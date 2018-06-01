Toyota Motor North America Reports May 2018 Sales

-- TMNA, Toyota, Lexus divisions posted best-ever light truck May sales

-- Toyota Highlander posted best-ever monthly sales

-- Lexus NXh posted best-ever May sales

PLANO, Texas, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported May 2018 sales of 215,321 vehicles, a decrease of 1.3 percent from May 2017 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in May 2018 compared to May 2017, sales were down 5.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis. 

Toyota division posted May sales of 189,930 units, down 1.5 percent on a volume basis and down 5.3 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted May sales of 25,391 vehicles, down 0.1 percent on a volume basis and down 3.9 percent on a DSR basis.

May 2018 Highlights  

  • TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions' light trucks posted a best-ever May
  • Camry posted sales of 29,965
  • RAV4 posted sales of 38,202 units
  • Highlander sales up 17.6 percent, a best-ever May
  • 4Runner sales up 6.6 percent
  • Toyota division pickup truck sales up 11.0 percent
  • Tacoma sales up 21.1 percent
  • Tundra posted sales of 10,062 units
  • Lexus LUVs posted a 6.8 percent increase, a best-ever May
  • RX posted sales of 9,697 units
  • NX Hybrid up 221.4 percent, a best-ever May
  • NX combined sales of 4,975 units, continuing a best-ever start to the year
  • LS sales up 186.4 percent with sales of 908 units

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.).  Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.  

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

MAY 2018

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TOYOTA

215,321

218,252

-5.1

-1.3

979,710

952,791

2.0

2.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

189,930

192,848

-5.3

-1.5

868,460

843,426

2.2

3.0

TOTAL LEXUS

25,391

25,404

-3.9

-0.1

111,250

109,365

0.9

1.7

YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)

2,861

3,444

-20.1

-16.9

13,430

15,758

-15.4

-14.8

YARIS LIFTBACK

139

852

-84.3

-83.7

724

6,138

-88.3

-88.2

TOTAL YARIS

3,000

4,296

-32.9

-30.2

14,154

21,896

-35.9

-35.4

iQ

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

xD

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

xB

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

tC

0

10

-100.0

-100.0

1

166

-99.4

-99.4

COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM)

2,526

1,995

21.7

26.6

9,436

9,312

0.5

1.3

COROLLA SEDAN

27,052

30,942

-15.9

-12.6

123,858

136,164

-9.8

-9.0

TOTAL COROLLA

29,578

32,937

-13.7

-10.2

133,294

145,476

-9.1

-8.4

86 (INCL FR-S)

