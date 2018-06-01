Toyota Motor North America Reports May 2018 Sales

PLANO, Texas, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported May 2018 sales of 215,321 vehicles, a decrease of 1.3 percent from May 2017 on a volume basis. With one more selling day in May 2018 compared to May 2017, sales were down 5.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.
Toyota division posted May sales of 189,930 units, down 1.5 percent on a volume basis and down 5.3 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted May sales of 25,391 vehicles, down 0.1 percent on a volume basis and down 3.9 percent on a DSR basis.
May 2018 Highlights
- TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions' light trucks posted a best-ever May
- Camry posted sales of 29,965
- RAV4 posted sales of 38,202 units
- Highlander sales up 17.6 percent, a best-ever May
- 4Runner sales up 6.6 percent
- Toyota division pickup truck sales up 11.0 percent
- Tacoma sales up 21.1 percent
- Tundra posted sales of 10,062 units
- Lexus LUVs posted a 6.8 percent increase, a best-ever May
- RX posted sales of 9,697 units
- NX Hybrid up 221.4 percent, a best-ever May
- NX combined sales of 4,975 units, continuing a best-ever start to the year
- LS sales up 186.4 percent with sales of 908 units
*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
MAY 2018
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TOYOTA
|
215,321
|
218,252
|
-5.1
|
-1.3
|
979,710
|
952,791
|
2.0
|
2.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
|
189,930
|
192,848
|
-5.3
|
-1.5
|
868,460
|
843,426
|
2.2
|
3.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS
|
25,391
|
25,404
|
-3.9
|
-0.1
|
111,250
|
109,365
|
0.9
|
1.7
|
YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)
|
2,861
|
3,444
|
-20.1
|
-16.9
|
13,430
|
15,758
|
-15.4
|
-14.8
|
YARIS LIFTBACK
|
139
|
852
|
-84.3
|
-83.7
|
724
|
6,138
|
-88.3
|
-88.2
|
TOTAL YARIS
|
3,000
|
4,296
|
-32.9
|
-30.2
|
14,154
|
21,896
|
-35.9
|
-35.4
|
iQ
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
xD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
xB
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
tC
|
0
|
10
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
1
|
166
|
-99.4
|
-99.4
|
COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM)
|
2,526
|
1,995
|
21.7
|
26.6
|
9,436
|
9,312
|
0.5
|
1.3
|
COROLLA SEDAN
|
27,052
|
30,942
|
-15.9
|
-12.6
|
123,858
|
136,164
|
-9.8
|
-9.0
|
TOTAL COROLLA
|
29,578
|
32,937
|
-13.7
|
-10.2
|
133,294
|
145,476
|
-9.1
|
-8.4
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
401
|
680
|
-43.3
|
-41.0
|
1,920
|
3,101
|
-38.6
|
-38.1
|
MIRAI
|
102
|
162
|
-39.5
|
-37.0
|
640
|
579
|
9.7
|
10.5
|
AVALON
|
2,669
|
2,872
|
-10.6
|
-7.1
|
16,499
|
14,215
|
15.2
|
16.1
|
PRIUS
|
8,672
|
10,023
|
-16.8
|
-13.5
|
38,327
|
46,366
|
-18.0
|
-17.3
|
CAMRY
|
29,965
|
32,547
|
-11.5
|
-7.9
|
150,580
|
147,434
|
1.3
|
2.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
74,387
|
83,527
|
-14.4
|
-10.9
|
355,415
|
379,233
|
-7.0
|
-6.3
|
CT
|
0
|
825
|
-100
|
-100
|
4
|
3,311
|
-99.9
|
-99.9
|
IS
|
2,180
|
2,367
|
-11.4
|
-7.9
|
9,279
|
10,225
|
-10.0
|
-9.3
|
RC
|
434
|
517
|
-19.3
|
-16.1
|
1,421
|
2,600
|
-45.8
|
-45.3
|
ES
|
3,828
|
4,228
|
-12.9
|
-9.5
|
16,309
|
17,134
|
-5.6
|
-4.8
|
GS
|
672
|
615
|
5.1
|
9.3
|
3,086
|
2,907
|
5.3
|
6.2
|
LS
|
908
|
317
|
175.4
|
186.4
|
3,580
|
1,555
|
128.4
|
130.2
|
LC
|
154
|
422
|
-65
|
-64
|
855
|
422
|
101
|
103
|
LFA
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
|
8,177
|
9,291
|
-15.4
|
-12.0
|
34,536
|
38,154
|
-10.2
|
-9.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CAR
|
82,564
|
92,818
|
-14.5
|
-11.0
|
389,951
|
417,387
|
-7.3
|
-6.6
|
SIENNA
|
7,346
|
10,434
|
-32.3
|
-29.6
|
38,903
|
46,696
|
-17.3
|
-16.7
|
C-HR
|
4,366
|
1848
|
127
|
136
|
21,908
|
2398
|
806.4
|
813.6
|
RAV4
|
38,202
|
38,356
|
-4.2
|
-0.4
|
160,670
|
150,646
|
5.8
|
6.7
|
FJ CRUISER
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
-50.4
|
-50
|
VENZA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
-100
|
-100
|
HIGHLANDER
|
21,312
|
18,115
|
13.1
|
17.6
|
92,650
|
82,738
|
11.1
|
12.0
|
4RUNNER
|
11,739
|
11,014
|
2.5
|
6.6
|
53,259
|
53,098
|
-0.5
|
0.3
|
SEQUOIA
|
868
|
964
|
-13.4
|
-10.0
|
4,556
|
5,349
|
-15.5
|
-14.8
|
LAND CRUISER
