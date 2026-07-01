Toyota Motor North America Reports June, Second Quarter 2026 U.S. Sales Results

News provided byToyota Motor North America
Jul 01, 2026, 11:41 ET
- RAV4 Hybrid achieved an all-time best-ever
- Best-ever June sales for Lexus division
- 33 electrified vehicle options available between both Toyota and Lexus brands
- TMNA June electrified vehicle sales of 122,063, up 35.0 percent
PLANO, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported June 2026 U.S. sales of 212,793 vehicles, up 10.1 percent on a volume basis and up 5.7 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to June 2025. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 122,063, up 35.0 percent on a volume basis and up 29.6 percent on a DSR basis, representing 57.4 percent of total sales volume.
For the second quarter, TMNA reported sales of 673,971 vehicles, up 1.1 percent on a volume basis and up 1.1 percent on a DSR basis versus the second quarter of 2025. Sales of electrified vehicles for the second quarter totaled 383,091, up 19.5 percent on a volume basis and up 19.5 percent on a DSR basis, representing 56.8 percent of total sales volume.
Toyota division posted June sales of 183,627 vehicles, up 11.2 percent on a volume basis and up 6.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 585,211 vehicles, up 2.6 percent on a volume basis and up 2.6 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted June sales of 29,166 vehicles, up 3.9 percent on a volume basis and down 0.3 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 88,760 vehicles, down 7.5 percent on a volume basis and down 7.5 percent on a DSR basis.
"Our second-quarter results reflect continued momentum across the Toyota and Lexus lineups," said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, Toyota Motor North America. "Strong demand and disciplined inventory management have fueled consistent gains versus a year ago, and accelerating interest in our electrified vehicles—with month-over-month growth throughout the quarter—reinforces that our multi-pathway approach is resonating. Combined with our commitment to affordability and a broad range of vehicles starting under $35,000, we're well-positioned to expand access to electrification while delivering value across every powertrain."
Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)
TMNA:
- Second quarter sales up 1.1 percent
- Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 383,091, up 19.5 percent
- June sales up 10.1 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales of 122,063, up 35.0 percent
- 33 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands
- Among the lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers
Toyota Division:
- RAV4 Hybrid achieved an all-time best-ever
- All-time best-ever electrification mix at 61.4%
- Second quarter sales up 2.6 percent
- Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 345,791, up 21.1 percent
- June sales up 11.2 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales of 110,627, up 38.0 percent
Lexus Division:
- Achieved an all-time best-ever June
- Second quarter sales down 7.5 percent
- Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 37,300, up 6.5 percent
- June sales up 3.9 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales of 11,436, up 11.7 percent
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
Media contact:
Derrick Brown
[email protected]
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
June 2026
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2026
|
2025
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2026
|
2025
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
212,793
|
193,209
|
5.7
|
10.1
|
1,243,391
|
1,236,600
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
183,627
|
165,135
|
6.8
|
11.2
|
1,073,679
|
1,057,634
