Interactive two-day activation blends gaming, car culture and real-world discovery inspired by the New Forza Horizon 6 Game launch

PLANO, Texas, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota today announced "Lost & Found: The Challenge" Forza Horizon and Toyota's Barn Find Pop-Up at Westfield Century City. The free public activation takes place Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 31, 2026, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. in the atrium plaza at Westfield Century City. Created in collaboration with Intertrend Communications, the pop-up event transforms the franchise's iconic "Barn Finds" gameplay into a real-world interactive experience celebrating the intersection of gaming fandom and automotive culture.

Toyota Turns Forza Horizon 6 into a Real-World Immersive “Barn Find” Experience at Westfield Century City - The free public activation takes place Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 31, 2026, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. in the atrium plaza at Westfield Century City.

On the heels of the highly anticipated launch of Forza Horizon 6, the activation invites fans to peek inside a locked Japanese-themed barn inspired by the game's legendary discovery missions, where players follow clues and uncover hidden vehicles. At the center of the experience is a Toyota Land Cruiser that is featured on the Forza Horizon 6 cover art and complements the series of other Toyota vehicles prominently featured throughout the game.

Designed as an interactive puzzle and discovery challenge, guests will peer through cracks, windows and hidden openings throughout the structure to uncover clues tied to both Toyota Land Cruiser heritage and gameplay-inspired mysteries. Visitors who complete the experience will receive collectible prizes and sweepstakes entry opportunities for custom-branded Xbox Series X consoles and digital copies of Forza Horizon 6.

"Toyota trucks have always been driven by a spirit of adventure, exploration and innovation, and this experience brings those values to life in a way that connects authentically with gaming and car culture communities," said Owen Peacock, general manager, Vehicle Marketing & Communities at Toyota Motor North America. "By bringing the excitement of Forza Horizon 6 into the real world, we're creating a fun and memorable opportunity for fans to engage with Land Cruiser."

The family-friendly experience also features two playable racing simulators where attendees can test-drive Forza Horizon 6 (Rated E for Everyone), along with hidden Easter eggs, limited-edition merchandise giveaways and more.

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ABOUT TOYOTA:

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

CONTACTS:

Sam Mahoney

Toyota Motor North America

(980) 900-8573

[email protected]

Michael Vitug

Intertrend Communications

(562) 279-4333

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America