|
268
|
259
|
-0.5
|
3.5
|
1,291
|
1,292
|
-0.9
|
-0.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
76,755
|
70,556
|
4.6
|
8.8
|
334,335
|
295,534
|
12.2
|
13.1
|
TACOMA
|
21,380
|
17,654
|
16.4
|
21.1
|
93,970
|
78,154
|
19.3
|
20.2
|
TUNDRA
|
10,062
|
10,677
|
-9.4
|
-5.8
|
45,837
|
43,809
|
3.8
|
4.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
31,442
|
28,331
|
6.7
|
11.0
|
139,807
|
121,963
|
13.7
|
14.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
115,543
|
109,321
|
1.6
|
5.7
|
513,045
|
464,193
|
9.7
|
10.5
|
NX
|
4,975
|
5,009
|
-4.5
|
-0.7
|
23,810
|
21,426
|
10.3
|
11.1
|
RX
|
9,697
|
8,849
|
5.4
|
9.6
|
41,197
|
38,329
|
6.6
|
7.5
|
GX
|
2018
|
1851
|
4.8
|
9.0
|
9,521
|
9,157
|
3.2
|
4.0
|
LX
|
524
|
404
|
24.7
|
29.7
|
2,186
|
2,299
|
-5.7
|
-4.9
|
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
|
17,214
|
16,113
|
2.7
|
6.8
|
76,714
|
71,211
|
6.9
|
7.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
132,757
|
125,434
|
1.8
|
5.8
|
589,759
|
535,404
|
9.3
|
10.2
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
127
|
126
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
*NA Built Vehicles
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
MAY, 2018
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
COROLLA
|
27,052
|
30,942
|
-15.9
|
-12.6
|
123,858
|
136,164
|
-9.8
|
-9.0
|
CAMRY
|
28,875
|
32,547
|
-14.7
|
-11.3
|
139,680
|
147,434
|
-6.0
|
-5.3
|
AVALON
|
2,669
|
2,872
|
-10.6
|
-7.1
|
16,499
|
14,215
|
15.2
|
16.1
|
YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)
|
2,861
|
3,444
|
-20.1
|
-16.9
|
13,430
|
15,758
|
-15.4
|
-14.8
|
RAV4
|
16,769
|
17,580
|
-8.3
|
-4.6
|
70,412
|
70,483
|
-0.9
|
-0.1
|
VENZA
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
11
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
21,312
|
18,115
|
13.1
|
17.6
|
92,650
|
82,738
|
11.1
|
12.0
|
SIENNA
|
7,346
|
10,434
|
-32.3
|
-29.6
|
38,903
|
46,696
|
-17.3
|
-16.7
|
SEQUOIA
|
868
|
964
|
-13.4
|
-10.0
|
4,556
|
5,349
|
-15.5
|
-14.8
|
TACOMA
|
21,380
|
17,654
|
16.4
|
21.1
|
93,970
|
78,154
|
19.3
|
20.2
|
TUNDRA
|
10,062
|
10,677
|
-9.4
|
-5.8
|
45,837
|
43,809
|
3.8
|
4.6
|
ES
|
3,400
|
3,335
|
-2.0
|
1.9
|
14,544
|
12,864
|
12.2
|
13.1
|
RX
|
5,834
|
8,301
|
-32.4
|
-29.7
|
32,391
|
35,626
|
-9.8
|
-9.1
|
TOTAL
|
148,428
|
156,865
|
-9.0
|
-5.4
|
686,730
|
689,301
|
-1.2
|
-0.4
|
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
|
68.9%
|
71.9%
|
70.1%
|
72.3%
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
|
12,930
|
13,722
|
-9.4
|
-5.8
|
61,948
|
65,662
|
-6.4
|
-5.7
|
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
|
4,777
|
5,956
|
-22.9
|
-19.8
|
19,992
|
25,290
|
-21.6
|
-20.9
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
|
61,457
|
69,805
|
-15.3
|
-12.0
|
293,467
|
313,571
|
-7.1
|
-6.4
|
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
|
3,400
|
3,335
|
-2.0
|
1.9
|
14,544
|
12,864
|
12.2
|
13.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CARS
|
82,564
|
92,818
|
-14.5
|
-11.0
|
389,951
|
417,387
|
-7.3
|
-6.6
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
|
37,806
|
33,897
|
7.2
|
11.5
|
166,717
|
136,953
|
20.8
|
21.7
|
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
11,380
|
7,812
|
40.1
|
45.7
|
44,323
|
35,585
|
23.6
|
24.6
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
77,737
|
75,424
|
-0.9
|
3.1
|
346,328
|
327,240
|
5.0
|
5.8
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
5,834
|
8,301
|
-32.4
|
-29.7
|
32,391
|
35,626
|
-9.8
|
-9.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
132,757
|
125,434
|
1.8
|
5.8
|
589,759
|
535,404
|
9.3
|
10.2
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
127
|
126
|
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
|
APRIL, 2018
|
-- Current Month --
|
-- Calendar Year To Date --
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
Toyota Prius Sedan
|
4,760
|
6,065
|
-24.5%
|
20,554
|
27,636
|
-26.2%
|
Toyota Prius V(only)
|
170
|
929
|
-82.4%
|
1,882
|
4,474
|
-58.3%
|
Toyota Prius C(only)
|
818
|
1,121
|
-29.8%
|
3,873
|
6,182
|
-37.8%
|
Toyota Prius PRIME(only)
|
2,924
|
1,908
|
47.4%
|
12,018
|
8,074
|
47.7%
|
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|
4,268
|
4,070
|
0.8%
|
19,347
|
17,061
|
12.5%
|
Lexus NX Hybrid
|
762
|
228
|
221.4%
|
3,077
|
1,048
|
191.3%
|
Lexus RX Hybrid
|
1,359
|
747
|
74.9%
|
4,407
|
3,025
|
44.5%
