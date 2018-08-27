Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales for August 2018
- TMNA posts best-ever light truck sales for August
- Toyota Highlander, 4Runner, Tacoma posted best-ever August
09:00 ET
PLANO, Texas, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported August 2018 sales of 223,055 units. With the same number of selling days in August 2018 compared to August 2017, sales were down 2.0 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) and volume basis.
Toyota division posted August 2018 sales of 194,433 units, down 1.2 percent on a DSR and volume basis.
Lexus posted August sales of 28,622 units, down 7.1 percent on a DSR and volume basis.
August 2018 Highlights:
- TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions posted best-ever month for light truck sales
- Camry recorded sales of 30,141 units
- Corolla posted sales of 26,155 units
- Toyota light truck division sales were up 8.6 percent, a best-ever August
- RAV4 posted sales of 42,222 units
- Highlander sales increased by 23.6 percent, a best-ever August
- 4Runner sales increased by 24.2 percent, a best-ever August
- Tacoma increased by 35.3 percent, a best-ever August since 1996
- Tundra sales increased 7.2 percent
- Prius Prime sales increased 13.8 percent on DSR, a best-ever August
- Lexus LUVs posted sales of 19,696 units, a best-ever August
- NX combined sales were up 2.3 percent, a best-ever August
- RX combined sales increased by 4.7 percent
- RXh posted sales of 1,650 units
- LS posted sales of 923 units
*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE : TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
AUGUST 2018
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TOYOTA
|
223,055
|
227,625
|
-2.0
|
-2.0
|
1,621,137
|
1,604,849
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
|
194,433
|
196,824
|
-1.2
|
-1.2
|
1,432,112
|
1,411,386
|
1.0
|
1.5
|
TOTAL LEXUS
|
28,622
|
30,801
|
-7.1
|
-7.1
|
189,025
|
193,463
|
-2.8
|
-2.3
|
YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)
|
2,062
|
3,391
|
-39.2
|
-39.2
|
20,113
|
25,472
|
-21.4
|
-21.0
|
YARIS LIFTBACK
|
228
|
629
|
-63.8
|
-63.8
|
1,261
|
7,846
|
-84.0
|
-83.9
|
TOTAL YARIS
|
2,290
|
4,020
|
-43.0
|
-43.0
|
21,374
|
33,318
|
-36.2
|
-35.8
|
iQ
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
xD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
xB
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
tC
|
0
|
8
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
1
|
189
|
-99.5
|
-99.5
|
COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM)
|
2,378
|
1,649
|
44.2
|
44.2
|
16,200
|
14,313
|
12.6
|
13.2
|
COROLLA SEDAN
|
23,777
|
25,995
|
-8.5
|
-8.5
|
198,171
|
218,191
|
-9.6
|
-9.2
|
TOTAL COROLLA
|
26,155
|
27,644
|
-5.4
|
-5.4
|
214,371
|
232,504
|
-8.2
|
-7.8
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
310
|
586
|
-47.1
|
-47.1
|
2,898
|
4,977
|
-42.1
|
-41.8
|
MIRAI
|
116
|
70
|
65.7
|
65.7
|
996
|
860
|
15.2
|
15.8
|
AVALON
|
2,361
|
2,871
|
-17.8
|
-17.8
