TOYOTA MATERIAL HANDLING AND THE RAYMOND CORPORATION CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING OF ENERGY SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURING CENTER OF EXCELLENCE

Expansion brings new workforce, economic opportunities to New York's Southern Tier

GREENE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raymond Corporation and Toyota Material Handling, two companies within Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA), announce the official opening of the Energy Solutions Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Broome County, New York. The facility, managed by The Raymond Corporation, will manufacture lithium-ion batteries, as well as thin plate pure lead battery technology for both Toyota® and Raymond® products.

Toyota Material Handling The Raymond Corporation

The culmination of many years of hard work, this facility significantly advances Raymond's manufacturing capabilities and provides expanded workforce opportunities in the Binghamton, New York, area and beyond. Additionally, as a supporter of the New Energy New York initiative, this project builds on the state's efforts to support next-generation energy resources.

"This grand opening marks a significant milestone in our company's journey," said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. "But more important, it represents our commitment to the future by bringing jobs, growth and opportunity to advance the community and the material handling industry and by offering our customers superior energy solutions to fit their unique needs."

"This facility is a testament to our long, rich history of innovation and developing advanced technologies," said Jennifer Lupo, vice president of energy solutions, supply chain and leasing, The Raymond Corporation. "With the growing range of solutions available to support electric-powered equipment in facilities, we're excited to continue driving industry advancement through our latest innovations and offerings."

"Binghamton's battery hub keeps sparking new growth," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. "I am thrilled The Raymond Corporation and Toyota Material Handling have picked Broome County as the home for their new Energy Solutions Manufacturing Center of Excellence which will help manufacture lithium-ion batteries and other critical battery technology. For years, I have worked to craft and lead legislation to bring battery manufacturing back to America, and this investment today shows how the Binghamton area continues to prove it is ready to lead America's battery future. Now forklifts and other electric-powered equipment that keep our country's factories running smoothly will be powered by technology developed and made right here in the Southern Tier. From my CHIPS and Science law to the American Rescue Plan, I have helped deliver over $100 million in federal and other public investment to help the Binghamton area and upstate New York be prepared for opportunities like this one. With investments like this, we are securing Broome County and the Southern Tier region's spot as the next loop on America's battery belt."

Empire State Development (ESD) President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Expanding New York state's green economy is a top priority for Gov. Kathy Hochul and for ESD. We're proud to support The Raymond Corporation's commitment to driving alternative energy applications in the lift truck manufacturing industry and thrilled that this century-old Southern Tier company is continuing to create economic opportunities and quality jobs throughout the region."

Lithium-ion batteries offer significant benefits, such as avoiding removal from the lift truck, opportunity charging and less intensive maintenance compared with lead-acid batteries. This leads to increased labor efficiency and reduced downtime.

The Energy Solutions Manufacturing Center of Excellence will enable TMHNA to develop a more diverse portfolio of energy solutions as industry demand for electric products continues to grow.

"We are dedicated to powering a greener future, and this strategic investment will help us on that mission," said Josh Linnemann , vice president of engineering, Toyota Material Handling. "Most important, we are committed to doing whatever it takes to solve our customers' evolving problems. The Energy Solutions Manufacturing Center of Excellence will allow us to create so much value for our customers by developing and producing solutions to meet each customer's unique needs."

