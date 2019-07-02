Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales for June, First Half of 2019
Jul 02, 2019, 10:30 ET
PLANO, Texas, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported June 2019 sales of 202,352 vehicles, a decrease of 3.5 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 0.3 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2018.
For the first half of the year, TMNA reported sales of 1,152,108 vehicles, down 3.1 percent on a volume basis versus the same period in 2018. On a DSR basis, sales were down 2.5 percent versus last year.
Toyota division posted June 2019 sales of 179,305 vehicles, down 3.5 percent on a volume basis and up 0.2 percent on a DSR basis.
"As we close out the second quarter, our sales are heating up, led by the red-hot RAV4, Tacoma and light trucks. New technology and improved styling has made our hybrid game better than ever, taking our sales up more than 31 percent from last June," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "With the momentum we gained in the second quarter, we're looking forward to continued sales success through the back half of 2019, with the return of the iconic Supra, launch of the all-new Highlander, and a few other surprises that you won't want to miss."
Lexus division posted June 2019 sales of 23,047 vehicles, down 3.0 percent on a volume basis and up 0.8 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus finished the first half of the year up 0.5 percent versus the same period in 2018.
"Lexus continues to advance with the launch of the new Lexus RC F and the brand's continued growth in hybrid leadership, an increase of more than 64 percent for the first half," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. "In the first half of the year, we saw our luxury SUV segment achieve double digit growth, led by the Lexus RX, NX and all-new UX. This fall, we look forward to solidifying our luxury leadership with the new Lexus RX and GX."
June and First Half 2019 Highlights
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
June 2019
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2019
2018
DSR %
VOL %
2019
2018
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
202,352
209,602
0.3
-3.5
1,152,108
1,189,311
-2.5
-3.1
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
179,305
185,852
0.2
-3.5
1,016,373
1,054,311
-3.0
-3.6
TOTAL LEXUS
23,047
23,750
0.8
-3.0
135,735
135,000
1.2
0.5
YARIS
1,925
2,462
-18.8
-21.8
16,657
16,616
0.9
0.2
tC
0
0
0.0
0.0
0
1
-100.0
-100.0
COROLLA
28,869
28,168
6.4
2.5
152,868
161,462
-4.7
-5.3
86 (INCL FR-S)
259
368
-26.9
-29.6
1,661
2,288
-26.9
-27.4
MIRAI
166
103
67.4
61.2
963
743
30.5
29.6
AVALON
2,616
2,996
-9.3
-12.7
14,857
19,495
-23.3
-23.8
PRIUS
5,769
7,844
-23.6
-26.5
29,241
46,171
-36.3
-36.7
CAMRY
28,889
28,215
6.3
2.4
176,008
178,795
-0.9
-1.6
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
68,493
70,157
1.4
-2.4
392,255
425,572
-7.2
-7.8
CT
0
0
0
0
0
4
-100.0
-100.0
IS
1,560
2,017
-19.7
-22.7
8,362
11,296
-25.5
-26.0
RC
381
328
20.6
16.2
2,109
1,749
21.4
20.6
ES
4,350
3,592
25.8
21.1
23,980
19,901
21.3
20.5
GS
214
602
-63.1
-64.5
1,730
3,688
-52.8
-53.1
LS
357
789
-53.0
-54.8
2,697
4,369
-37.9
-38.3
LC
89
161
-42.6
-44.7
668
1016
-33.8
-34.3
LFA
0
0
0
0
3
2
51
50
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
6,951
7,489
-3.6
-7.2
39,549
42,025
-5.3
-5.9
TOTAL TMNA CAR
75,444
77,646
0.9
-2.8
431,804
467,597
-7.1
-7.7
SIENNA
7,163
7,101
4.8
0.9
41,083
46,003
-10.1
-10.7
C-HR
3,640
4,331
-12.7
-16.0
25,811
26,239
-1.0
-1.6
RAV4
39,152
37,722
7.8
3.8
200,610
198,392
1.8
1.1
FJ CRUISER
0
0
0
0
1
1
0.7
0
VENZA
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
HIGHLANDER
19,824
21,604
-4.7
-8.2
111,183
114,254
-2.1
-2.7
4RUNNER
9,638
11,569
-13.5
-16.7
62,873
64,828
-2.4
-3.0
SEQUOIA
769
885
-9.8
-13.1
4,564
5,441
-15.6
-16.1
LAND CRUISER
272
232
21.8
17.2
1,628
1,523
7.6
6.9
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
73,295
76,343
-0.3
-4.0
406,672
410,678
-0.3
-1.0
TACOMA
20,476
22,296
-4.6
-8.2
121,866
116,266
5.5
4.8
TUNDRA
9,878
9,955
3.0
-0.8
54,497
55,792
-1.7
-2.3
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
30,354
32,251
-2.3
-5.9
176,363
172,058
3.2
2.5
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
110,812
115,695
-0.5
-4.2
624,118
628,739
-0.1
-0.7
UX
1,351
0
0.0
0.0
7,969
0
0.0
0.0
NX
4,248
4,862
-9.3
-12.6
26,876
28,672
-5.7
-6.3
RX
8,228
8,854
-3.5
-7.1
48,061
50,051
-3.3
-4.0
GX
1,947
2,149
-5.9
-9.4
10,971
11,670
-5.4
-6.0
LX
322
396
-15.6
