Toyota Motor North America Announces New Leadership Structure

PLANO, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced executive leadership changes designed to drive continued growth, advance our commitment to vehicle electrification, and prepare for the future of mobility. Jack Hollis and Chris Reynolds are assigned new roles and will continue to report to Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer, TMNA. The following changes are effective immediately.

New Assignments:

Jack Hollis, executive vice president of TMNA adds the role of chief operating officer, TMNA reporting to Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer. In this newly created position, Hollis continues to oversee Sales, Marketing, TRD, Product Planning and Customer Service while adding responsibility for Manufacturing, Product Support and Demand and Supply. The new role consolidates several companywide functions into a more responsive reporting structure focused on the customer experience, operational efficiency, revenue generation and vehicle production.

Chris Reynolds, executive vice president of TMNA adds the role of chief strategy officer, TMNA reporting to Ted Ogawa. In this newly created position, Reynolds continues to oversee Strategy and Business Development, Human Resources, Information Technology, Connected Technologies, Legal, Social Innovation/Diversity & Inclusion and Sustainability & Regulatory Affairs while adding responsibility for Research and Development. The new role is responsible for developing long-term strategies for growth and driving innovation that improves mobility and reduces the company's carbon footprint.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 27 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com .

Media Contact:

Ed Hellwig

469-292-1165

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America