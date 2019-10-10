Toyota Extends Battery Warranty for Model Year 2020 Hybrid, Plug-in, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Today, Toyota announced it will extend its hybrid battery warranty from 8 years / 100,000 miles to 10 years from date of first use/150,000 miles, whichever comes first. This extension is valid for all new model year 2020 Toyota hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fuel cell electric vehicles. All other HV components will retain coverage under the Hybrid System Warranty at 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The new 2020 Toyota hybrid battery warranty is the longest offered warranty in the industry that covers first ownership and all subsequent owners – making it even easier for Toyota to deliver the fuel efficiency, amazing range, dynamic performance, and positive environmental benefits that this innovative technology delivers.

"Toyota introduced the first hybrid vehicle in the world more than 20 years ago, but people still have hesitations about owning a hybrid vehicle," said Heather Updegraff, general manager, Toyota Vehicle Marketing & Communications. "Our goal is to minimize that concern and this new warranty extension for the hybrid battery is just another way we are leading the industry and putting our customers first."

Toyota is committed to more efficient powertrains and today, Toyota's 2020 lineup includes seven hybrid models and one fuel cell model:

Fourth-generation Prius with available AWD- e boasts a combined EPA-estimated 50 MPG

boasts a combined EPA-estimated 50 MPG The Prius Prime, Toyota's plug-in Hybrid now also has seating for 5 and a range of 640 miles on a full charge and a full tank of gas

First-ever Corolla Hybrid with an EPA-estimated 52 combined MPG

Third-generation Camry Hybrid with an EPA-estimated 52 combined MPG

Second-generation RAV4 Hybrid with an estimated 40 combined MPG

Avalon Hybrid premium sedan with an EPA-estimated 44 combined MPG

New 2020 Highlander Hybrid with an estimated 33 combined MPG

And the current generation Toyota Mirai with an EPA-estimated 67 combined MPGe and 312-mile EPA-estimated driving range

Toyota encourages customers to consult their Toyota Warranty and Maintenance Guide for more information on the New Vehicle Limited Warranty that accompanies each vehicle.

The Toyota Hybrid System Warranty coverage is 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, for the following components:

Hybrid Battery Control Module (battery voltage sensor)

Hybrid Control Module (power management control module)

Inverter with Converter

The new Hybrid Battery Warranty is 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