|
24,429
|
22,465
|
8.2
|
8.7
|
PRIUS
|
8,111
|
9,551
|
-15.1
|
-15.1
|
61,547
|
74,036
|
-17.3
|
-16.9
|
CAMRY
|
30,141
|
37,051
|
-18.6
|
-18.6
|
235,247
|
247,775
|
-5.5
|
-5.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
69,484
|
81,801
|
-15.1
|
-15.1
|
560,864
|
616,124
|
-9.4
|
-9
|
CT
|
0
|
204
|
-100
|
-100
|
4
|
4,572
|
-99.9
|
-99.9
|
IS
|
2,231
|
2,445
|
-8.8
|
-8.8
|
15,595
|
17,216
|
-9.9
|
-9.4
|
RC
|
327
|
665
|
-50.8
|
-50.8
|
2,335
|
4,286
|
-45.8
|
-45.5
|
ES
|
4,686
|
6,404
|
-26.8
|
-26.8
|
29,138
|
34,845
|
-16.8
|
-16.4
|
GS
|
549
|
689
|
-20.3
|
-20.3
|
4,707
|
4,894
|
-4.3
|
-3.8
|
LS
|
923
|
413
|
123.5
|
123.5
|
6,004
|
2,670
|
123.8
|
124.9
|
LC
|
210
|
291
|
-28
|
-28
|
1,392
|
1449
|
-4
|
-4
|
LFA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
99
|
100
|
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
|
8,926
|
11,111
|
-19.7
|
-19.7
|
59,177
|
69,933
|
-15.8
|
-15.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CAR
|
78,410
|
92,912
|
-15.6
|
-15.6
|
620,041
|
686,057
|
-10.1
|
-9.6
|
SIENNA
|
7,092
|
10,853
|
-34.7
|
-34.7
|
59,853
|
78,111
|
-23.7
|
-23.4
|
C-HR
|
3,823
|
2901
|
32
|
32
|
33,750
|
11843
|
183.6
|
185
|
RAV4
|
42,222
|
43,265
|
-2.4
|
-2.4
|
281,707
|
269,835
|
3.9
|
4.4
|
FJ CRUISER
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
-66.8
|
-66.7
|
VENZA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
-100
|
-100
|
HIGHLANDER
|
23,300
|
18,845
|
23.6
|
23.6
|
158,713
|
137,837
|
14.6
|
15.1
|
4RUNNER
|
12,862
|
10,358
|
24.2
|
24.2
|
90,134
|
83,753
|
7.1
|
7.6
|
SEQUOIA
|
785
|
864
|
-9.1
|
-9.1
|
7,133
|
8,038
|
-11.7
|
-11.3
|
LAND CRUISER
|
273
|
223
|
22.4
|
22.4
|
1,985
|
1,948
|
1.4
|
1.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
83,265
|
76,456
|
8.9
|
8.9
|
573,423
|
513,270
|
11.2
|
11.7
|
TACOMA
|
23,534
|
17,394
|
35.3
|
35.3
|
161,644
|
129,363
|
24.3
|
25.0
|
TUNDRA
|
11,058
|
10,320
|
7.2
|
7.2
|
76,328
|
74,518
|
1.9
|
2.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
34,592
|
27,714
|
24.8
|
24.8
|
237,972
|
203,881
|
16.2
|
16.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
124,949
|
115,023
|
8.6
|
8.6
|
871,248
|
795,262
|
9.0
|
9.6
|
NX
|
5,644
|
5,517
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
38,969
|
36,946
|
5.0
|
5.5
|
RX
|
10,875
|
10,391
|
4.7
|
4.7
|
70,706
|
66,760
|
5.4
|
5.9
|
GX
|
2,773
|
3336
|
-16.9
|
-16.9
|
16,817
|
16,308
|
2.6
|
3.1
|
LX
|
404
|
446
|
-9.4
|
-9.4
|
3,356
|
3,516
|
-5.0
|
-4.6
|
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
|
19,696
|
19,690
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
129,848
|
123,530
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
144,645
|
134,713
|
7.4
|
7.4
|
1,001,096
|
918,792
|
8.4
|
9
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
27
|
205
|
204
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
*NA Built Vehicles
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
AUGUST, 2018
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
COROLLA
|
23,777
|
25,995
|
-8.5
|
-8.5
|
198,171
|
218,191
|
-9.6
|
-9.2
|
CAMRY
|
29,209
