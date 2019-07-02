Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales for June, First Half of 2019

- RAV4 sales up 3.8 percent, marking a best-ever June; an increase of 1.1 percent year-to-date (YTD)

- Tacoma up 4.8 percent YTD; marking a best-ever quarter and a best-ever first half

- Hybrid sales up 31.7 percent for Toyota in June and 63.4 percent for Lexus YTD

News provided by

Toyota Motor North America

Jul 02, 2019, 10:30 ET

PLANO, Texas, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported June 2019 sales of 202,352 vehicles, a decrease of 3.5 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 0.3 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2018.

For the first half of the year, TMNA reported sales of 1,152,108 vehicles, down 3.1 percent on a volume basis versus the same period in 2018. On a DSR basis, sales were down 2.5 percent versus last year.

Toyota division posted June 2019 sales of 179,305 vehicles, down 3.5 percent on a volume basis and up 0.2 percent on a DSR basis.

"As we close out the second quarter, our sales are heating up, led by the red-hot RAV4, Tacoma and light trucks. New technology and improved styling has made our hybrid game better than ever, taking our sales up more than 31 percent from last June," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "With the momentum we gained in the second quarter, we're looking forward to continued sales success through the back half of 2019, with the return of the iconic Supra, launch of the all-new Highlander, and a few other surprises that you won't want to miss."

Lexus division posted June 2019 sales of 23,047 vehicles, down 3.0 percent on a volume basis and up 0.8 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus finished the first half of the year up 0.5 percent versus the same period in 2018.

"Lexus continues to advance with the launch of the new Lexus RC F and the brand's continued growth in hybrid leadership, an increase of more than 64 percent for the first half," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. "In the first half of the year, we saw our luxury SUV segment achieve double digit growth, led by the Lexus RX, NX and all-new UX. This fall, we look forward to solidifying our luxury leadership with the new Lexus RX and GX."

June and First Half 2019 Highlights 

  • RAV4 sales up 3.8 percent, marking a best-ever June; an increase of 1.1 percent year-to-date (YTD)
  • Tacoma up 4.8 percent YTD; marking a best-ever quarter and a best-ever first half
  • Corolla sales increased 2.5 percent; Corolla Hatchback up 13.9 percent in June
  • Mirai sales increased 61.2 percent, marking a best-ever June; up 29.6 percent YTD
  • Camry sales increased 2.4 percent in June
  • Sienna sales increased 0.9 percent in June
  • Land Cruiser sales increased 17.2 percent in June; up 6.9 percent YTD
  • Total Toyota Hybrid sales up 31.7 percent in June; up 29.8 percent for the quarter
  • RC sales increased 16.2 percent in June; up 20.6 percent YTD
  • ES sales increased 21.1 percent; up 20.5 percent YTD
  • UX sales of 1,351 units in June
  • RXh sales increased 5.1 percent for the quarter, up 24.2 percent YTD
  • NXh sales increased 11.7 percent YTD
  • Total Lexus Hybrid sales increased 21.3 percent in June; up 63.4 percent YTD

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Toyota Business Communications

Carley Hummel
469-292-8754
carley.hummel@toyota.com

Karen Nielsen
469-292-2659
karen.nielsen@toyota.com

Lexus Public Relations

Craig Taguchi
469-292-4387
craig.taguchi@lexus.com

Amanda Roark
469-292-2636
amanda.roark@lexus.com

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

June 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

202,352

209,602

0.3

-3.5

1,152,108

1,189,311

-2.5

-3.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

179,305

185,852

0.2

-3.5

1,016,373

1,054,311

-3.0

-3.6

TOTAL LEXUS

23,047

23,750

0.8

-3.0

135,735

135,000

1.2

0.5

YARIS

1,925

2,462

-18.8

-21.8

16,657

16,616

0.9

0.2

tC

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

1

-100.0

-100.0

COROLLA

28,869

28,168

6.4

2.5

152,868

161,462

-4.7

-5.3

86 (INCL FR-S)

