TOYOTA STRENGTHENS ITS COMMITMENT TO MUSIC DISCOVERY WITH DONATION OF $75,000 TO MUSIC WILL

Toyota recently partnered with nonprofit, Music Will, the largest nonprofit music program in the U.S., and made a donation of $75,000 to further support their commitment to aspiring young artists. The organization delivers hands-on, culturally responsive music education to more than 1,000,000 students in thousands of public schools nationwide.

"It's been a pleasure working and connecting with students through music which is a universal connector," shared Kaitlin Marie Pennell, Sr. Analyst, Toyota. "Supporting emerging artists has been part of what Toyota has been doing for so many years, and it's exciting when we see it come to life through partnerships with rising artists like ELA Taubert and through our work with festival partners that provided great real-life experiences for students from Music Will who took part in these opportunities."

The partnership with Music Will took students from the classroom to immersive performances at festivals and a live concert. Participating students performed at two Toyota sponsored festivals including ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, Georgia and Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, California. In addition, students from Verdugo Hills High School had a chance to meet and chat with rising Latin GRAMMY winning artist, ELA Taubert, who shared her musical journey with them in addition to giving them a behind the scenes look at her concert in Los Angeles.

"We're so grateful to Toyota for investing in our mission and giving kids an experience of a lifetime," said Janice Polizzotto, Chief Growth Officer, Music Will. "We're incredibly proud of our students and teachers who continue to inspire us with their creativity, confidence, and ambition. These young musicians are a glimpse of the rising artists shaping the future – and it's exciting to know Toyota is helping support that next generation. We can't wait to see what grows from this new partnership and the possibilities ahead."

Toyota continues to champion music discovery by sponsoring festivals and supporting emerging artists. By working with festivals like ONE Musicfest, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and sponsoring rising talent like ELA Taubert on her musical journey, these efforts help continue forging positive and impactful connections through music for fans and artists.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About Music Will

Music Will's mission is to transform lives by transforming music education. Through its innovative modern band curriculum, Music Will expands student participation in school music programs and helps drive long-term academic, social, and emotional growth. Since 2002, the organization has provided teacher training, curriculum, and instruments to over 6,000 schools across all 50 states, reaching more than 1.8 million students to date.



The program's roots go back to 1996, when a classroom teacher in East Palo Alto, CA, began offering free guitar lessons to his students to fill the gap left by the absence of a music program at his school. What started in one elementary classroom has since grown into a national movement, expanding to more than 1,000 school districts nationwide. By 2030, Music Will aims to reach 11 million students annually through its nationally scaled programming.

