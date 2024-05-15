Toyota Recognized in The Civic 50 For Second Consecutive Year

PLANO, Texas, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to social impact, civic engagement, and keeping community at the core of its business, Toyota North America* is recognized by Points of Light as a top community-minded company. This is the second year both Toyota Financial Services (TFS) and Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) have collectively ranked on The Civic 50 as a unified submission. Previously, TFS earned a spot on the list for seven consecutive years.

Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, has included Toyota North America in its Civic 50, which sets the standard for corporate civic engagement and creates a roadmap for companies seeking to best use their time, talent and resources to improve the quality of life in the communities where they do business.

"Growing and sustaining existing and new relationships in the community is embedded into everything we do," said Tellis Bethel, chief diversity officer and group vice president of Social Innovation, Toyota Motor North America. "We'd like to think of this recognition as a reminder that we're on the right track."

Toyota North America is committed to contributing its know-how, time, and resources to communities across the country. Through youth development, volunteer programs, and strong national and local partnerships, Toyota is helping drive positive change and create limitless possibilities for all. Notable contributions include (January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023):

Toyota team members tracked approximately 50,000 volunteer hours.

More than $67 million contributed by Toyota to social causes, including by the Toyota USA Foundation.

contributed by Toyota to social causes, including by the Toyota Foundation. Board of Director grants totaling approximately $1 million .

. In 2023, The Way Forward Fund launched, supporting organizations focused on strengthening access to care and injury recovery support for individuals and families, initially focused on children with traumatic brain injuries.

Since June 2023 , Driving Possibilities, Toyota's career readiness and community engagement initiative, announced six new sites. Driving Possibilities is Toyota's newest college-career readiness and community enrichment initiative designed to reduce barriers to education to help prepare students for the careers of tomorrow. It's a long-term initiative of the Toyota USA Foundation, funded in part by Toyota Motor North America, Inc. and Toyota Financial Services.

Honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

"Expectations for companies to be leaders in civic engagement continue to increase," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Toyota North America demonstrates how to maximize the full range of their assets – from people power to policy to financial contributions – to meet pressing needs and create thriving communities where they live and work. We're thrilled to uplift and celebrate them as an honoree of The Civic 50 2024."

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact, and the results are analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate community engagement.

For more information on Toyota's community engagement, visit www.ToyotaEffect.com.

*Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Financial Services moved to the Plano headquarters, the first time in the same location, in 2017 as part of the OneToyota initiative. The move made for faster decision making and created a better experience for customers and team members. Information from both companies was collected and submitted to Points of Light.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 28 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Social Innovation

To date, Toyota has contributed more than $1 billion to American nonprofit groups. For more information about Toyota's contributions in the U.S., visit http://www.toyotaeffect.com/impact.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