259

368

-26.9

-29.6

1,661

2,288

-26.9

-27.4

MIRAI

166

103

67.4

61.2

963

743

30.5

29.6

AVALON

2,616

2,996

-9.3

-12.7

14,857

19,495

-23.3

-23.8

PRIUS

5,769

7,844

-23.6

-26.5

29,241

46,171

-36.3

-36.7

CAMRY

28,889

28,215

6.3

2.4

176,008

178,795

-0.9

-1.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

68,493

70,157

1.4

-2.4

392,255

425,572

-7.2

-7.8

CT

0

0

0

0

0

4

-100.0

-100.0

IS

1,560

2,017

-19.7

-22.7

8,362

11,296

-25.5

-26.0

RC

381

328

20.6

16.2

2,109

1,749

21.4

20.6

ES

4,350

3,592

25.8

21.1

23,980

19,901

21.3

20.5

GS

214

602

-63.1

-64.5

1,730

3,688

-52.8

-53.1

LS

357

789

-53.0

-54.8

2,697

4,369

-37.9

-38.3

LC

89

161

-42.6

-44.7

668

1016

-33.8

-34.3

LFA

0

0

0

0

3

2

51

50

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

6,951

7,489

-3.6

-7.2

39,549

42,025

-5.3

-5.9

TOTAL TMNA CAR

75,444

77,646

0.9

-2.8

431,804

467,597

-7.1

-7.7

SIENNA

7,163

7,101

4.8

0.9

41,083

46,003

-10.1

-10.7

C-HR

3,640

4,331

-12.7

-16.0

25,811

26,239

-1.0

-1.6

RAV4

39,152

37,722

7.8

3.8

200,610

198,392

1.8

1.1

FJ CRUISER

0

0

0

0

1

1

0.7

0

VENZA

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

HIGHLANDER

19,824

21,604

-4.7

-8.2

111,183

114,254

-2.1

-2.7

4RUNNER

9,638

11,569

-13.5

-16.7

62,873

64,828

-2.4

-3.0

SEQUOIA

769

885

-9.8

-13.1

4,564

5,441

-15.6

-16.1

LAND CRUISER

272

232

21.8

17.2

1,628

1,523

7.6

6.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

73,295

76,343

-0.3

-4.0

406,672

410,678

-0.3

-1.0

TACOMA

20,476

22,296

-4.6

-8.2

121,866

116,266

5.5

4.8

TUNDRA

9,878

9,955

3.0

-0.8

54,497

55,792

-1.7

-2.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

30,354

32,251

-2.3

-5.9

176,363

172,058

3.2

2.5

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

110,812

115,695

-0.5

-4.2

624,118

628,739

-0.1

-0.7

UX

1,351

0

0.0

0.0

7,969

0

0.0

0.0

NX

4,248

4,862

-9.3

-12.6

26,876

28,672

-5.7

-6.3

RX

8,228

8,854

-3.5

-7.1

48,061

50,051

-3.3

-4.0

GX

1,947

2,149

-5.9

-9.4

10,971

11,670

-5.4

-6.0

LX

322

396

-15.6

-18.7

2,309

2,582

-10.0

-10.6

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

16,096

16,261

2.8

-1.0

96,186

92,975

4.1

3.5

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

126,908

131,956

-0.1

-3.8

720,304

721,714

0.5

-0.2

Selling Days

26

27

153

154

DSR = Daily Selling Rate







*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

June 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

5,871

25,947

-76.5

-77.4

92,875

149,805

-37.6

-38.0

CAMRY

28,857

27,030

10.9

6.8

175,477

166,710

5.9

5.3

AVALON

2,616

2,996

-9.3

-12.7

14,857

19,495

-23.3

-23.8

YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)

