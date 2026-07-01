Toyota Motor North America Reports June, Second Quarter 2026 U.S. Sales Results

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Toyota Motor North America

Jul 01, 2026, 11:41 ET

  • RAV4 Hybrid achieved an all-time best-ever
  • Best-ever June sales for Lexus division
  • 33 electrified vehicle options available between both Toyota and Lexus brands
  • TMNA June electrified vehicle sales of 122,063, up 35.0 percent

PLANO, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported June 2026 U.S. sales of 212,793 vehicles, up 10.1 percent on a volume basis and up 5.7 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to June 2025. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 122,063, up 35.0 percent on a volume basis and up 29.6 percent on a DSR basis, representing 57.4 percent of total sales volume. 

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Toyota Motor North America Reports June, Second Quarter 2026 U.S. Sales Results
Toyota Motor North America Reports June, Second Quarter 2026 U.S. Sales Results

For the second quarter, TMNA reported sales of 673,971 vehicles, up 1.1 percent on a volume basis and up 1.1 percent on a DSR basis versus the second quarter of 2025. Sales of electrified vehicles for the second quarter totaled 383,091, up 19.5 percent on a volume basis and up 19.5 percent on a DSR basis, representing 56.8 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted June sales of 183,627 vehicles, up 11.2 percent on a volume basis and up 6.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 585,211 vehicles, up 2.6 percent on a volume basis and up 2.6 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted June sales of 29,166 vehicles, up 3.9 percent on a volume basis and down 0.3 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 88,760 vehicles, down 7.5 percent on a volume basis and down 7.5 percent on a DSR basis.

"Our second-quarter results reflect continued momentum across the Toyota and Lexus lineups," said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, Toyota Motor North America. "Strong demand and disciplined inventory management have fueled consistent gains versus a year ago, and accelerating interest in our electrified vehicles—with month-over-month growth throughout the quarter—reinforces that our multi-pathway approach is resonating. Combined with our commitment to affordability and a broad range of vehicles starting under $35,000, we're well-positioned to expand access to electrification while delivering value across every powertrain."

Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted) 

TMNA:

  • Second quarter sales up 1.1 percent
  • Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 383,091, up 19.5 percent
  • June sales up 10.1 percent
  • June electrified vehicle sales of 122,063, up 35.0 percent
  • 33 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands
  • Among the lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:

  • RAV4 Hybrid achieved an all-time best-ever
  • All-time best-ever electrification mix at 61.4%
  • Second quarter sales up 2.6 percent
  • Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 345,791, up 21.1 percent
  • June sales up 11.2 percent
  • June electrified vehicle sales of 110,627, up 38.0 percent

Lexus Division:

  • Achieved an all-time best-ever June
  • Second quarter sales down 7.5 percent
  • Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 37,300, up 6.5 percent
  • June sales up 3.9 percent
  • June electrified vehicle sales of 11,436, up 11.7 percent

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media contact:
Derrick Brown
[email protected]