|
30,246
|
-3.4
|
-3.4
|
221,078
|
238,373
|
-7.7
|
-7.3
|
AVALON
|
2,361
|
2,871
|
-17.8
|
-17.8
|
24,429
|
22,465
|
8.2
|
8.7
|
YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)
|
2,062
|
3,391
|
-39.2
|
-39.2
|
20,113
|
25,472
|
-21.4
|
-21.0
|
RAV4
|
13,819
|
19,370
|
-28.7
|
-28.7
|
117,233
|
125,535
|
-7.1
|
-6.6
|
VENZA
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
13
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
23,300
|
18,845
|
23.6
|
23.6
|
158,713
|
137,837
|
14.6
|
15.1
|
SIENNA
|
7,092
|
10,853
|
-34.7
|
-34.7
|
59,853
|
78,111
|
-23.7
|
-23.4
|
SEQUOIA
|
785
|
864
|
-9.1
|
-9.1
|
7,133
|
8,038
|
-11.7
|
-11.3
|
TACOMA
|
23,534
|
17,394
|
35.3
|
35.3
|
161,644
|
129,363
|
24.3
|
25.0
|
TUNDRA
|
11,058
|
10,320
|
7.2
|
7.2
|
76,328
|
74,518
|
1.9
|
2.4
|
ES
|
4,232
|
5,347
|
-20.9
|
-20.9
|
25,996
|
27,404
|
-5.6
|
-5.1
|
RX
|
7,969
|
9,848
|
-19.1
|
-19.1
|
53,640
|
62,480
|
-14.6
|
-14.1
|
TOTAL
|
149,198
|
155,344
|
-4.0
|
-4.0
|
1,124,331
|
1,147,800
|
-2.5
|
-2.0
|
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
|
66.9%
|
68.2%
|
69.4%
|
71.5%
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
|
12,075
|
19,298
|
-37.4
|
-37.4
|
97,073
|
111,623
|
-13.5
|
-13.0
|
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
|
4,694
|
5,764
|
-18.6
|
-18.6
|
33,181
|
42,529
|
-22.4
|
-22.0
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
|
57,409
|
62,503
|
-8.2
|
-8.2
|
463,791
|
504,501
|
-8.5
|
-8.1
|
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
|
4,232
|
5,347
|
-20.9
|
-20.9
|
25,996
|
27,404
|
-5.6
|
-5.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CARS
|
78,410
|
92,912
|
-15.6
|
-15.6
|
620,041
|
686,057
|
-10.1
|
-9.6
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
|
45,361
|
37,377
|
21.4
|
21.4
|
290,344
|
241,847
|
19.5
|
20.1
|
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
11,727
|
9,842
|
19.2
|
19.2
|
76,208
|
61,050
|
24.2
|
24.8
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
79,588
|
77,646
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
580,904
|
553,415
|
4.5
|
5.0
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
7,969
|
9,848
|
-19.1
|
-19.1
|
53,640
|
62,480
|
-14.6
|
-14.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
144,645
|
134,713
|
7.4
|
7.4
|
1,001,096
|
918,792
|
8.4
|
9.0
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
27
|
205
|
204
|
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
|
AUGUST, 2018
|
-- Current Month --
|
-- Calendar Year To Date --
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
Toyota Prius Sedan
|
5,230
|
6,043
|
-13.5%
|
35,101
|
45,189
|
-22.7%
|
Toyota Prius V(only)
|
37
|
835
|
-95.6%
|
2,046
|
6,919
|
-70.6%
|
Toyota Prius C(only)
|
773
|
853
|
-9.4%
|
6,090
|
8,770
|
-30.9%
|
Toyota Prius PRIME(only)
|
2,071
|
1,820
|
13.8%
|
18,310
|
13,158
|
38.5%
|
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|
5,058
|
5,128
|
-1.4%
|
32,536
|
30,593
|
5.8%
|
Lexus NX Hybrid
|
921
|
237
|
288.6%
|
5,562
|
1,752
|
215.9%
|
Lexus RX Hybrid
|
1,650
|
852
|
93.7%
|
8,941
|
5,338
|
66.7%
