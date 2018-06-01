Toyota Motor North America Reports May 2018 Sales

Lexus division posted May sales of 25,391 vehicles, down 0.1 percent on a volume basis and down 3.9 percent on a DSR basis.

May 2018 Highlights

TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions' light trucks posted a best-ever May

Camry posted sales of 29,965

RAV4 posted sales of 38,202 units

Highlander sales up 17.6 percent, a best-ever May

4Runner sales up 6.6 percent

Toyota division pickup truck sales up 11.0 percent

Tacoma sales up 21.1 percent

Tundra posted sales of 10,062 units

Lexus LUVs posted a 6.8 percent increase, a best-ever May

RX posted sales of 9,697 units

NX Hybrid up 221.4 percent, a best-ever May

NX combined sales of 4,975 units, continuing a best-ever start to the year

LS sales up 186.4 percent with sales of 908 units

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

CONTACTS: Toyota Business Communications









Amanda Roark Karen Nielsen (469) 292-2636 (469) 292-2659







Lexus Public Relations









Nancy Hubbell Ed Hellwig (469) 292-4954 (469) 292-1165





Media Web sites: http://www.toyotanewsroom.com http://www.lexusnewsroom.com



TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY MAY 2018

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2018 2017 DSR % VOL % 2018 2017 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TOYOTA 215,321 218,252 -5.1 -1.3 979,710 952,791 2.0 2.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 189,930 192,848 -5.3 -1.5 868,460 843,426 2.2 3.0 TOTAL LEXUS 25,391 25,404 -3.9 -0.1 111,250 109,365 0.9 1.7 YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA) 2,861 3,444 -20.1 -16.9 13,430 15,758 -15.4 -14.8 YARIS LIFTBACK 139 852 -84.3 -83.7 724 6,138 -88.3 -88.2 TOTAL YARIS 3,000 4,296 -32.9 -30.2 14,154 21,896 -35.9 -35.4 iQ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 xD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 xB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 tC 0 10 -100.0 -100.0 1 166 -99.4 -99.4 COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM) 2,526 1,995 21.7 26.6 9,436 9,312 0.5 1.3 COROLLA SEDAN 27,052 30,942 -15.9 -12.6 123,858 136,164 -9.8 -9.0 TOTAL COROLLA 29,578 32,937 -13.7 -10.2 133,294 145,476 -9.1 -8.4 86 (INCL FR-S) 401 680 -43.3 -41.0 1,920 3,101 -38.6 -38.1 MIRAI 102 162 -39.5 -37.0 640 579 9.7 10.5 AVALON 2,669 2,872 -10.6 -7.1 16,499 14,215 15.2 16.1 PRIUS 8,672 10,023 -16.8 -13.5 38,327 46,366 -18.0 -17.3 CAMRY 29,965 32,547 -11.5 -7.9 150,580 147,434 1.3 2.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 74,387 83,527 -14.4 -10.9 355,415 379,233 -7.0 -6.3 CT 0 825 -100 -100 4 3,311 -99.9 -99.9 IS 2,180 2,367 -11.4 -7.9 9,279 10,225 -10.0 -9.3 RC 434 517 -19.3 -16.1 1,421 2,600 -45.8 -45.3 ES 3,828 4,228 -12.9 -9.5 16,309 17,134 -5.6 -4.8 GS 672 615 5.1 9.3 3,086 2,907 5.3 6.2 LS 908 317 175.4 186.4 3,580 1,555 128.4 130.2 LC 154 422 -65 -64 855 422 101 103 LFA 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 8,177 9,291 -15.4 -12.0 34,536 38,154 -10.2 -9.5 TOTAL TOYOTA CAR 82,564 92,818 -14.5 -11.0 389,951 417,387 -7.3 -6.6 SIENNA 7,346 10,434 -32.3 -29.6 38,903 46,696 -17.3 -16.7 C-HR 4,366 1848 127 136 21,908 2398 806.4 813.6 RAV4 38,202 38,356 -4.2 -0.4 160,670 150,646 5.8 6.7 FJ CRUISER 0 0 0 0 1 2 -50.4 -50 VENZA 0 0 0 0 0 11 -100 -100 HIGHLANDER 21,312 18,115 13.1 17.6 92,650 82,738 11.1 12.0 4RUNNER 11,739 11,014 2.5 6.6 53,259 53,098 -0.5 0.3 SEQUOIA 868 964 -13.4 -10.0 4,556 5,349 -15.5 -14.8 LAND CRUISER 268 259 -0.5 3.5 1,291 1,292 -0.9 -0.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 76,755 70,556 4.6 8.8 334,335 295,534 12.2 13.1 TACOMA 21,380 17,654 16.4 21.1 93,970 78,154 19.3 20.2 TUNDRA 10,062 10,677 -9.4 -5.8 45,837 43,809 3.8 4.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 31,442 28,331 6.7 11.0 139,807 121,963 13.7 14.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 115,543 109,321 1.6 5.7 513,045 464,193 9.7 10.5 NX 4,975 5,009 -4.5 -0.7 23,810 21,426 10.3 11.1 RX 9,697 8,849 5.4 9.6 41,197 38,329 6.6 7.5 GX 2018 1851 4.8 9.0 9,521 9,157 3.2 4.0 LX 524 404 24.7 29.7 2,186 2,299 -5.7 -4.9 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 17,214 16,113 2.7 6.8 76,714 71,211 6.9 7.7 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 132,757 125,434 1.8 5.8 589,759 535,404 9.3 10.2 Selling Days 26 25