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

June 2026

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2026

2025

DSR %

VOL %

2026

2025

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

212,793

193,209

5.7

10.1

1,243,391

1,236,600

0.5

0.5

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

183,627

165,135

6.8

11.2

1,073,679

1,057,634

1.5

1.5

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

29,166

28,074

-0.3

3.9

169,712

178,966

-5.2

-5.2

COROLLA

19,873

18,662

2.2

6.5

131,403

120,052

9.5

9.5

SUPRA

449

308

39.9

45.8

2,116

1,231

71.9

71.9

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

754

809

-10.5

-6.8

4,007

5,427

-26.2

-26.2

MIRAI

20

7

174.3

185.7

129

46

180.4

180.4

CROWN

656

922

-31.7

-28.9

5,152

5,054

1.9

1.9

PRIUS

4,029

3,684

5.0

9.4

19,518

33,845

-42.3

-42.3

CAMRY

31,573

25,335

19.6

24.6

179,044

155,330

15.3

15.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

57,354

49,727

10.7

15.3

341,371

320,987

6.4

6.4

IS

2,888

1,310

111.6

120.5

14,071

9,858

42.7

42.7

RC

3

94

-96.9

-96.8

237

805

-70.6

-70.6

ES

331

3,089

-89.7

-89.3

3,896

19,181

-79.7

-79.7

LS

1

67

-98.6

-98.5

146

691

-78.9

-78.9

LC

144

65

112.7

121.5

689

790

-12.8

-12.8

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

3,367

4,625

-30.1

-27.2

19,039

31,325

-39.2

-39.2

TOTAL TMNA CAR

60,721

54,352

7.2

11.7

360,410

352,312

2.3

2.3

C-HR BEV

1,594

0

0.0

0.0

3,748

2

187,300.0

187,300.0

BZ

1,953

1,223

53.3

59.7

17,553

9,249

89.8

89.8

BZ WOODLAND

294

0

0.0

0.0

554

0

0.0

0.0

RAV4

32,350

36,810

-15.6

-12.1

153,955

239,451

-35.7

-35.7

COROLLA CROSS

9,644

7,595

21.9

27.0

61,541

51,324

19.9

19.9

CROWN SIGNIA

1,728

1,077

54.0

60.4

11,231

12,282

-8.6

-8.6

VENZA

1

3

-68.0

-66.7

6

692

-99.1

-99.1

HIGHLANDER

3,941

5,071

-25.4

-22.3

32,059

30,056

6.7

6.7

GRAND HIGHLANDER

12,126

11,577

0.6

4.7

75,521

65,419

15.4

15.4

4RUNNER

12,981

5,754

116.6

125.6

72,320

30,013

141.0

141.0

SEQUOIA

2,457

2,126

10.9

15.6

13,939

12,222

14.0

14.0

LAND CRUISER

2,087

2,885

-30.6

-27.7

16,412

27,336

-40.0

-40.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

81,156

74,121

5.1

9.5

458,840

478,046

-4.0

-4.0

SIENNA

10,641

8,345

22.4

27.5

55,252

52,762

4.7

4.7

TACOMA

23,158

21,508

3.4

7.7

143,848

130,873

9.9

9.9

TUNDRA

11,318

11,434

-5.0

-1.0

74,368

74,966

-0.8

-0.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

34,476

32,942

0.5

4.7

218,216

205,839

6.0

6.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

126,273

115,408

5.0

9.4

732,308

736,647

-0.6

-0.6

UX

813

664

17.5

22.4

5,382

5,001

7.6

7.6

NX

5,781

6,227

-10.9

-7.2

30,763

38,253

-19.6

-19.6

RZ

1,004

763

26.3

31.6

7,814

3,779

106.8

106.8

RX

9,836

8,108

16.5

21.3

59,904

52,888

13.3

13.3

TX

5,301

4,729

7.6

12.1

28,112

25,147

11.8

11.8

GX

2,444

2,428

-3.4

0.7

14,981

18,893

-20.7

-20.7

LX

620

530

12.3

17.0

3,717

3,680

1.0

1.0

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

25,799

23,449

5.6

10.0

150,673

147,641

2.1

2.1

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

152,072

138,857

5.1

9.5

882,981

884,288

-0.1

-0.1

Selling Days

25

24

152

152

DSR = Daily Selling Rate

























TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY

June 2026

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  

2026

2025

DSR %

VOL%

2026

2025

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

1,825

2,421

-27.6

-24.6

11,785

26,221

-55.1

-55.1

TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID

2,204

1,263

67.5

74.5

7,733

7,624

1.4

1.4

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

3,157

3,288

-7.8

-4.0

23,731

27,554

-13.9

-13.9

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

31,573

25,333

19.6

24.6

179,033

155,289

15.3

15.3

TOYOTA MIRAI

20

7

174.3

185.7

129

46

180.4

180.4

TOYOTA CROWN

656

922

-31.7

-28.9

5,152

5,054

1.9

1.9

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

10,641

8,344

22.4

27.5

55,248

52,755

4.7

4.7

TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID

3,659

1,610

118.2

127.3

17,142

5,512

211.0

211.0

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

2,242

2,032

5.9

10.3

22,894

15,378

48.9

48.9

TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID

6,645

5,431

17.5

22.4

44,280

31,481

40.7

40.7

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

2,457

2,126

10.9

15.6

13,939

12,222

14.0

14.0

TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID

2,087

2,885

-30.6

-27.7

16,412

27,336

-40.0

-40.0

TOYOTA BZ BEV

1,953

1,223

53.3

59.7

17,553

9,249

89.8

89.8

TOYOTA BZ WOODLAND BEV

294

0

0.0

0.0

554

0

0.0

0.0

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

27,774

14,565

83.1

90.7

118,016

95,813

23.2

23.2

TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID

4,554

633

590.7

619.4

14,775

11,357

30.1

30.1

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID

1,932

1,922

-3.5

0.5

8,209

17,992

-54.4

-54.4

TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA

1,728

1,077

54.0

60.4

11,231

12,282

-8.6

-8.6

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

1

3

-68.0

-66.7

6

692

-99.1

-99.1

TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID

3,030

2,573

13.1

17.8

16,446

14,282

15.2

15.2

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

2,195

2,492

-15.4

-11.9

13,891

13,430

3.4

3.4

LEXUS ES HYBRID

3

1,629

-99.8

-99.8

160

8,509

-98.1

-98.1

LEXUS UX HYBRID

813

664

17.5

22.4

5,382

5,001

7.6

7.6

LEXUS LX HYBRID

338

243

33.5

39.1

1,872

1,158

61.7

61.7

LEXUS NX HYBRID

2,515

2,668

-9.5

-5.7

15,137

15,450

-2.0

-2.0

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

747

380

88.7

96.6

5,813

4,230

37.4

37.4

LEXUS RZ BEV

1,004

763

26.3

31.6

7,814

3,779

106.8

106.8

LEXUS RX HYBRID

4,054

2,452

58.7

65.3

25,483

21,507

18.5

18.5

LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID

678

323

101.5

109.9

4,167

3,449

20.8

20.8

LEXUS TX HYBRID

1,086

1,028

1.4

5.6

5,623

4,364

28.8

28.8

LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID

196

85

121.4

130.6

750

427

75.6

75.6

LEXUS LS HYBRID

0

1

-100.0

-100.0

1

24

-95.8

-95.8

LEXUS LC HYBRID

2

1

92.0

100.0

5

7

-28.6

-28.6

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

122,063

90,387

29.6

35.0

670,367

609,475

10.0

10.0

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

110,627

80,150

32.5

38.0

598,160

541,570

10.4

10.4

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

11,436

10,237

7.2

11.7

72,207

67,905

6.3

6.3

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

57.4 %

46.8 %

53.9 %

49.3 %

Selling Days

25

24

152

152

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

21%

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