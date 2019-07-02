Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales for June, First Half of 2019

PLANO, Texas, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported June 2019 sales of 202,352 vehicles, a decrease of 3.5 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 0.3 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2018.

For the first half of the year, TMNA reported sales of 1,152,108 vehicles, down 3.1 percent on a volume basis versus the same period in 2018. On a DSR basis, sales were down 2.5 percent versus last year.

Toyota division posted June 2019 sales of 179,305 vehicles, down 3.5 percent on a volume basis and up 0.2 percent on a DSR basis.

"As we close out the second quarter, our sales are heating up, led by the red-hot RAV4, Tacoma and light trucks. New technology and improved styling has made our hybrid game better than ever, taking our sales up more than 31 percent from last June," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "With the momentum we gained in the second quarter, we're looking forward to continued sales success through the back half of 2019, with the return of the iconic Supra, launch of the all-new Highlander, and a few other surprises that you won't want to miss."

Lexus division posted June 2019 sales of 23,047 vehicles, down 3.0 percent on a volume basis and up 0.8 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus finished the first half of the year up 0.5 percent versus the same period in 2018.

"Lexus continues to advance with the launch of the new Lexus RC F and the brand's continued growth in hybrid leadership, an increase of more than 64 percent for the first half," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. "In the first half of the year, we saw our luxury SUV segment achieve double digit growth, led by the Lexus RX, NX and all-new UX. This fall, we look forward to solidifying our luxury leadership with the new Lexus RX and GX."

June and First Half 2019 Highlights

RAV4 sales up 3.8 percent, marking a best-ever June; an increase of 1.1 percent year-to-date (YTD)

Tacoma up 4.8 percent YTD; marking a best-ever quarter and a best-ever first half

Corolla sales increased 2.5 percent; Corolla Hatchback up 13.9 percent in June

Mirai sales increased 61.2 percent, marking a best-ever June; up 29.6 percent YTD

Camry sales increased 2.4 percent in June

Sienna sales increased 0.9 percent in June

Land Cruiser sales increased 17.2 percent in June; up 6.9 percent YTD

Total Toyota Hybrid sales up 31.7 percent in June; up 29.8 percent for the quarter

RC sales increased 16.2 percent in June; up 20.6 percent YTD

ES sales increased 21.1 percent; up 20.5 percent YTD

UX sales of 1,351 units in June

RXh sales increased 5.1 percent for the quarter, up 24.2 percent YTD

percent YTD NXh sales increased 11.7 percent YTD

percent YTD Total Lexus Hybrid sales increased 21.3 percent in June; up 63.4 percent YTD

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY June 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 202,352 209,602 0.3 -3.5 1,152,108 1,189,311 -2.5 -3.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 179,305 185,852 0.2 -3.5 1,016,373 1,054,311 -3.0 -3.6 TOTAL LEXUS 23,047 23,750 0.8 -3.0 135,735 135,000 1.2 0.5 YARIS 1,925 2,462 -18.8 -21.8 16,657 16,616 0.9 0.2 tC 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 1 -100.0 -100.0 COROLLA 28,869 28,168 6.4 2.5 152,868 161,462 -4.7 -5.3 86 (INCL FR-S) 259 368 -26.9 -29.6 1,661 2,288 -26.9 -27.4 MIRAI 166 103 67.4 61.2 963 743 30.5 29.6 AVALON 2,616 2,996 -9.3 -12.7 14,857 19,495 -23.3 -23.8 PRIUS 5,769 7,844 -23.6 -26.5 29,241 46,171 -36.3 -36.7 CAMRY 28,889 28,215 6.3 2.4 176,008 178,795 -0.9 -1.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 68,493 70,157 1.4 -2.4 392,255 425,572 -7.2 -7.8 CT 0 0 0 0 0 4 -100.0 -100.0 IS 1,560 2,017 -19.7 -22.7 8,362 11,296 -25.5 -26.0 RC 381 328 20.6 16.2 2,109 1,749 21.4 20.6 ES 4,350 3,592 25.8 21.1 23,980 19,901 21.3 20.5 GS 214 602 -63.1 -64.5 1,730 3,688 -52.8 -53.1 LS 357 789 -53.0 -54.8 2,697 4,369 -37.9 -38.3 LC 89 161 -42.6 -44.7 668 1016 -33.8 -34.3 LFA 0 0 0 0 3 2 51 50 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 6,951 7,489 -3.6 -7.2 39,549 42,025 -5.3 -5.9 TOTAL TMNA CAR 75,444 77,646 0.9 -2.8 431,804 467,597 -7.1 -7.7 SIENNA 7,163 7,101 4.8 0.9 41,083 46,003 -10.1 -10.7 C-HR 3,640 4,331 -12.7 -16.0 25,811 26,239 -1.0 -1.6 RAV4 39,152 37,722 7.8 3.8 200,610 198,392 1.8 1.1 FJ CRUISER 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.7 0 VENZA 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 HIGHLANDER 19,824 21,604 -4.7 -8.2 111,183 114,254 -2.1 -2.7 4RUNNER 9,638 11,569 -13.5 -16.7 62,873 64,828 -2.4 -3.0 SEQUOIA 769 885 -9.8 -13.1 4,564 5,441 -15.6 -16.1 LAND CRUISER 272 232 21.8 17.2 1,628 1,523 7.6 6.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 73,295 76,343 -0.3 -4.0 406,672 410,678 -0.3 -1.0 TACOMA 20,476 22,296 -4.6 -8.2 121,866 116,266 5.5 4.8 TUNDRA 9,878 9,955 3.0 -0.8 54,497 55,792 -1.7 -2.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 30,354 32,251 -2.3 -5.9 176,363 172,058 3.2 2.5 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 110,812 115,695 -0.5 -4.2 624,118 628,739 -0.1 -0.7 UX 1,351 0 0.0 0.0 7,969 0 0.0 0.0 NX 4,248 4,862 -9.3 -12.6 26,876 28,672 -5.7 -6.3 RX 8,228 8,854 -3.5 -7.1 48,061 50,051 -3.3 -4.0 GX 1,947 2,149 -5.9 -9.4 10,971 11,670 -5.4 -6.0 LX 322 396 -15.6 -18.7 2,309 2,582 -10.0 -10.6 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 16,096 16,261 2.8 -1.0 96,186 92,975 4.1 3.5 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 126,908 131,956 -0.1 -3.8 720,304 721,714 0.5 -0.2 Selling Days 26 27



