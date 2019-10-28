"Toyota Magical Piggies" by Seven-Year-Old Wins a "Best Finalist" World Award

This past spring, Cui's artwork was also recognized as the U.S. Gold Award Winner for her age category. "Pigs are my favorite animals," she said. "In my drawing, they are inhaling polluted air and turning it into love and hope. It is my dream that flying pig-shaped cars are made by Toyota to help the environment in the future."

The question "If you could design a car to make the world a better place, what would it look like?" is answered each year by thousands of young people like Cui who design and submit their hand-drawn artwork to their respective national contests. Last year, 953,064 entries were received in more than 86 countries worldwide.

This year, Toyota presents the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest in the United States. Artwork by U.S. youth, ages 4-15, may be submitted from November 1, 2019 through January 31, 2020. Contest information such as official rules, artwork guidelines, and entry forms is now available at www.ToyotaDreamCarUSA.com.