1,900

2,315

-14.8

-17.9

16,333

15,745

4.4

3.7

RAV4

25,451

16,112

64.0

58.0

90,945

86,524

5.8

5.1

VENZA

0

0

0.0

0.0

2

0

0.0

0.0

HIGHLANDER

19,824

21,604

-4.7

-8.2

111,182

114,254

-2.1

-2.7

SIENNA

7,163

7,101

4.8

0.9

41,083

46,003

-10.1

-10.7

SEQUOIA

769

885

-9.8

-13.1

4,564

5,441

-15.6

-16.1

TACOMA

20,476

22,296

-4.6

-8.2

121,866

116,266

5.5

4.8

TUNDRA

9,878

9,955

3.0

-0.8

54,497

55,792

-1.7

-2.3

ES

3,803

3,167

24.7

20.1

19,336

17,711

9.9

9.2

RX

6,991

5,952

22.0

17.5

39,880

38,320

4.8

4.1

TOTAL

133,599

145,360

-4.6

-8.1

782,897

832,066

-5.3

-5.9

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

66.0%

69.4%

68.0%

70.0%

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

29,249

11,869

155.9

146.4

92,713

73,817

26.4

25.6

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

3,148

4,322

-24.4

-27.2

20,213

24,314

-16.3

-16.9

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

39,244

58,288

-30.1

-32.7

299,542

351,755

-14.3

-14.8

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

3,803

3,167

24.7

20.1

19,336

17,711

9.9

9.2

TOTAL TMNA CARS

75,444

77,646

0.9

-2.8

431,804

467,597

-7.1

-7.7

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

27,251

37,742

-25.0

-27.8

199,979

204,459

-1.6

-2.2

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

9,105

10,309

-8.3

-11.7

56,306

54,655

3.7

3.0

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

83,561

77,953

11.3

7.2

424,139

424,280

0.6

0.0

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

6,991

5,952

22.0

17.5

39,880

38,320

4.8

4.1

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

126,908

131,956

-0.1

-3.8

720,304

721,714

0.5

-0.2

Selling Days

26

27

153

154


TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY   

June 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

5,769

7,844

-23.6%

-26.5%

29,241

46,171

-36.3%

-36.7%

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

1,614

0

0.0%

0.0%

5,616

0

0.0%

0.0%

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

2,372

2,040

20.7%

16.3%

13,857

11,153

25.1%

24.2%

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

603

872

-28.2%

-30.8%

3,766

4,065

-6.8%

-7.4%

TOYOTA MIRAI

166

103

67.4%

61.2%

963

743

30.5%

29.6%

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

1,646

1,361

25.6%

20.9%

7,942

7,892

1.3%

0.6%

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

9,013

3,866

142.1%

133.1%

29,319

23,213

27.1%

26.3%

LEXUS ES HYBRID

732

402

89.1%

82.1%

3,982

1,990

101.4%

100.1%

LEXUS GS HYBRID

0

7

-100.0%

-100.0%

6

25

-75.8%

-76.0%

LEXUS UX HYBRID

636

0

0.0%

0.0%

3,902

0

0.0%

0.0%

LEXUS NX HYBRID

620

826

-22.0%

-24.9%

4,358

3,903

12.4%

11.7%

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,242

1,392

-7.3%

-10.8%

7,205

5,799

25.1%

24.2%

LEXUS LS HYBRID

19

40

-50.7%

-52.5%

92

191

-51.5%

-51.8%

LEXUS LC HYBRID

0

11

-100.0%

-100.0%

18

62

-70.8%

-71.0%

LEXUS CT HYBRID

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

4

-100.0%

-100.0%

TOTAL TMNA HYBRID

24,432

18,764

35.2%

30.2%

110,267

105,212

5.5%

4.8%









TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID

21,183

16,086

36.8%

31.7%

90,704

93,238

-2.1%

-2.7%

TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID

3,249

2,678

26.0%

21.3%

19,563

11,974

64.5%

63.4%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

http://www.toyotanewsroom.com

Also from this source

Toyota anuncia cambios de liderazgo ejecutivo para Norteamérica...

Toyota Announces North American Executive Leadership Changes...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales for June, First Half of 2019

News provided by

Toyota Motor North America

Jul 02, 2019, 10:30 ET