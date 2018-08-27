Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales for August 2018

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported August 2018 sales of 223,055 units. With the same number of selling days in August 2018 compared to August 2017, sales were down 2.0 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) and volume basis.

Toyota division posted August 2018 sales of 194,433 units, down 1.2 percent on a DSR and volume basis.

Lexus posted August sales of 28,622 units, down 7.1 percent on a DSR and volume basis.

August 2018 Highlights:

TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions posted best-ever month for light truck sales

Camry recorded sales of 30,141 units

Corolla posted sales of 26,155 units

Toyota light truck division sales were up 8.6 percent, a best-ever August

RAV4 posted sales of 42,222 units

Highlander sales increased by 23.6 percent, a best-ever August

4Runner sales increased by 24.2 percent, a best-ever August

Tacoma increased by 35.3 percent, a best-ever August since 1996

Tundra sales increased 7.2 percent

Prius Prime sales increased 13.8 percent on DSR, a best-ever August

Lexus LUVs posted sales of 19,696 units, a best-ever August

NX combined sales were up 2.3 percent, a best-ever August

RX combined sales increased by 4.7 percent

RXh posted sales of 1,650 units

LS posted sales of 923 units

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE : TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com .

CONTACTS: Toyota Business Communications Amanda Roark Karen Nielsen (469) 292-2636 (469) 292-2659 Lexus Public Relations Ed Hellwig Craig Taguchi (469) 292-5103 (469) 292-4954 Media Web sites: http://www.toyotanewsroom.com http://www.lexusnewsroom.com