401

680

-43.3

-41.0

1,920

3,101

-38.6

-38.1

MIRAI

102

162

-39.5

-37.0

640

579

9.7

10.5

AVALON

2,669

2,872

-10.6

-7.1

16,499

14,215

15.2

16.1

PRIUS

8,672

10,023

-16.8

-13.5

38,327

46,366

-18.0

-17.3

CAMRY

29,965

32,547

-11.5

-7.9

150,580

147,434

1.3

2.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

74,387

83,527

-14.4

-10.9

355,415

379,233

-7.0

-6.3

CT

0

825

-100

-100

4

3,311

-99.9

-99.9

IS

2,180

2,367

-11.4

-7.9

9,279

10,225

-10.0

-9.3

RC

434

517

-19.3

-16.1

1,421

2,600

-45.8

-45.3

ES

3,828

4,228

-12.9

-9.5

16,309

17,134

-5.6

-4.8

GS

672

615

5.1

9.3

3,086

2,907

5.3

6.2

LS

908

317

175.4

186.4

3,580

1,555

128.4

130.2

LC

154

422

-65

-64

855

422

101

103

LFA

1

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

8,177

9,291

-15.4

-12.0

34,536

38,154

-10.2

-9.5

TOTAL TOYOTA CAR

82,564

92,818

-14.5

-11.0

389,951

417,387

-7.3

-6.6

SIENNA

7,346

10,434

-32.3

-29.6

38,903

46,696

-17.3

-16.7

C-HR

4,366

1848

127

136

21,908

2398

806.4

813.6

RAV4

38,202

38,356

-4.2

-0.4

160,670

150,646

5.8

6.7

FJ CRUISER

0

0

0

0

1

2

-50.4

-50

VENZA

0

0

0

0

0

11

-100

-100

HIGHLANDER

21,312

18,115

13.1

17.6

92,650

82,738

11.1

12.0

4RUNNER

11,739

11,014

2.5

6.6

53,259

53,098

-0.5

0.3

SEQUOIA

868

964

-13.4

-10.0

4,556

5,349

-15.5

-14.8

LAND CRUISER

268

259

-0.5

3.5

1,291

1,292

-0.9

-0.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

76,755

70,556

4.6

8.8

334,335

295,534

12.2

13.1

TACOMA

21,380

17,654

16.4

21.1

93,970

78,154

19.3

20.2

TUNDRA

10,062

10,677

-9.4

-5.8

45,837

43,809

3.8

4.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

31,442

28,331

6.7

11.0

139,807

121,963

13.7

14.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

115,543

109,321

1.6

5.7

513,045

464,193

9.7

10.5

NX

4,975

5,009

-4.5

-0.7

23,810

21,426

10.3

11.1

RX

9,697

8,849

5.4

9.6

41,197

38,329

6.6

7.5

GX

2018

1851

4.8

9.0

9,521

9,157

3.2

4.0

LX

524

404

24.7

29.7

2,186

2,299

-5.7

-4.9

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

17,214

16,113

2.7

6.8

76,714

71,211

6.9

7.7

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

132,757

125,434

1.8

5.8

589,759

535,404

9.3

10.2

Selling Days

26

25

127

126

DSR = Daily Selling Rate









*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

MAY, 2018

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --










2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

27,052

30,942

-15.9

-12.6

123,858

136,164

-9.8

-9.0

CAMRY

28,875

32,547

-14.7

-11.3

139,680

147,434

-6.0

-5.3

AVALON

2,669

2,872

-10.6

-7.1

16,499

14,215

15.2

16.1

YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)

2,861

3,444

-20.1

-16.9

13,430

15,758

-15.4

-14.8

RAV4

16,769

17,580

-8.3

-4.6

70,412

70,483

-0.9

-0.1

VENZA

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

11

-100.0

-100.0

HIGHLANDER

21,312

18,115

13.1

17.6

92,650

82,738

11.1

12.0

SIENNA

7,346

10,434

-32.3

-29.6

38,903

46,696

-17.3

-16.7

SEQUOIA

868

964

-13.4

-10.0

4,556

5,349

-15.5

-14.8

TACOMA

21,380

17,654

16.4

21.1

93,970

78,154

19.3

20.2

TUNDRA

10,062

10,677

-9.4

-5.8

45,837

43,809

3.8

4.6

ES

3,400

3,335

-2.0

1.9

14,544

12,864

12.2

13.1

RX

5,834

8,301

-32.4

-29.7

32,391

35,626

-9.8

-9.1

TOTAL

148,428

156,865

-9.0

-5.4

686,730

689,301

-1.2

-0.4

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

68.9%

71.9%

70.1%

72.3%

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

12,930

13,722

-9.4

-5.8

61,948

65,662

-6.4

-5.7

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

4,777

5,956

-22.9

-19.8

19,992

25,290

-21.6

-20.9

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

61,457

69,805

-15.3

-12.0

293,467

313,571

-7.1

-6.4

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

3,400

3,335

-2.0

1.9

14,544

12,864

12.2

13.1

TOTAL TOYOTA CARS

82,564

92,818

-14.5

-11.0

389,951

417,387

-7.3

-6.6

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

37,806

33,897

7.2

11.5

166,717

136,953

20.8

21.7

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

11,380

7,812

40.1

45.7

44,323

35,585

23.6

24.6

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

77,737

75,424

-0.9

3.1

346,328

327,240

5.0

5.8

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

5,834

8,301

-32.4

-29.7

32,391

35,626

-9.8

-9.1

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

132,757

125,434

1.8

5.8

589,759

535,404

9.3

10.2

Selling Days

26

25

127

126











TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

APRIL, 2018

-- Current Month --

-- Calendar Year To Date --  

2018

2017

DSR %

2018

2017

DSR %

Toyota Prius Sedan

4,760

6,065

-24.5%

20,554

27,636

-26.2%

Toyota Prius V(only)

170

929

-82.4%

1,882

4,474

-58.3%

Toyota Prius C(only)

818

1,121

-29.8%

3,873

6,182

-37.8%

Toyota Prius PRIME(only)

2,924

1,908

47.4%

12,018

8,074

47.7%

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

4,268

4,070

0.8%

19,347

17,061

12.5%

Lexus NX Hybrid

762

228

221.4%

3,077

1,048

191.3%

Lexus RX Hybrid

1,359

747

74.9%

4,407

3,025

44.5%

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-north-america-reports-may-2018-sales-300658138.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

