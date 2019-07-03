Toyota Supports Gold Star Spouses and Families

PLANO, Texas, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the sacrifice made by military service members and their families, Toyota Financial Services has introduced a new program that waives the remaining lease payments for military customers who die or are catastrophically injured in the line of duty.

Gold Star families are the relatives of U.S. military members who have died while serving their country. Toyota's program extends to the Gold Star families and goes a step further to include service members who have been catastrophically injured.

"We value our customers and recognize the sacrifices these heroes have made to defend our freedoms," said Anna Sampang, Toyota Financial Services vice president of service operations. "We're hopeful this new program will help their families as they navigate a difficult time."

The company invites eligible Toyota and Lexus lease customers or their family members to contact Toyota Financial Services or Lexus Financial Services to be assisted. Toyota Financial Services will allow the customer's estate or family to return the vehicle and will forgive the remaining lease payments and any end of lease fees from their existing lease contract.

"Toyota is grateful to the service members who have given so much to protect our country," said Mark Templin, president and CEO of Toyota Financial Services. "We humbly thank the families of those who have sacrificed their lives or suffered catastrophic injuries to keep the United States safe, and we are honored to do our part to recognize their service."

This program is the latest endeavor in Toyota's extensive recognition of the men and women who serve in our nation's armed forces. Since 2012, the company has supported Hiring Our Heroes, a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation that connects veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses with career opportunities. Toyota also offers military rebates to U.S. military personnel, household members of eligible U.S. military personnel (including Gold Star families), U.S. military retirees, and U.S. military veterans within two years of discharge.

About Toyota Financial Services

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) is the finance and insurance brand for Toyota in the United States, offering retail auto financing and leasing through Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) and Toyota Lease Trust. TFS also offers extended service contracts through Toyota Motor Insurance Services (TMIS). The company services Lexus dealers and customers using the Lexus Financial Services brand. TFS currently employs approximately 3,200 team members nationwide, and has assets totaling over $115 billion. It is part of a worldwide network of comprehensive financial services offered by Toyota Financial Services Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation. We announce material financial information using the investor relations section of our website (www.toyotafinancial.com) and SEC filings. We use these channels, press releases, and social media to communicate about our company, our services and other issues. While not all information we post on social media is of a material nature, some information could be material. Therefore, we encourage those interested in our company to review our posts on Twitter at www.twitter.com/toyotafinancial.

Points of Light has named TFS one of its Civic 50, which recognizes the most community-minded companies in the nation. For more information about the company's support of financial literacy, youth development programs, and other community initiatives, please visit www.tfsinthecommunity.com.

Media Contact: Vincent Bray 469-486-9065

SOURCE Toyota Financial Services

Related Links

https://www.toyotafinancial.com