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY AUGUST 2018 -- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE -- 2018 2017 DSR % VOL % 2018 2017 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TOYOTA 223,055 227,625 -2.0 -2.0 1,621,137 1,604,849 0.5 1.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 194,433 196,824 -1.2 -1.2 1,432,112 1,411,386 1.0 1.5 TOTAL LEXUS 28,622 30,801 -7.1 -7.1 189,025 193,463 -2.8 -2.3 YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA) 2,062 3,391 -39.2 -39.2 20,113 25,472 -21.4 -21.0 YARIS LIFTBACK 228 629 -63.8 -63.8 1,261 7,846 -84.0 -83.9 TOTAL YARIS 2,290 4,020 -43.0 -43.0 21,374 33,318 -36.2 -35.8 iQ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 xD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 xB 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.0 tC 0 8 -100.0 -100.0 1 189 -99.5 -99.5 COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM) 2,378 1,649 44.2 44.2 16,200 14,313 12.6 13.2 COROLLA SEDAN 23,777 25,995 -8.5 -8.5 198,171 218,191 -9.6 -9.2 TOTAL COROLLA 26,155 27,644 -5.4 -5.4 214,371 232,504 -8.2 -7.8 86 (INCL FR-S) 310 586 -47.1 -47.1 2,898 4,977 -42.1 -41.8 MIRAI 116 70 65.7 65.7 996 860 15.2 15.8 AVALON 2,361 2,871 -17.8 -17.8 24,429 22,465 8.2 8.7 PRIUS 8,111 9,551 -15.1 -15.1 61,547 74,036 -17.3 -16.9 CAMRY 30,141 37,051 -18.6 -18.6 235,247 247,775 -5.5 -5.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 69,484 81,801 -15.1 -15.1 560,864 616,124 -9.4 -9 CT 0 204 -100 -100 4 4,572 -99.9 -99.9 IS 2,231 2,445 -8.8 -8.8 15,595 17,216 -9.9 -9.4 RC 327 665 -50.8 -50.8 2,335 4,286 -45.8 -45.5 ES 4,686 6,404 -26.8 -26.8 29,138 34,845 -16.8 -16.4 GS 549 689 -20.3 -20.3 4,707 4,894 -4.3 -3.8 LS 923 413 123.5 123.5 6,004 2,670 123.8 124.9 LC 210 291 -28 -28 1,392 1449 -4 -4 LFA 0 0 0 0 2 1 99 100 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 8,926 11,111 -19.7 -19.7 59,177 69,933 -15.8 -15.4 TOTAL TOYOTA CAR 78,410 92,912 -15.6 -15.6 620,041 686,057 -10.1 -9.6 SIENNA 7,092 10,853 -34.7 -34.7 59,853 78,111 -23.7 -23.4 C-HR 3,823 2901 32 32 33,750 11843 183.6 185 RAV4 42,222 43,265 -2.4 -2.4 281,707 269,835 3.9 4.4 FJ CRUISER 0 0 0 0 1 3 -66.8 -66.7 VENZA 0 0 0 0 0 13 -100 -100 HIGHLANDER 23,300 18,845 23.6 23.6 158,713 137,837 14.6 15.1 4RUNNER 12,862 10,358 24.2 24.2 90,134 83,753 7.1 7.6 SEQUOIA 785 864 -9.1 -9.1 7,133 8,038 -11.7 -11.3 LAND CRUISER 273 223 22.4 22.4 1,985 1,948 1.4 1.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 83,265 76,456 8.9 8.9 573,423 513,270 11.2 11.7 TACOMA 23,534 17,394 35.3 35.3 161,644 129,363 24.3 25.0 TUNDRA 11,058 10,320 7.2 7.2 76,328 74,518 1.9 2.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 34,592 27,714 24.8 24.8 237,972 203,881 16.2 16.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 124,949 115,023 8.6 8.6 871,248 795,262 9.0 9.6 NX 5,644 5,517 2.3 2.3 38,969 36,946 5.0 5.5 RX 10,875 10,391 4.7 4.7 70,706 66,760 5.4 5.9 GX 2,773 3336 -16.9 -16.9 16,817 16,308 2.6 3.1 LX 404 446 -9.4 -9.4 3,356 3,516 -5.0 -4.6 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 19,696 19,690 0.0 0.0 129,848 123,530 4.6 5.1 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 144,645 134,713 7.4 7.4 1,001,096 918,792 8.4 9 Selling Days 27 27 205 204 DSR = Daily Selling Rate *NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY AUGUST, 2018 -- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE -- 2018 2017 DSR % VOL % 2018 2017 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 23,777 25,995 -8.5 -8.5 198,171 218,191 -9.6 -9.2 CAMRY 29,209 30,246 -3.4 -3.4 221,078 238,373 -7.7 -7.3 AVALON 2,361 2,871 -17.8 -17.8 24,429 22,465 8.2 8.7 YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA) 2,062 3,391 -39.2 -39.2 20,113 25,472 -21.4 -21.0 RAV4 13,819 19,370 -28.7 -28.7 117,233 125,535 -7.1 -6.6 VENZA 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 13 -100.0 -100.0 HIGHLANDER 23,300 18,845 23.6 23.6 158,713 137,837 14.6 15.1 SIENNA 7,092 10,853 -34.7 -34.7 59,853 78,111 -23.7 -23.4 SEQUOIA 785 864 -9.1 -9.1 7,133 8,038 -11.7 -11.3 TACOMA 23,534 17,394 35.3 35.3 161,644 129,363 24.3 25.0 TUNDRA 11,058 10,320 7.2 7.2 76,328 74,518 1.9 2.4 ES 4,232 5,347 -20.9 -20.9 25,996 27,404 -5.6 -5.1 RX 7,969 9,848 -19.1 -19.1 53,640 62,480 -14.6 -14.1 TOTAL 149,198 155,344 -4.0 -4.0 1,124,331 1,147,800 -2.5 -2.0 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 66.9% 68.2% 69.4% 71.5% TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 12,075 19,298 -37.4 -37.4 97,073 111,623 -13.5 -13.0 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 4,694 5,764 -18.6 -18.6 33,181 42,529 -22.4 -22.0 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 57,409 62,503 -8.2 -8.2 463,791 504,501 -8.5 -8.1 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 4,232 5,347 -20.9 -20.9 25,996 27,404 -5.6 -5.1 TOTAL TOYOTA CARS 78,410 92,912 -15.6 -15.6 620,041 686,057 -10.1 -9.6 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 45,361 37,377 21.4 21.4 290,344 241,847 19.5 20.1 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 11,727 9,842 19.2 19.2 76,208 61,050 24.2 24.8 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 79,588 77,646 2.5 2.5 580,904 553,415 4.5 5.0 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 7,969 9,848 -19.1 -19.1 53,640 62,480 -14.6 -14.1 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 144,645 134,713 7.4 7.4 1,001,096 918,792 8.4 9.0 Selling Days 27 27 205 204 TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY AUGUST, 2018 -- Current Month -- -- Calendar Year To Date -- 2018 2017 DSR % 2018 2017 DSR % Toyota Prius Sedan 5,230 6,043 -13.5% 35,101 45,189 -22.7% Toyota Prius V(only) 37 835 -95.6% 2,046 6,919 -70.6% Toyota Prius C(only) 773 853 -9.4% 6,090 8,770 -30.9% Toyota Prius PRIME(only) 2,071 1,820 13.8% 18,310 13,158 38.5% Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 5,058 5,128 -1.4% 32,536 30,593 5.8% Lexus NX Hybrid 921 237 288.6% 5,562 1,752 215.9% Lexus RX Hybrid 1,650 852 93.7% 8,941 5,338 66.7%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America