@toyota.com

Delia López

Conill

424-239-4078

delia.lopez@conill.com

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

https://www.toyotanewsroom.com