-18.7
2,309
2,582
-10.0
-10.6
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
16,096
16,261
2.8
-1.0
96,186
92,975
4.1
3.5
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
126,908
131,956
-0.1
-3.8
720,304
721,714
0.5
-0.2
Selling Days
26
27
153
154
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
*NA Built Vehicles
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
June 2019
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2019
2018
DSR %
VOL %
2019
2018
DSR %
VOL %
COROLLA
5,871
25,947
-76.5
-77.4
92,875
149,805
-37.6
-38.0
CAMRY
28,857
27,030
10.9
6.8
175,477
166,710
5.9
5.3
AVALON
2,616
2,996
-9.3
-12.7
14,857
19,495
-23.3
-23.8
YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)
1,900
2,315
-14.8
-17.9
16,333
15,745
4.4
3.7
RAV4
25,451
16,112
64.0
58.0
90,945
86,524
5.8
5.1
VENZA
0
0
0.0
0.0
2
0
0.0
0.0
HIGHLANDER
19,824
21,604
-4.7
-8.2
111,182
114,254
-2.1
-2.7
SIENNA
7,163
7,101
4.8
0.9
41,083
46,003
-10.1
-10.7
SEQUOIA
769
885
-9.8
-13.1
4,564
5,441
-15.6
-16.1
TACOMA
20,476
22,296
-4.6
-8.2
121,866
116,266
5.5
4.8
TUNDRA
9,878
9,955
3.0
-0.8
54,497
55,792
-1.7
-2.3
ES
3,803
3,167
24.7
20.1
19,336
17,711
9.9
9.2
RX
6,991
5,952
22.0
17.5
39,880
38,320
4.8
4.1
TOTAL
133,599
145,360
-4.6
-8.1
782,897
832,066
-5.3
-5.9
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
66.0%
69.4%
68.0%
70.0%
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
29,249
11,869
155.9
146.4
92,713
73,817
26.4
25.6
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
3,148
4,322
-24.4
-27.2
20,213
24,314
-16.3
-16.9
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
39,244
58,288
-30.1
-32.7
299,542
351,755
-14.3
-14.8
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
3,803
3,167
24.7
20.1
19,336
17,711
9.9
9.2
TOTAL TMNA CARS
75,444
77,646
0.9
-2.8
431,804
467,597
-7.1
-7.7
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
27,251
37,742
-25.0
-27.8
199,979
204,459
-1.6
-2.2
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
9,105
|
10,309
|
-8.3
|
-11.7
|
56,306
|
54,655
|
3.7
|
3.0
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
83,561
|
77,953
|
11.3
|
7.2
|
424,139
|
424,280
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
6,991
|
5,952
|
22.0
|
17.5
|
39,880
|
38,320
|
4.8
|
4.1
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
126,908
|
131,956
|
-0.1
|
-3.8
|
720,304
|
721,714
|
0.5
|
-0.2
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
27
|
153
|
154
|
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
|
June 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
5,769
|
7,844
|
-23.6%
|
-26.5%
|
29,241
|
46,171
|
-36.3%
|
-36.7%
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
1,614
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
5,616
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
2,372
|
2,040
|
20.7%
|
16.3%
|
13,857
|
11,153
|
25.1%
|
24.2%
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
603
|
872
|
-28.2%
|
-30.8%
|
3,766
|
4,065
|
-6.8%
|
-7.4%
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
166
|
103
|
67.4%
|
61.2%
|
963
|
743
|
30.5%
|
29.6%
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
1,646
|
1,361
|
25.6%
|
20.9%
|
7,942
|
7,892
|
1.3%
|
0.6%
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
9,013
|
3,866
|
142.1%
|
133.1%
|
29,319
|
23,213
|
27.1%
|
26.3%
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
732
|
402
|
89.1%
|
82.1%
|
3,982
|
1,990
|
101.4%
|
100.1%
|
LEXUS GS HYBRID
|
0
|
7
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
6
|
25
|
-75.8%
|
-76.0%
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
636
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
3,902
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
620
|
826
|
-22.0%
|
-24.9%
|
4,358
|
3,903
|
12.4%
|
11.7%
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,242
|
1,392
|
-7.3%
|
-10.8%
|
7,205
|
5,799
|
25.1%
|
24.2%
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
19
|
40
|
-50.7%
|
-52.5%
|
92
|
191
|
-51.5%
|
-51.8%
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
0
|
11
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
18
|
62
|
-70.8%
|
-71.0%
|
LEXUS CT HYBRID
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
|
24,432
|
18,764
|
35.2%
|
30.2%
|
110,267
|
105,212
|
5.5%
|
4.8%
|
TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
|
21,183
|
16,086
|
36.8%
|
31.7%
|
90,704
|
93,238
|
-2.1%
|
-2.7%
|
TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
|
3,249
|
2,678
|
26.0%
|
21.3%
|
19,563
|
11,974
|
64.5%
|
63.4%
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
Share this article