153 154



DSR = Daily Selling Rate















*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY June 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 5,871 25,947 -76.5 -77.4 92,875 149,805 -37.6 -38.0 CAMRY 28,857 27,030 10.9 6.8 175,477 166,710 5.9 5.3 AVALON 2,616 2,996 -9.3 -12.7 14,857 19,495 -23.3 -23.8 YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA) 1,900 2,315 -14.8 -17.9 16,333 15,745 4.4 3.7 RAV4 25,451 16,112 64.0 58.0 90,945 86,524 5.8 5.1 VENZA 0 0 0.0 0.0 2 0 0.0 0.0 HIGHLANDER 19,824 21,604 -4.7 -8.2 111,182 114,254 -2.1 -2.7 SIENNA 7,163 7,101 4.8 0.9 41,083 46,003 -10.1 -10.7 SEQUOIA 769 885 -9.8 -13.1 4,564 5,441 -15.6 -16.1 TACOMA 20,476 22,296 -4.6 -8.2 121,866 116,266 5.5 4.8 TUNDRA 9,878 9,955 3.0 -0.8 54,497 55,792 -1.7 -2.3 ES 3,803 3,167 24.7 20.1 19,336 17,711 9.9 9.2 RX 6,991 5,952 22.0 17.5 39,880 38,320 4.8 4.1 TOTAL 133,599 145,360 -4.6 -8.1 782,897 832,066 -5.3 -5.9 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 66.0% 69.4%



68.0% 70.0%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 29,249 11,869 155.9 146.4 92,713 73,817 26.4 25.6 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 3,148 4,322 -24.4 -27.2 20,213 24,314 -16.3 -16.9 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 39,244 58,288 -30.1 -32.7 299,542 351,755 -14.3 -14.8 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 3,803 3,167 24.7 20.1 19,336 17,711 9.9 9.2 TOTAL TMNA CARS 75,444 77,646 0.9 -2.8 431,804 467,597 -7.1 -7.7 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 27,251 37,742 -25.0 -27.8 199,979 204,459 -1.6 -2.2 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 9,105 10,309 -8.3 -11.7 56,306 54,655 3.7 3.0 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 83,561 77,953 11.3 7.2 424,139 424,280 0.6 0.0 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 6,991 5,952 22.0 17.5 39,880 38,320 4.8 4.1 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 126,908 131,956 -0.1 -3.8 720,304 721,714 0.5 -0.2 Selling Days 26 27



153 154







TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY June 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2019 2018 DSR % VOL% 2019 2018 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 5,769 7,844 -23.6% -26.5% 29,241 46,171 -36.3% -36.7% TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 1,614 0 0.0% 0.0% 5,616 0 0.0% 0.0% TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 2,372 2,040 20.7% 16.3% 13,857 11,153 25.1% 24.2% TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 603 872 -28.2% -30.8% 3,766 4,065 -6.8% -7.4% TOYOTA MIRAI 166 103 67.4% 61.2% 963 743 30.5% 29.6% TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 1,646 1,361 25.6% 20.9% 7,942 7,892 1.3% 0.6% TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 9,013 3,866 142.1% 133.1% 29,319 23,213 27.1% 26.3% LEXUS ES HYBRID 732 402 89.1% 82.1% 3,982 1,990 101.4% 100.1% LEXUS GS HYBRID 0 7 -100.0% -100.0% 6 25 -75.8% -76.0% LEXUS UX HYBRID 636 0 0.0% 0.0% 3,902 0 0.0% 0.0% LEXUS NX HYBRID 620 826 -22.0% -24.9% 4,358 3,903 12.4% 11.7% LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,242 1,392 -7.3% -10.8% 7,205 5,799 25.1% 24.2% LEXUS LS HYBRID 19 40 -50.7% -52.5% 92 191 -51.5% -51.8% LEXUS LC HYBRID 0 11 -100.0% -100.0% 18 62 -70.8% -71.0% LEXUS CT HYBRID 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 4 -100.0% -100.0% TOTAL TMNA HYBRID 24,432 18,764 35.2% 30.2% 110,267 105,212 5.5% 4.8%

















TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID 21,183 16,086 36.8% 31.7% 90,704 93,238 -2.1% -2.7% TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID 3,249 2,678 26.0% 21.3% 19,563 11,974 64.5% 63.4%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