127 126



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY

MAY, 2018

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2018 2017 DSR % VOL % 2018 2017 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 27,052 30,942 -15.9 -12.6 123,858 136,164 -9.8 -9.0 CAMRY 28,875 32,547 -14.7 -11.3 139,680 147,434 -6.0 -5.3 AVALON 2,669 2,872 -10.6 -7.1 16,499 14,215 15.2 16.1 YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA) 2,861 3,444 -20.1 -16.9 13,430 15,758 -15.4 -14.8 RAV4 16,769 17,580 -8.3 -4.6 70,412 70,483 -0.9 -0.1 VENZA 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 11 -100.0 -100.0 HIGHLANDER 21,312 18,115 13.1 17.6 92,650 82,738 11.1 12.0 SIENNA 7,346 10,434 -32.3 -29.6 38,903 46,696 -17.3 -16.7 SEQUOIA 868 964 -13.4 -10.0 4,556 5,349 -15.5 -14.8 TACOMA 21,380 17,654 16.4 21.1 93,970 78,154 19.3 20.2 TUNDRA 10,062 10,677 -9.4 -5.8 45,837 43,809 3.8 4.6 ES 3,400 3,335 -2.0 1.9 14,544 12,864 12.2 13.1 RX 5,834 8,301 -32.4 -29.7 32,391 35,626 -9.8 -9.1 TOTAL 148,428 156,865 -9.0 -5.4 686,730 689,301 -1.2 -0.4 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 68.9% 71.9%



70.1% 72.3%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 12,930 13,722 -9.4 -5.8 61,948 65,662 -6.4 -5.7 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 4,777 5,956 -22.9 -19.8 19,992 25,290 -21.6 -20.9 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 61,457 69,805 -15.3 -12.0 293,467 313,571 -7.1 -6.4 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 3,400 3,335 -2.0 1.9 14,544 12,864 12.2 13.1 TOTAL TOYOTA CARS 82,564 92,818 -14.5 -11.0 389,951 417,387 -7.3 -6.6 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 37,806 33,897 7.2 11.5 166,717 136,953 20.8 21.7 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 11,380 7,812 40.1 45.7 44,323 35,585 23.6 24.6 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 77,737 75,424 -0.9 3.1 346,328 327,240 5.0 5.8 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 5,834 8,301 -32.4 -29.7 32,391 35,626 -9.8 -9.1 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 132,757 125,434 1.8 5.8 589,759 535,404 9.3 10.2 Selling Days 26 25



127 126























TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

APRIL, 2018

-- Current Month --

-- Calendar Year To Date --

2018 2017 DSR %

2018 2017 DSR %

Toyota Prius Sedan 4,760 6,065 -24.5%

20,554 27,636 -26.2%

Toyota Prius V(only) 170 929 -82.4%

1,882 4,474 -58.3%

Toyota Prius C(only) 818 1,121 -29.8%

3,873 6,182 -37.8%

Toyota Prius PRIME(only) 2,924 1,908 47.4%

12,018 8,074 47.7%

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 4,268 4,070 0.8%

19,347 17,061 12.5%

Lexus NX Hybrid 762 228 221.4%

3,077 1,048 191.3%

Lexus RX Hybrid 1,359 747 74.9%

4,407 3,025 44.5%



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-north-america-reports-may-2018-sales-300658138.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

http://www.toyotanewsroom.com

