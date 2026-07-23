Updated 2027 Sequoia Design Features a Sharper, More Assertive Exterior

Newly Available Trailhunter Package Offers Factory-Built Overlanding Capability

Latest Toyota Audio Multimedia System Now Features a Standard 14-inch Screen

Standard Toyota Safety Sense 4.0

Full 2027 Sequoia Details Will be Announced Fall of 2026

PLANO, Texas, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota is enhancing Sequoia for 2027, bringing a fresh new look, advanced technology and expanded capability to better serve active families and adventure-minded customers. Sharing the same spirit of toughness and authenticity that defines Toyota's truck lineup, the updated Sequoia brings a more refined and confident presence to the full-size SUV segment while reinforcing the versatility that makes it uniquely suited to both everyday driving and outdoor exploration.

Toyota Updates 2027 Sequoia with Elevated Style, Advanced Technology and Newly Available Trailhunter Package

Developed by Toyota Motor North America teams, including Toyota's CALTY Design Research in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sequoia's updated design expresses a premium, modern and purpose-driven character that reflects evolving customer lifestyles. With updated styling, Toyota Safety Sense 4.0, the latest Toyota audio multimedia system and the newly available Trailhunter package, the 2027 Sequoia continues to broaden the possibilities for customers seeking a capable SUV with true adventure credentials.

Newly Available Trailhunter Package

The Trailhunter package offers Sequoia a more trail-ready personality with equipment designed for customers who want to venture beyond paved roads with greater confidence. Based on the SR5 grade, the package adds Michelin® LTX Trail 265/70R18 tires, an Old Man Emu® upgraded suspension, front recovery hooks and additional underbody protection to help support travel across more challenging terrain. The Trailhunter package helps make adventure-ready capability attainable for customers looking to get out and explore.

The package also includes Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control and a locking rear differential, helping deliver greater control and traction in demanding overlanding conditions. Unique bronze-colored wheels and exclusive badges give the package a distinct look that matches its rugged hardware and factory-built capability.

A More Sophisticated Design With SUV Purpose

The updated Sequoia design emphasizes the strength and stability of horizontal architecture, creating a new front-end design that looks well-tailored and premium while remaining rugged and confident, meeting full-size SUV customers' needs and expectations.

On select grades, the use of bright chrome finish is reimagined to create a well-balanced and modern look, while the grille and bumper treatments bring a refined interpretation of Toyota's rugged identity. Rectangular fog lights are integrated into the bumper for added functionality, and the center lower bumper has been enhanced to project a crisp, capable attitude.

The overall effect is an SUV that looks refined without losing its adventurous spirit. With design cues that balance premium sophistication and outdoor readiness, the updated Sequoia is intended to support a broad range of lifestyles, from family road trips to weekend escapes.

Latest Gen Toyota Audio Multimedia

The 2027 Sequoia receives the newest version of the Toyota Audio Multimedia system. Developed in North America in partnership with Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Connected North America, the system is Toyota's integration of AT&T 5G network connectivity. It features an intuitive, smartphone-like design that offers customizable widgets on its new home screen. It also has new embedded Voice Assistant functions that enable faster responses to "Hey Toyota" prompts. Sequoia now standardizes a 14-inch screen that delivers a larger and more advanced digital interface.

The latest generation system also includes the launch of a standard built-in Drive Recorder Dash Cam. When enabled, the vehicle's exterior cameras (front/rear or Panoramic View Monitor if equipped) can capture 20-second clips of both manual and triggered events.

Enhanced Digital Key* functionality is also available with the 2027 Sequoia. In addition to accessing Digital Key from the Toyota app, drivers can now manage functionality within their compatible smart device's native digital wallet app (such as Apple®, Google® or Samsung®), including locking, unlocking, starting and operating their supported Toyota vehicle. Customers can also share and manage Digital Key sharing permissions with up to five additional drivers directly through their digital wallet. Once Digital Key is enabled in the wallet, it can use near-field communication (NFC) to continue to provide access to the vehicle for a period of time even if the device has no battery life.

To read the full news release about the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia System, click here.

Sequoia also offers a 2.4kW inverter, adding useful power for camping, tailgating, travel and other everyday needs. The feature reinforces Sequoia's role as a versatile SUV built to support both daily routines and outdoor adventures.

*Requires an active Remote Connect trial or subscription. 5G network dependent.

Enhanced Lighting

The updated Sequoia also benefits from upgraded exterior hardware that improves both function and visibility. The grille-mounted LED light bar has been upgraded to brighter output, and available RIGID fog lights provide additional illumination in low-light conditions. Available front recovery hooks add a functional off-road element while contributing to the SUV's rugged appearance.

Grade Overview

The 2027 Sequoia is offered in a range of grades to meet the needs of a broad spectrum of SUV customers. Grades include SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, TRD Pro and Capstone, giving customers a variety of choices across the lineup. Together, these grades help Sequoia serve customers looking for everyday versatility, premium comfort, off-road performance and family-friendly capability.

Safety & Convenience Features

The Toyota Sequoia comes with the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS 4.0) system. The new version of Toyota's standard active safety and convenience suite brings updates to its hardware and detection capabilities and has the following features:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD)

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA)

Automatic High Beams (AHB)

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Road Sign Assist (RSA)

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA)

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership. The 2027 Toyota Sequoia also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for one year or 10,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years, unlimited mileage of Roadside Assistance.

Details to Come

Additional details, specifications and pricing for the 2027 Sequoia will be announced closer to the start of production in fall 2026.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Media Contacts

Adam Lovelady

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SOURCE Toyota Motor North America