Toyota Financial Services (TFS) Named One of the Most Community-Minded Companies in the Nation

PLANO, Texas, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Financial Services (TFS) was once again honored to be named one of the most community-minded companies in the nation by Points of Light Foundation. This is the fifth consecutive year that TFS earned a spot on the Civic 50 list. The company continued its longstanding run as a leader in corporate social responsibility by consistently expanding its initiatives to support and empower communities.

The Civic 50 sets the standard for corporate community engagement nationwide and creates a roadmap for companies seeking to best use their time, talent, and resources to improve the quality of life in the communities where they do business. Winners are selected based on four dimensions of their national community engagement programs: Integration, Investment, Impact and Institutionalization.

TFS was recognized for its unwavering commitment to developing opportunities for young people and promoting financial empowerment. The company implemented an array of successful community initiatives which included funding and administering an extensive merit-based college scholarship program. TFS continued to maintain strong partnerships with Girl Scouts of the USA, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Junior Achievement. A common theme in all these partnerships was the company's focus on mentoring young people to help them build crucial life skills. This was supported in large part by TFS' Community Ambassador program which provides opportunities for employees to volunteer while developing competencies in leadership, communication, and project management that will help them in the workplace. In 2018, a record 59% of TFS employees recorded over 20,000 volunteer hours.

"I've always been inspired by TFS team members and their dedication to getting involved and helping build a better world," said Mark Templin, president & CEO of TFS. "Giving back to our communities is part of our Toyota DNA, and we're honored and humbled that Points of Light Foundation has recognized our efforts."

For more information on The Civic 50 and the latest trends on community engagement, view the report at www.civic50.org. For more information on TFS' community involvement and the partnerships the company supports, please visit: http://tfsinthecommunity.com.

About Toyota Financial Services

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) is the finance and insurance brand for Toyota in the United States, offering retail auto financing and leasing through Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) and Toyota Lease Trust. TFS also offers extended service contracts through Toyota Motor Insurance Services (TMIS). The company services Lexus dealers and customers using the Lexus Financial Services brand. TFS currently employs approximately 3,200 team members nationwide, and has assets totaling over $115 billion. It is part of a worldwide network of comprehensive financial services offered by Toyota Financial Services Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation. We announce material financial information using the investor relations section of our website (www.toyotafinancial.com) and SEC filings. We use these channels, press releases, and social media to communicate about our company, our services and other issues. While not all information we post on social media is of a material nature, some information could be material. Therefore, we encourage those interested in our company to review our posts on Twitter at www.twitter.com/toyotafinancial.

About Points of Light

Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in more than 200 cities and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages four million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

Media Contact: Vincent Bray 469- 486-9065

SOURCE Toyota Financial Services

Related Links

https://www.toyotafinancial.com

