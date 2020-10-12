Toyota Motor North America Announces Executive Changes

Randy Pflughaupt, group vice president of SCM, is retiring following a 38-year career with Toyota. Pflughaupt held multiple leadership positions with the company, including group vice president of sales administration, Toyota Motor Sales (TMS), senior vice president of production control, Toyota Motor Engineering and Manufacturing (TEMA), group vice president of marketing, as well as several sales region leadership positions. He also was instrumental in leading cross-functional teams supporting Toyota's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and achieving compliance with new USMCA trade requirements.

Keith Robertson, vice president of Demand and Supply Management (DSM), will be promoted to group vice president, SCM, TMNA, replacing Pflughaupt. In his new role, Robertson will be responsible for all North America vehicle supply chain operations, including DSM, Project Planning and Management (PPM), and Toyota Logistics Services (TLS). Robertson will report to Chris Nielsen, executive vice president, product support and chief quality officer, TMNA.

"Randy has played an integral role at Toyota for nearly four decades and we thank him for his leadership and many contributions to our organization," said Nielsen. "Keith's experience and approach will ensure a seamless transition and continue to position us well for success now and into the future."

About Toyota:

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

www.toyota.com