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
29,166
|
28,074
|
-0.3
|
3.9
|
169,712
|
178,966
|
-5.2
|
-5.2
|
COROLLA
|
19,873
|
18,662
|
2.2
|
6.5
|
131,403
|
120,052
|
9.5
|
9.5
|
SUPRA
|
449
|
308
|
39.9
|
45.8
|
2,116
|
1,231
|
71.9
|
71.9
|
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
|
754
|
809
|
-10.5
|
-6.8
|
4,007
|
5,427
|
-26.2
|
-26.2
|
MIRAI
|
20
|
7
|
174.3
|
185.7
|
129
|
46
|
180.4
|
180.4
|
CROWN
|
656
|
922
|
-31.7
|
-28.9
|
5,152
|
5,054
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
PRIUS
|
4,029
|
3,684
|
5.0
|
9.4
|
19,518
|
33,845
|
-42.3
|
-42.3
|
CAMRY
|
31,573
|
25,335
|
19.6
|
24.6
|
179,044
|
155,330
|
15.3
|
15.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
57,354
|
49,727
|
10.7
|
15.3
|
341,371
|
320,987
|
6.4
|
6.4
|
IS
|
2,888
|
1,310
|
111.6
|
120.5
|
14,071
|
9,858
|
42.7
|
42.7
|
RC
|
3
|
94
|
-96.9
|
-96.8
|
237
|
805
|
-70.6
|
-70.6
|
ES
|
331
|
3,089
|
-89.7
|
-89.3
|
3,896
|
19,181
|
-79.7
|
-79.7
|
LS
|
1
|
67
|
-98.6
|
-98.5
|
146
|
691
|
-78.9
|
-78.9
|
LC
|
144
|
65
|
112.7
|
121.5
|
689
|
790
|
-12.8
|
-12.8
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
3,367
|
4,625
|
-30.1
|
-27.2
|
19,039
|
31,325
|
-39.2
|
-39.2
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
60,721
|
54,352
|
7.2
|
11.7
|
360,410
|
352,312
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
C-HR BEV
|
1,594
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
3,748
|
2
|
187,300.0
|
187,300.0
|
BZ
|
1,953
|
1,223
|
53.3
|
59.7
|
17,553
|
9,249
|
89.8
|
89.8
|
BZ WOODLAND
|
294
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
554
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
RAV4
|
32,350
|
36,810
|
-15.6
|
-12.1
|
153,955
|
239,451
|
-35.7
|
-35.7
|
COROLLA CROSS
|
9,644
|
7,595
|
21.9
|
27.0
|
61,541
|
51,324
|
19.9
|
19.9
|
CROWN SIGNIA
|
1,728
|
1,077
|
54.0
|
60.4
|
11,231
|
12,282
|
-8.6
|
-8.6
|
VENZA
|
1
|
3
|
-68.0
|
-66.7
|
6
|
692
|
-99.1
|
-99.1
|
HIGHLANDER
|
3,941
|
5,071
|
-25.4
|
-22.3
|
32,059
|
30,056
|
6.7
|
6.7
|
GRAND HIGHLANDER
|
12,126
|
11,577
|
0.6
|
4.7
|
75,521
|
65,419
|
15.4
|
15.4
|
4RUNNER
|
12,981
|
5,754
|
116.6
|
125.6
|
72,320
|
30,013
|
141.0
|
141.0
|
SEQUOIA
|
2,457
|
2,126
|
10.9
|
15.6
|
13,939
|
12,222
|
14.0
|
14.0
|
LAND CRUISER
|
2,087
|
2,885
|
-30.6
|
-27.7
|
16,412
|
27,336
|
-40.0
|
-40.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
81,156
|
74,121
|
5.1
|
9.5
|
458,840
|
478,046
|
-4.0
|
-4.0
|
SIENNA
|
10,641
|
8,345
|
22.4
|
27.5
|
55,252
|
52,762
|
4.7
|
4.7
|
TACOMA
|
23,158
|
21,508
|
3.4
|
7.7
|
143,848
|
130,873
|
9.9
|
9.9
|
TUNDRA
|
11,318
|
11,434
|
-5.0
|
-1.0
|
74,368
|
74,966
|
-0.8
|
-0.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
34,476
|
32,942
|
0.5
|
4.7
|
218,216
|
205,839
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
126,273
|
115,408
|
5.0
|
9.4
|
732,308
|
736,647
|
-0.6
|
-0.6
|
UX
|
813
|
664
|
17.5
|
22.4
|
5,382
|
5,001
|
7.6
|
7.6
|
NX
|
5,781
|
6,227
|
-10.9
|
-7.2
|
30,763
|
38,253
|
-19.6
|
-19.6
|
RZ
|
1,004
|
763
|
26.3
|
31.6
|
7,814
|
3,779
|
106.8
|
106.8
|
RX
|
9,836
|
8,108
|
16.5
|
21.3
|
59,904
|
52,888
|
13.3
|
13.3
|
TX
|
5,301
|
4,729
|
7.6
|
12.1
|
28,112
|
25,147
|
11.8
|
11.8
|
GX
|
2,444
|
2,428
|
-3.4
|
0.7
|
14,981
|
18,893
|
-20.7
|
-20.7
|
LX
|
620
|
530
|
12.3
|
17.0
|
3,717
|
3,680
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
25,799
|
23,449
|
5.6
|
10.0
|
150,673
|
147,641
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
152,072
|
138,857
|
5.1
|
9.5
|
882,981
|
884,288
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
24
|
152
|
152
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
|
June 2026
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2026
|
2025
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2026
|
2025
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
1,825
|
2,421
|
-27.6
|
-24.6
|
11,785
|
26,221
|
-55.1
|
-55.1
