Toyota returns as title sponsor of the '2024 HBCU New York Classic' featuring Morehouse College vs. Howard University at MetLife Stadium

PLANO, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota is excited to announce its return as sponsor of the "2024 HBCU New York Classic," featuring an exhilarating football matchup pitting Morehouse College vs. Howard University on Saturday, September 14th, 2024, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET at the city's MetLife Stadium.

Continuing its long-standing support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Toyota champions the spirited competition and rich traditions of HBCU football. As a leading advocate for education and community development, Toyota reaffirms its commitment to supporting educational opportunities, scholarship and athletic excellence. This event highlights the prowess of HBCU football, and celebrates its students' and alums' culture and academic achievements.

"We are thrilled to welcome Toyota back as the title sponsor for the HBCU New York Classic," said Albert Williams, President & CEO of Sports Eleven05 LLC, the producers of the Classic. "Toyota's continued partnership is a testament to their commitment to HBCUs, and their substantial role in fostering an environment where young athletes can shine both on and off the field. Together, we are driving forward the legacy of HBCUs and their profound impact on higher education."

"Toyota is always energized by opportunities to help shine a well-deserved spotlight on our nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as on their stellar scholar-athletes and storied marching bands," states Mia Phillips, General Manager, Media and Digital Engagement for Toyota. "These proud legacy institutions play a critical role in society, and we're humbled to once again be a partner to the HBCU New York Classic," she added. Toyota will also be showcasing the all-new, 2025 Camry at this year's event, a vehicle that offers confidence-inspiring performance under a sporty exterior, powered by a 225 hp engine, agile handling, all-wheel drive, a tech-forward multimedia and navigation system plus a smooth ride.

The 2024 event promises a week filled with excitement, including the football game, educational workshops, community outreach initiatives, and scholarship announcements, further underscoring the importance of academic success and community involvement.

Toyota invites fans of HBCU football and supporters of higher education to join in this celebration of heritage, sportsmanship, and community.

Tickets are available now at: www.hbcunyclassic.com.