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
2,204
|
1,263
|
67.5
|
74.5
|
7,733
|
7,624
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
3,157
|
3,288
|
-7.8
|
-4.0
|
23,731
|
27,554
|
-13.9
|
-13.9
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
31,573
|
25,333
|
19.6
|
24.6
|
179,033
|
155,289
|
15.3
|
15.3
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
20
|
7
|
174.3
|
185.7
|
129
|
46
|
180.4
|
180.4
|
TOYOTA CROWN
|
656
|
922
|
-31.7
|
-28.9
|
5,152
|
5,054
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
10,641
|
8,344
|
22.4
|
27.5
|
55,248
|
52,755
|
4.7
|
4.7
|
TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID
|
3,659
|
1,610
|
118.2
|
127.3
|
17,142
|
5,512
|
211.0
|
211.0
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
2,242
|
2,032
|
5.9
|
10.3
|
22,894
|
15,378
|
48.9
|
48.9
|
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
6,645
|
5,431
|
17.5
|
22.4
|
44,280
|
31,481
|
40.7
|
40.7
|
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
|
2,457
|
2,126
|
10.9
|
15.6
|
13,939
|
12,222
|
14.0
|
14.0
|
TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID
|
2,087
|
2,885
|
-30.6
|
-27.7
|
16,412
|
27,336
|
-40.0
|
-40.0
|
TOYOTA BZ BEV
|
1,953
|
1,223
|
53.3
|
59.7
|
17,553
|
9,249
|
89.8
|
89.8
|
TOYOTA BZ WOODLAND BEV
|
294
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
554
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
27,774
|
14,565
|
83.1
|
90.7
|
118,016
|
95,813
|
23.2
|
23.2
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
4,554
|
633
|
590.7
|
619.4
|
14,775
|
11,357
|
30.1
|
30.1
|
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
|
1,932
|
1,922
|
-3.5
|
0.5
|
8,209
|
17,992
|
-54.4
|
-54.4
|
TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA
|
1,728
|
1,077
|
54.0
|
60.4
|
11,231
|
12,282
|
-8.6
|
-8.6
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
1
|
3
|
-68.0
|
-66.7
|
6
|
692
|
-99.1
|
-99.1
|
TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID
|
3,030
|
2,573
|
13.1
|
17.8
|
16,446
|
14,282
|
15.2
|
15.2
|
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
|
2,195
|
2,492
|
-15.4
|
-11.9
|
13,891
|
13,430
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
3
|
1,629
|
-99.8
|
-99.8
|
160
|
8,509
|
-98.1
|
-98.1
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
813
|
664
|
17.5
|
22.4
|
5,382
|
5,001
|
7.6
|
7.6
|
LEXUS LX HYBRID
|
338
|
243
|
33.5
|
39.1
|
1,872
|
1,158
|
61.7
|
61.7
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
2,515
|
2,668
|
-9.5
|
-5.7
|
15,137
|
15,450
|
-2.0
|
-2.0
|
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
747
|
380
|
88.7
|
96.6
|
5,813
|
4,230
|
37.4
|
37.4
|
LEXUS RZ BEV
|
1,004
|
763
|
26.3
|
31.6
|
7,814
|
3,779
|
106.8
|
106.8
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
4,054
|
2,452
|
58.7
|
65.3
|
25,483
|
21,507
|
18.5
|
18.5
|
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
678
|
323
|
101.5
|
109.9
|
4,167
|
3,449
|
20.8
|
20.8
|
LEXUS TX HYBRID
|
1,086
|
1,028
|
1.4
|
5.6
|
5,623
|
4,364
|
28.8
|
28.8
|
LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
196
|
85
|
121.4
|
130.6
|
750
|
427
|
75.6
|
75.6
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
1
|
24
|
-95.8
|
-95.8
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
2
|
1
|
92.0
|
100.0
|
5
|
7
|
-28.6
|
-28.6
|
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
|
122,063
|
90,387
|
29.6
|
35.0
|
670,367
|
609,475
|
10.0
|
10.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
|
110,627
|
80,150
|
32.5
|
38.0
|
598,160
|
541,570
|
10.4
|
10.4
|
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
|
11,436
|
10,237
|
7.2
|
11.7
|
72,207
|
67,905
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
|
57.4 %
|
46.8 %
|
53.9 %
|
49.3 %
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
24
|
152
|
152
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
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